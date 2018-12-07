BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 95114 3.03 2.82 2.84—.11 AT&TInc 2 344455 30.88 30.01 30.14—.39 Alibaba 174295 158.05 151.73 153.06—2.77 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|95114
|3.03
|2.82
|2.84—.11
|AT&TInc 2
|344455
|30.88
|30.01
|30.14—.39
|Alibaba
|174295
|158.05
|151.73
|153.06—2.77
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|269198
|9.73
|9.45
|9.46—.02
|Altria 3.20
|123430
|56.14
|53.92
|54.18—.22
|Ambev .05e
|193123
|4.19
|4.06
|4.08—.09
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|92217
|40.02
|37.83
|37.90—1.51
|Annaly 1.20e
|103183
|10.16
|10.08
|10.16+.06
|Aphrian
|298620
|6.59
|4.96
|5.23—.31
|AuroraCn
|222247
|5.88
|5.54
|5.75+.47
|BPPLC 2.38
|107900
|40.59
|39.34
|39.51—.08
|BcoBrads .06a
|143788
|9.97
|9.61
|9.66—.14
|BkofAm .60
|1073911
|26.54
|25.30
|25.43—.85
|BiPVxSTrs
|630498
|41.01
|36.90
|40.30+2.72
|BarrickG .12
|196810
|13.80
|13.49
|13.68+.31
|BigLots 1.20
|138721
|34.04
|30.32
|31.00—9.30
|BrMySq 1.64f
|93529
|53.80
|52.75
|53.08—.17
|CVSHealth 2
|105555
|76.38
|73.69
|74.09—2.48
|CntryLink 2.16
|121548
|17.87
|17.31
|17.47—.01
|ChesEng
|375867
|2.86
|2.71
|2.72
|Chevron 4.48
|87278
|119.70
|115.19
|115.49—.42
|CgpVelLCrd
|145475
|16.05
|14.50
|14.63+.58
|CgpVelICrd
|82923
|12.33
|10.91
|12.23—.55
|Citigroup 1.80f
|241774
|60.72
|58.14
|58.35—1.71
|CocaCola 1.56
|148766
|49.68
|48.88
|49.09—.29
|Coty .50
|106021
|7.69
|7.44
|7.50—.17
|DenburyR
|120813
|2.52
|2.20
|2.23+.05
|DevonE .32
|84255
|28.74
|27.13
|27.20—.55
|DxGBullrs
|138276
|15.95
|14.73
|15.67+1.09
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|129842
|7.64
|6.93
|7.47+.60
|DirSPBears
|112163
|27.83
|25.38
|27.57+1.85
|DxSCBearrs
|241861
|12.93
|11.71
|12.74+.76
|DrxSPBulls
|95043
|42.45
|38.44
|38.89—2.97
|Disney 1.76f
|
|x83017
|113.99
|111.61
|111.98—1.47
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|174961
|57.27
|53.51
|53.75—2.17
|EnCanag .06
|307127
|6.76
|6.40
|6.43—.04
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|125959
|14.78
|14.13
|14.25+.03
|ENSCO .04
|277743
|5.55
|5.08
|5.11—.04
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|160082
|80.36
|77.34
|77.64—.75
|FstDatan
|90159
|18.58
|17.63
|17.72—.71
|FordM .60a
|421185
|9.13
|8.80
|8.82—.20
|FrptMcM .20
|211792
|11.49
|10.90
|10.92—.23
|GenElec .48
|1143564
|7.38
|6.99
|7.01—.34
|GenMills 1.96
|102067
|39.70
|38.17
|38.48—1.25
|GenMotors 1.52
|92355
|35.93
|34.55
|34.69—1.01
|Gerdau .02e
|134606
|4.19
|3.98
|4.00—.06
|Goldcrpg .24
|108471
|9.58
|9.16
|9.43—.02
|HPInc .64f
|173550
|23.91
|22.63
|22.93—1.09
|Hallibrtn .72
|141052
|31.07
|29.55
|29.68—.11
|HPEntn .45e
|184488
|15.97
|14.66
|14.71—1.31
|iShGold
|107631
|11.98
|11.91
|11.96+.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|326766
|40.01
|38.62
|38.66—.78
|iShEMU .86e
|171369
|36.44
|35.75
|35.85—.44
|iShGerm .60e
|105263
|26.13
|25.60
|25.66—.45
|iShSilver
|84427
|13.76
|13.63
|13.73+.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|519794
|41.49
|40.42
|40.58—.87
|iShEMkts .59e
|1341872
|40.85
|39.78
|39.88—.76
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|117919
|112.06
|111.74
|111.89+.01
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|86081
|118.53
|117.52
|118.41+.22
|iSEafe 1.66e
|540902
|61.70
|60.61
|60.75—.62
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|289012
|83.39
|82.83
|82.83—.16
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|285084
|148.26
|143.27
|144.02—3.18
|iShChina .61e
|87855
|56.71
|55.14
|55.36—1.00
|iShREst 2.76e
|144594
|82.85
|81.53
|81.75—1.17
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|213359
|57.91
|56.88
|57.04—.57
|Infosyss
|113531
|9.97
|9.65
|9.69—.14
|iShJapanrs
|171638
|54.23
|53.33
|53.54—.40
|iSTaiwnrs
|111173
|32.89
|32.14
|32.28—.57
|iShCorEM .95e
|289062
|49.30
|48.05
|48.15—.94
|ItauUnHs
|161871
|9.36
|9.04
|9.07—.13
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|192028
|106.98
|102.91
|103.29—1.90
|JohnJn 3.60
|92976
|147.34
|144.12
|145.43—.48
|Keycorp .56
|121662
|17.36
|16.63
|16.73—.38
|KindMorg .80
|152783
|16.88
|16.34
|16.35—.11
|Kinrossg
|213597
|2.93
|2.83
|2.85+.03
|Kroger s .56f
|107742
|29.80
|28.99
|29.17—.39
|LloydBkg .47a
|121461
|2.80
|2.68
|2.72—.08
|MGM Rsts .48
|
|x97464
|27.56
|25.88
|25.99—1.31
|MarathnO .20
|216920
|17.14
|16.03
|16.05—.17
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|96995
|66.10
|61.13
|61.56—1.99
|MedProp 1
|121313
|17.43
|16.85
|16.97—.52
|Merck 2.20f
|125933
|78.30
|76.10
|76.72—1.65
|MetLife 1.68
|87678
|41.92
|40.23
|40.63—.54
|MorgStan 1.20
|154338
|43.06
|40.95
|41.32—1.29
|Nabors .24
|846707
|3.30
|3.02
|3.10+.04
|NYCmtyB .68
|102827
|10.40
|9.98
|10.05—.24
|NewellRub .92f
|106760
|23.55
|22.41
|22.68—.29
|NobleCorp .08
|87556
|4.09
|3.64
|3.68—.18
|NobleEngy .44
|85620
|24.75
|23.69
|23.78—.06
|NokiaCp .19e
|230973
|5.66
|5.52
|5.53—.09
|OasisPet
|124090
|7.40
|6.87
|6.89+.03
|Oracle .76
|239123
|47.04
|45.81
|46.00—.68
|ParsleyEn
|103253
|19.93
|18.46
|18.74—.35
|PetrbrsA
|109849
|13.15
|12.61
|12.67—.09
|Petrobras
|222082
|14.77
|14.14
|14.24+.10
|Pfizer 1.36
|259398
|44.94
|43.68
|43.92—1.06
|PUltSP500s
|107581
|44.78
|40.55
|41.04—3.09
|ProShSPrs
|113825
|30.16
|29.22
|30.06+.70
|PrUShSPrs
|123752
|39.91
|37.50
|39.64+1.80
|PrUShD3rs
|117421
|17.56
|15.98
|17.35+1.08
|RegionsFn .56
|143106
|15.50
|14.82
|14.90—.40
|SpdrGold
|103979
|118.23
|117.54
|118.09+.95
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1608372
|271.22
|262.63
|263.57—6.27
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|167679
|34.66
|34.42
|34.45—.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|137101
|52.94
|51.30
|51.74—.47
|SpdrRetls .49e
|82892
|45.12
|43.12
|43.31—1.68
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|326580
|33.05
|31.46
|31.54—.14
|Schlmbrg 2
|141406
|44.65
|43.01
|43.04+.72
|SchwIntEq .71e
|
|125054
|30.38
|29.82
|29.91—.30
|Schwab .52
|94761
|43.25
|41.32
|41.47—1.13
|ScorpioTk .04
|85692
|2.07
|1.98
|2.04+.06
|SnapIncAn
|152455
|6.13
|5.75
|5.80—.17
|SwstnEngy
|190426
|4.63
|4.37
|4.39—.03
|SpiritRltC .50
|112920
|7.89
|7.64
|7.66—.22
|Sprint
|131122
|6.29
|5.98
|6.01—.12
|Squaren
|206413
|66.09
|59.00
|60.78—4.91
|SPMatls .98e
|139946
|54.00
|51.74
|51.91—1.28
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|149308
|92.80
|90.11
|90.56—2.37
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|231385
|55.57
|54.48
|54.72—.70
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|90821
|107.17
|103.11
|103.37—3.19
|SPEngy 2.04e
|271371
|66.63
|63.96
|64.07—.36
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|867286
|25.90
|24.99
|25.11—.49
|SPInds 1.12e
|192347
|70.50
|67.80
|68.03—1.84
|SPTech .78e
|199052
|66.95
|64.30
|64.60—2.36
|SPUtil 1.55e
|197268
|56.79
|55.79
|56.46+.21
|Synchrony .84
|90784
|25.93
|25.21
|25.36+.22
|TJX .78
|96619
|46.41
|45.04
|45.29—1.17
|TaiwSemi .73e
|108027
|36.94
|36.14
|36.52—.34
|TevaPhrm .73e
|90040
|20.33
|19.37
|19.41—.85
|Transocn
|273561
|9.20
|8.25
|8.30—.44
|Twitter
|294474
|34.37
|32.68
|32.83—.13
|USBancrp 1.20
|95530
|52.87
|51.39
|51.76—.58
|USOilFd
|432861
|11.48
|11.08
|11.11+.17
|ValeSA .29e
|240322
|13.73
|13.06
|13.14—.39
|VanEGold .06e
|677185
|20.34
|19.79
|20.20+.49
|VnEkRus .01e
|109792
|21.10
|20.69
|20.71—.02
|VnEkSemi .58e
|88594
|92.91
|89.07
|89.53—3.53
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|134317
|17.81
|16.88
|16.89—.12
|VanEJrGld
|226632
|28.25
|27.35
|28.04+.82
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|99869
|83.09
|81.81
|82.12—1.09
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|229386
|39.54
|38.57
|38.62—.79
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|397509
|39.09
|38.36
|38.48—.41
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|166408
|58.43
|57.34
|57.68—.40
|Visa s 1f
|138933
|142.13
|135.99
|137.11—3.94
|WPXEngy
|97867
|14.21
|13.12
|13.20—.02
|WalMart 2.08f
|84621
|95.13
|92.45
|93.19—1.58
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|285007
|51.45
|50.05
|50.26—.83
|WhitngPetrs
|83605
|33.45
|29.56
|29.90+.98
|WmsCos 1.36
|100612
|24.97
|24.42
|24.48—.05
|Yamanag .02
|115559
|2.29
|2.18
|2.26+.07
