BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 95114 3.03 2.82 2.84—.11 AT&TInc 2 344455 30.88 30.01 30.14—.39 Alibaba 174295 158.05 151.73 153.06—2.77 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 269198 9.73 9.45 9.46—.02 Altria 3.20 123430 56.14 53.92 54.18—.22 Ambev .05e 193123 4.19 4.06 4.08—.09 AmIntlGrp 1.28 92217 40.02 37.83 37.90—1.51 Annaly 1.20e 103183 10.16 10.08 10.16+.06 Aphrian 298620 6.59 4.96 5.23—.31 AuroraCn 222247 5.88 5.54 5.75+.47 BPPLC 2.38 107900 40.59 39.34 39.51—.08 BcoBrads .06a 143788 9.97 9.61 9.66—.14 BkofAm .60 1073911 26.54 25.30 25.43—.85 BiPVxSTrs 630498 41.01 36.90 40.30+2.72 BarrickG .12 196810 13.80 13.49 13.68+.31 BigLots 1.20 138721 34.04 30.32 31.00—9.30 BrMySq 1.64f 93529 53.80 52.75 53.08—.17 CVSHealth 2 105555 76.38 73.69 74.09—2.48 CntryLink 2.16 121548 17.87 17.31 17.47—.01 ChesEng 375867 2.86 2.71 2.72 Chevron 4.48 87278 119.70 115.19 115.49—.42 CgpVelLCrd 145475 16.05 14.50 14.63+.58 CgpVelICrd 82923 12.33 10.91 12.23—.55 Citigroup 1.80f 241774 60.72 58.14 58.35—1.71 CocaCola 1.56 148766 49.68 48.88 49.09—.29 Coty .50 106021 7.69 7.44 7.50—.17 DenburyR 120813 2.52 2.20 2.23+.05 DevonE .32 84255 28.74 27.13 27.20—.55 DxGBullrs 138276 15.95 14.73 15.67+1.09 DrGMBllrs .09e 129842 7.64 6.93 7.47+.60 DirSPBears 112163 27.83 25.38 27.57+1.85 DxSCBearrs 241861 12.93 11.71 12.74+.76 DrxSPBulls 95043 42.45 38.44 38.89—2.97 Disney 1.76f x83017 113.99 111.61 111.98—1.47 DowDuPnt 1.52 174961 57.27 53.51 53.75—2.17 EnCanag .06 307127 6.76 6.40 6.43—.04 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 125959 14.78 14.13 14.25+.03 ENSCO .04 277743 5.55 5.08 5.11—.04 ExxonMbl 3.28 160082 80.36 77.34 77.64—.75 FstDatan 90159 18.58 17.63 17.72—.71 FordM .60a 421185 9.13 8.80 8.82—.20 FrptMcM .20 211792 11.49 10.90 10.92—.23 GenElec .48 1143564 7.38 6.99 7.01—.34 GenMills 1.96 102067 39.70 38.17 38.48—1.25 GenMotors 1.52 92355 35.93 34.55 34.69—1.01 Gerdau .02e 134606 4.19 3.98 4.00—.06 Goldcrpg .24 108471 9.58 9.16 9.43—.02 HPInc .64f 173550 23.91 22.63 22.93—1.09 Hallibrtn .72 141052 31.07 29.55 29.68—.11 HPEntn .45e 184488 15.97 14.66 14.71—1.31 iShGold 107631 11.98 11.91 11.96+.10 iShBrazil .67e 326766 40.01 38.62 38.66—.78 iShEMU .86e 171369 36.44 35.75 35.85—.44 iShGerm .60e 105263 26.13 25.60 25.66—.45 iShSilver 84427 13.76 13.63 13.73+.13 iShChinaLC .87e 519794 41.49 40.42 40.58—.87 iShEMkts .59e 1341872 40.85 39.78 39.88—.76 iShiBoxIG 3.87 117919 112.06 111.74 111.89+.01 iSh20yrT 3.05 86081 118.53 117.52 118.41+.22 iSEafe 1.66e 540902 61.70 60.61 60.75—.62 iShiBxHYB 5.09 289012 83.39 82.83 82.83—.16 iShR2K 1.77e 285084 148.26 143.27 144.02—3.18 iShChina .61e 87855 56.71 55.14 55.36—1.00 iShREst 2.76e 144594 82.85 81.53 81.75—1.17 iShCorEafe 1.56e 213359 57.91 56.88 57.04—.57 Infosyss 113531 9.97 9.65 9.69—.14 iShJapanrs 171638 54.23 53.33 53.54—.40 iSTaiwnrs 111173 32.89 32.14 32.28—.57 iShCorEM .95e 289062 49.30 48.05 48.15—.94 ItauUnHs 161871 9.36 9.04 9.07—.13 JPMorgCh 2.24f 192028 106.98 102.91 103.29—1.90 JohnJn 3.60 92976 147.34 144.12 145.43—.48 Keycorp .56 121662 17.36 16.63 16.73—.38 KindMorg .80 152783 16.88 16.34 16.35—.11 Kinrossg 213597 2.93 2.83 2.85+.03 Kroger s .56f 107742 29.80 28.99 29.17—.39 LloydBkg .47a 121461 2.80 2.68 2.72—.08 MGM Rsts .48 x97464 27.56 25.88 25.99—1.31 MarathnO .20 216920 17.14 16.03 16.05—.17 MarathPts 1.84 96995 66.10 61.13 61.56—1.99 MedProp 1 121313 17.43 16.85 16.97—.52 Merck 2.20f 125933 78.30 76.10 76.72—1.65 MetLife 1.68 87678 41.92 40.23 40.63—.54 MorgStan 1.20 154338 43.06 40.95 41.32—1.29 Nabors .24 846707 3.30 3.02 3.10+.04 NYCmtyB .68 102827 10.40 9.98 10.05—.24 NewellRub .92f 106760 23.55 22.41 22.68—.29 NobleCorp .08 87556 4.09 3.64 3.68—.18 NobleEngy .44 85620 24.75 23.69 23.78—.06 NokiaCp .19e 230973 5.66 5.52 5.53—.09 OasisPet 124090 7.40 6.87 6.89+.03 Oracle .76 239123 47.04 45.81 46.00—.68 ParsleyEn 103253 19.93 18.46 18.74—.35 PetrbrsA 109849 13.15 12.61 12.67—.09 Petrobras 222082 14.77 14.14 14.24+.10 Pfizer 1.36 259398 44.94 43.68 43.92—1.06 PUltSP500s 107581 44.78 40.55 41.04—3.09 ProShSPrs 113825 30.16 29.22 30.06+.70 PrUShSPrs 123752 39.91 37.50 39.64+1.80 PrUShD3rs 117421 17.56 15.98 17.35+1.08 RegionsFn .56 143106 15.50 14.82 14.90—.40 SpdrGold 103979 118.23 117.54 118.09+.95 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1608372 271.22 262.63 263.57—6.27 SpdrLehHY 2.30 167679 34.66 34.42 34.45—.03 SpdrS&PRB .74e 137101 52.94 51.30 51.74—.47 SpdrRetls .49e 82892 45.12 43.12 43.31—1.68 SpdrOGEx .73e 326580 33.05 31.46 31.54—.14 Schlmbrg 2 141406 44.65 43.01 43.04+.72 SchwIntEq .71e 125054 30.38 29.82 29.91—.30 Schwab .52 94761 43.25 41.32 41.47—1.13 ScorpioTk .04 85692 2.07 1.98 2.04+.06 SnapIncAn 152455 6.13 5.75 5.80—.17 SwstnEngy 190426 4.63 4.37 4.39—.03 SpiritRltC .50 112920 7.89 7.64 7.66—.22 Sprint 131122 6.29 5.98 6.01—.12 Squaren 206413 66.09 59.00 60.78—4.91 SPMatls .98e 139946 54.00 51.74 51.91—1.28 SPHlthC 1.01e 149308 92.80 90.11 90.56—2.37 SPCnSt 1.28e 231385 55.57 54.48 54.72—.70 SPConsum 1.12e 90821 107.17 103.11 103.37—3.19 SPEngy 2.04e 271371 66.63 63.96 64.07—.36 SPDRFncl .46e 867286 25.90 24.99 25.11—.49 SPInds 1.12e 192347 70.50 67.80 68.03—1.84 SPTech .78e 199052 66.95 64.30 64.60—2.36 SPUtil 1.55e 197268 56.79 55.79 56.46+.21 Synchrony .84 90784 25.93 25.21 25.36+.22 TJX .78 96619 46.41 45.04 45.29—1.17 TaiwSemi .73e 108027 36.94 36.14 36.52—.34 TevaPhrm .73e 90040 20.33 19.37 19.41—.85 Transocn 273561 9.20 8.25 8.30—.44 Twitter 294474 34.37 32.68 32.83—.13 USBancrp 1.20 95530 52.87 51.39 51.76—.58 USOilFd 432861 11.48 11.08 11.11+.17 ValeSA .29e 240322 13.73 13.06 13.14—.39 VanEGold .06e 677185 20.34 19.79 20.20+.49 VnEkRus .01e 109792 21.10 20.69 20.71—.02 VnEkSemi .58e 88594 92.91 89.07 89.53—3.53 VEckOilSvc .47e 134317 17.81 16.88 16.89—.12 VanEJrGld 226632 28.25 27.35 28.04+.82 VangREIT 3.08e 99869 83.09 81.81 82.12—1.09 VangEmg 1.10e 229386 39.54 38.57 38.62—.79 VangFTSE 1.10e 397509 39.09 38.36 38.48—.41 VerizonCm 2.41f 166408 58.43 57.34 57.68—.40 Visa s 1f 138933 142.13 135.99 137.11—3.94 WPXEngy 97867 14.21 13.12 13.20—.02 WalMart 2.08f 84621 95.13 92.45 93.19—1.58 WellsFargo 1.72f 285007 51.45 50.05 50.26—.83 WhitngPetrs 83605 33.45 29.56 29.90+.98 WmsCos 1.36 100612 24.97 24.42 24.48—.05 Yamanag .02 115559 2.29 2.18 2.26+.07 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 