BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 109746 3.25 3.09 3.09—.17 AT&TInc 2 447564 32.01 30.67 30.73—.98 Alibaba 221494 164.98 156.46 158.34—5.40 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|109746
|3.25
|3.09
|3.09—.17
|AT&TInc 2
|447564
|32.01
|30.67
|30.73—.98
|Alibaba
|221494
|164.98
|156.46
|158.34—5.40
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|193487
|9.84
|9.54
|9.56—.29
|Altria 3.20
|121175
|56.23
|54.30
|54.40—1.33
|Ambev .05e
|219985
|4.41
|4.26
|4.27—.05
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|93749
|43.46
|40.70
|40.77—2.41
|Annaly 1.20e
|134782
|10.16
|10.02
|10.03—.10
|Aphrian
|297693
|5.18
|4.42
|4.51—1.54
|AuroraCn
|130163
|5.66
|5.35
|5.40—.29
|BcoBrads .06a
|x144552
|9.88
|9.54
|9.68—.10
|BcoSantSA .21e
|86031
|4.80
|4.62
|4.64—.23
|BkofAm .60
|1034514
|28.32
|26.73
|26.99—1.55
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|88513
|50.79
|48.42
|48.70—1.94
|BiPVxSTrs
|691683
|37.41
|32.23
|36.78+4.28
|BarrickG .12
|184491
|13.27
|13.06
|13.13+.14
|BostonSci
|89055
|38.65
|36.43
|36.52—1.99
|BrMySq 1.60
|91393
|53.83
|51.95
|52.03—1.25
|CVSHealth 2
|131087
|80.37
|78.57
|78.91—.61
|Cemex .29t
|95681
|5.23
|4.87
|4.89—.26
|CntryLink 2.16
|192646
|19.00
|17.79
|17.85—.94
|ChesEng
|368607
|3.12
|2.89
|2.89—.20
|CgpVelLCrd
|111135
|15.72
|14.89
|15.07—.29
|Citigroup 1.80f
|269761
|64.64
|61.12
|62.26—2.90
|CocaCola 1.56
|189077
|50.51
|49.50
|49.58—.11
|Coty .50
|90161
|8.63
|7.91
|7.93—.54
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|142403
|59.19
|56.33
|56.94—3.18
|DenburyR
|122332
|2.55
|2.34
|2.35—.16
|DevonE .32
|97165
|29.04
|28.09
|28.17—.60
|DxGBullrs
|96867
|14.70
|14.18
|14.33+.32
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|99902
|7.08
|6.72
|6.80+.04
|DirSPBears
|100699
|25.73
|23.48
|25.56+2.20
|DxSCBearrs
|220313
|11.97
|10.54
|11.87+1.34
|Disney 1.76f
|
|108045
|116.29
|112.66
|112.87—2.87
|DollarGen 1.16
|
|87525
|108.13
|102.05
|104.10—7.60
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|117466
|58.95
|56.34
|56.49—2.67
|EnCanag .06
|229740
|7.15
|6.72
|6.75—.36
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|151493
|15.20
|14.26
|14.26—.90
|ENSCO .04
|153769
|6.25
|5.75
|5.81—.34
|Exelon 1.38
|87609
|47.37
|46.52
|46.95+.47
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|170919
|81.95
|79.35
|79.43—1.79
|FstDatan
|140981
|19.13
|18.02
|18.10—1.18
|FordM .60a
|574929
|9.60
|9.18
|9.18—.42
|FrptMcM .20
|223833
|12.31
|11.41
|11.50—.59
|Gap .97
|101879
|28.44
|26.65
|26.92—1.26
|GenElec .48
|1315825
|7.81
|7.28
|7.28—.53
|GenMills 1.96
|85140
|41.95
|40.21
|40.27—1.23
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|142313
|38.30
|36.50
|36.52—1.93
|Gerdau .02e
|119656
|4.22
|4.05
|4.06—.14
|HPInc .64f
|149021
|24.17
|23.04
|23.24—.71
|Hallibrtn .72
|136150
|32.82
|31.28
|31.44—1.22
|Hanesbdss .60
|88061
|16.33
|15.39
|15.45—.71
|HPEntn .45e
|178542
|15.54
|14.98
|15.05—.45
|iShGold
|134270
|11.90
|11.85
|11.87+.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|276699
|40.39
|39.01
|39.28—.71
|iShSilver
|102075
|13.77
|13.62
|13.62+.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|510283
|42.84
|41.83
|42.00—.65
|iShEMkts .59e
|1345574
|42.02
|40.92
|41.02—.89
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|135215
|111.98
|111.53
|111.54+.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|180973
|118.67
|116.63
|117.82+1.94
|iSEafe 1.66e
|500795
|63.34
|61.89
|61.95—1.65
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|320660
|83.71
|83.20
|83.28—.52
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|403039
|154.13
|147.14
|147.52—6.56
|iShChina .61e
|95351
|58.89
|57.14
|57.42—1.12
|iShREst 2.76e
|115864
|82.31
|80.69
|80.89—1.27
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|133296
|59.46
|58.09
|58.14—1.58
|Infosyss
|95185
|10.05
|9.83
|9.85—.05
|Invesco 1.16
|114281
|20.48
|19.34
|19.53—1.12
|iShJapanrs
|153626
|55.34
|53.96
|54.02—2.07
|iSTaiwnrs
|86782
|34.20
|33.33
|33.39—.89
|iShCorEM .95e
|
|286813
|50.68
|49.41
|49.56—1.00
|ItauUnHs
|125117
|9.32
|9.01
|9.14—.08
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|235324
|111.60
|106.73
|107.23—5.01
|JohnJn 3.60
|94551
|148.99
|145.82
|146.03—.18
|Keycorp .56
|128994
|18.39
|17.30
|17.45—.99
|KindMorg .80
|210291
|17.38
|16.64
|16.68—.62
|Kinrossg
|246651
|2.96
|2.76
|2.80—.03
|Kroger s .56f
|137227
|29.97
|28.55
|28.64—1.12
|LloydBkg .47a
|110574
|2.86
|2.73
|2.75—.11
|Macys 1.51
|86169
|34.33
|32.33
|32.42—1.93
|MarathnO .20
|130580
|17.76
|16.77
|16.82—.73
|Merck 2.20f
|146028
|80.19
|78.10
|78.21—1.01
|MetLife 1.68
|97973
|44.62
|42.10
|42.42—2.40
|MorgStan 1.20
|183964
|45.17
|42.32
|43.12—2.29
|Nabors .24
|176355
|3.25
|3.04
|3.05—.16
|NYCmtyB .68
|95956
|10.46
|10.11
|10.23—.24
|NewellRub .92f
|122638
|24.21
|23.32
|23.54—.63
|NikeB s .88f
|86036
|78.40
|75.41
|75.79—2.15
|NobleEngy .44
|87180
|25.22
|24.29
|24.33—.67
|NokiaCp .19e
|193720
|5.57
|5.39
|5.40—.20
|OasisPet
|91354
|7.80
|7.39
|7.40—.35
|Oracle .76
|245829
|50.22
|48.71
|48.75—1.08
|PetrbrsA
|99337
|13.58
|13.08
|13.12—.37
|Petrobras
|216913
|15.17
|14.57
|14.67—.37
|Pfizer 1.36
|257112
|46.47
|45.11
|45.14—.85
|PUltSP500s
|119052
|48.84
|44.14
|44.41—4.66
|ProctGam 2.87
|103046
|94.86
|93.17
|93.31—.01
|ProShSPrs
|162902
|29.35
|28.44
|29.30+.90
|PrUShSPrs
|107955
|37.83
|35.57
|37.66+2.19
|PulteGrp .36
|102249
|26.65
|25.46
|25.63—1.19
|RegionsFn .56
|175956
|16.56
|15.41
|15.59—1.04
|RiteAid
|127567
|1.13
|1.04
|1.04—.07
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1760229
|278.85
|269.90
|270.25—9.05
|SpdrBiots .44e
|91042
|85.33
|80.18
|80.46—4.17
|SpdrHome .15e
|93737
|35.74
|34.32
|34.39—1.68
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|214554
|34.78
|34.59
|34.63—.18
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|196799
|55.49
|52.21
|52.63—3.05
|SpdrRetls .49e
|85973
|47.08
|44.92
|45.25—1.73
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|158464
|34.05
|32.67
|32.72—1.15
|Schlmbrg 2
|129735
|45.89
|44.02
|44.12—2.18
|Schwab .52
|118522
|45.31
|42.74
|43.01—2.45
|SnapIncAn
|168623
|6.45
|6.21
|6.21—.15
|SwstnEngy
|236444
|4.73
|4.48
|4.51—.13
|SpiritRltC .50f
|175671
|7.89
|7.70
|7.76+.07
|Sprint
|174949
|6.34
|6.04
|6.16—.11
|Squaren
|310562
|70.80
|63.27
|63.51—8.44
|SPMatls .98e
|90415
|55.61
|53.83
|53.92—1.65
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|146918
|95.92
|93.11
|93.28—2.13
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|276331
|56.62
|55.33
|55.36—.95
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|95185
|110.05
|105.77
|106.05—3.96
|SPEngy 2.04e
|182957
|67.83
|65.52
|65.64—1.94
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|1108529
|27.01
|25.83
|25.96—1.18
|SPInds 1.12e
|205802
|73.14
|70.16
|70.26—3.12
|SPTech .78e
|209892
|69.10
|66.65
|66.81—2.63
|SPUtil 1.55e
|222653
|56.81
|56.05
|56.19+.04
|Synchrony .84
|93097
|25.85
|24.69
|24.90—.91
|TJX .78
|104008
|48.77
|46.94
|47.17—1.22
|TaiwSemi .73e
|133211
|38.78
|37.43
|37.44—1.29
|Target 2.56
|97449
|72.48
|68.50
|69.31—3.03
|TevaPhrm .73e
|
|121583
|21.57
|20.53
|20.55—1.04
|TollBros .44
|164477
|34.33
|30.17
|32.99—.54
|Transocn
|147482
|10.03
|9.32
|9.32—.60
|TribMdaA 1
|95718
|45.11
|44.63
|44.81—.17
|Twitter
|224007
|34.16
|32.50
|32.56—1.10
|USBancrp 1.20
|98068
|54.33
|52.41
|52.60—1.80
|USOilFd
|271215
|11.35
|11.15
|11.18—.09
|USSteel .20
|115492
|23.90
|22.53
|22.57—1.19
|ValeSA .29e
|265421
|14.18
|13.55
|13.60—.48
|VanEGold .06e
|454298
|19.77
|19.53
|19.60+.16
|VnEkRus .01e
|125842
|21.03
|20.56
|20.58—.50
|VnEkSemi .58e
|87092
|97.80
|93.49
|93.61—4.84
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|130183
|18.71
|17.80
|17.85—.87
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|91064
|82.63
|80.99
|81.20—1.22
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|235694
|40.62
|39.62
|39.73—.75
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|204933
|40.12
|39.21
|39.26—1.02
|Vereit .55
|104751
|7.80
|7.63
|7.66—.09
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|216210
|59.40
|57.96
|58.09—.07
|Visa s 1f
|139814
|144.35
|138.50
|138.64—6.36
|WalMart 2.08f
|103613
|98.96
|95.61
|95.81—2.94
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|331839
|53.99
|51.51
|51.78—2.46
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.