BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 109746 3.25 3.09 3.09—.17 AT&TInc 2 447564 32.01 30.67 30.73—.98 Alibaba 221494 164.98 156.46 158.34—5.40 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 193487 9.84 9.54 9.56—.29 Altria 3.20 121175 56.23 54.30 54.40—1.33 Ambev .05e 219985 4.41 4.26 4.27—.05 AmIntlGrp 1.28 93749 43.46 40.70 40.77—2.41 Annaly 1.20e 134782 10.16 10.02 10.03—.10 Aphrian 297693 5.18 4.42 4.51—1.54 AuroraCn 130163 5.66 5.35 5.40—.29 BcoBrads .06a x144552 9.88 9.54 9.68—.10 BcoSantSA .21e 86031 4.80 4.62 4.64—.23 BkofAm .60 1034514 28.32 26.73 26.99—1.55 BkNYMel 1.12f 88513 50.79 48.42 48.70—1.94 BiPVxSTrs 691683 37.41 32.23 36.78+4.28 BarrickG .12 184491 13.27 13.06 13.13+.14 BostonSci 89055 38.65 36.43 36.52—1.99 BrMySq 1.60 91393 53.83 51.95 52.03—1.25 CVSHealth 2 131087 80.37 78.57 78.91—.61 Cemex .29t 95681 5.23 4.87 4.89—.26 CntryLink 2.16 192646 19.00 17.79 17.85—.94 ChesEng 368607 3.12 2.89 2.89—.20 CgpVelLCrd 111135 15.72 14.89 15.07—.29 Citigroup 1.80f 269761 64.64 61.12 62.26—2.90 CocaCola 1.56 189077 50.51 49.50 49.58—.11 Coty .50 90161 8.63 7.91 7.93—.54 DeltaAir 1.40f 142403 59.19 56.33 56.94—3.18 DenburyR 122332 2.55 2.34 2.35—.16 DevonE .32 97165 29.04 28.09 28.17—.60 DxGBullrs 96867 14.70 14.18 14.33+.32 DrGMBllrs .09e 99902 7.08 6.72 6.80+.04 DirSPBears 100699 25.73 23.48 25.56+2.20 DxSCBearrs 220313 11.97 10.54 11.87+1.34 Disney 1.76f 108045 116.29 112.66 112.87—2.87 DollarGen 1.16 87525 108.13 102.05 104.10—7.60 DowDuPnt 1.52 117466 58.95 56.34 56.49—2.67 EnCanag .06 229740 7.15 6.72 6.75—.36 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 151493 15.20 14.26 14.26—.90 ENSCO .04 153769 6.25 5.75 5.81—.34 Exelon 1.38 87609 47.37 46.52 46.95+.47 ExxonMbl 3.28 170919 81.95 79.35 79.43—1.79 FstDatan 140981 19.13 18.02 18.10—1.18 FordM .60a 574929 9.60 9.18 9.18—.42 FrptMcM .20 223833 12.31 11.41 11.50—.59 Gap .97 101879 28.44 26.65 26.92—1.26 GenElec .48 1315825 7.81 7.28 7.28—.53 GenMills 1.96 85140 41.95 40.21 40.27—1.23 GenMotors 1.52 142313 38.30 36.50 36.52—1.93 Gerdau .02e 119656 4.22 4.05 4.06—.14 HPInc .64f 149021 24.17 23.04 23.24—.71 Hallibrtn .72 136150 32.82 31.28 31.44—1.22 Hanesbdss .60 88061 16.33 15.39 15.45—.71 HPEntn .45e 178542 15.54 14.98 15.05—.45 iShGold 134270 11.90 11.85 11.87+.08 iShBrazil .67e 276699 40.39 39.01 39.28—.71 iShSilver 102075 13.77 13.62 13.62+.13 iShChinaLC .87e 510283 42.84 41.83 42.00—.65 iShEMkts .59e 1345574 42.02 40.92 41.02—.89 iShiBoxIG 3.87 135215 111.98 111.53 111.54+.02 iSh20yrT 3.05 180973 118.67 116.63 117.82+1.94 iSEafe 1.66e 500795 63.34 61.89 61.95—1.65 iShiBxHYB 5.09 320660 83.71 83.20 83.28—.52 iShR2K 1.77e 403039 154.13 147.14 147.52—6.56 iShChina .61e 95351 58.89 57.14 57.42—1.12 iShREst 2.76e 115864 82.31 80.69 80.89—1.27 iShCorEafe 1.56e 133296 59.46 58.09 58.14—1.58 Infosyss 95185 10.05 9.83 9.85—.05 Invesco 1.16 114281 20.48 19.34 19.53—1.12 iShJapanrs 153626 55.34 53.96 54.02—2.07 iSTaiwnrs 86782 34.20 33.33 33.39—.89 iShCorEM .95e 286813 50.68 49.41 49.56—1.00 ItauUnHs 125117 9.32 9.01 9.14—.08 JPMorgCh 2.24f 235324 111.60 106.73 107.23—5.01 JohnJn 3.60 94551 148.99 145.82 146.03—.18 Keycorp .56 128994 18.39 17.30 17.45—.99 KindMorg .80 210291 17.38 16.64 16.68—.62 Kinrossg 246651 2.96 2.76 2.80—.03 Kroger s .56f 137227 29.97 28.55 28.64—1.12 LloydBkg .47a 110574 2.86 2.73 2.75—.11 Macys 1.51 86169 34.33 32.33 32.42—1.93 MarathnO .20 130580 17.76 16.77 16.82—.73 Merck 2.20f 146028 80.19 78.10 78.21—1.01 MetLife 1.68 97973 44.62 42.10 42.42—2.40 MorgStan 1.20 183964 45.17 42.32 43.12—2.29 Nabors .24 176355 3.25 3.04 3.05—.16 NYCmtyB .68 95956 10.46 10.11 10.23—.24 NewellRub .92f 122638 24.21 23.32 23.54—.63 NikeB s .88f 86036 78.40 75.41 75.79—2.15 NobleEngy .44 87180 25.22 24.29 24.33—.67 NokiaCp .19e 193720 5.57 5.39 5.40—.20 OasisPet 91354 7.80 7.39 7.40—.35 Oracle .76 245829 50.22 48.71 48.75—1.08 PetrbrsA 99337 13.58 13.08 13.12—.37 Petrobras 216913 15.17 14.57 14.67—.37 Pfizer 1.36 257112 46.47 45.11 45.14—.85 PUltSP500s 119052 48.84 44.14 44.41—4.66 ProctGam 2.87 103046 94.86 93.17 93.31—.01 ProShSPrs 162902 29.35 28.44 29.30+.90 PrUShSPrs 107955 37.83 35.57 37.66+2.19 PulteGrp .36 102249 26.65 25.46 25.63—1.19 RegionsFn .56 175956 16.56 15.41 15.59—1.04 RiteAid 127567 1.13 1.04 1.04—.07 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1760229 278.85 269.90 270.25—9.05 SpdrBiots .44e 91042 85.33 80.18 80.46—4.17 SpdrHome .15e 93737 35.74 34.32 34.39—1.68 SpdrLehHY 2.30 214554 34.78 34.59 34.63—.18 SpdrS&PRB .74e 196799 55.49 52.21 52.63—3.05 SpdrRetls .49e 85973 47.08 44.92 45.25—1.73 SpdrOGEx .73e 158464 34.05 32.67 32.72—1.15 Schlmbrg 2 129735 45.89 44.02 44.12—2.18 Schwab .52 118522 45.31 42.74 43.01—2.45 SnapIncAn 168623 6.45 6.21 6.21—.15 SwstnEngy 236444 4.73 4.48 4.51—.13 SpiritRltC .50f 175671 7.89 7.70 7.76+.07 Sprint 174949 6.34 6.04 6.16—.11 Squaren 310562 70.80 63.27 63.51—8.44 SPMatls .98e 90415 55.61 53.83 53.92—1.65 SPHlthC 1.01e 146918 95.92 93.11 93.28—2.13 SPCnSt 1.28e 276331 56.62 55.33 55.36—.95 SPConsum 1.12e 95185 110.05 105.77 106.05—3.96 SPEngy 2.04e 182957 67.83 65.52 65.64—1.94 SPDRFncl .46e 1108529 27.01 25.83 25.96—1.18 SPInds 1.12e 205802 73.14 70.16 70.26—3.12 SPTech .78e 209892 69.10 66.65 66.81—2.63 SPUtil 1.55e 222653 56.81 56.05 56.19+.04 Synchrony .84 93097 25.85 24.69 24.90—.91 TJX .78 104008 48.77 46.94 47.17—1.22 TaiwSemi .73e 133211 38.78 37.43 37.44—1.29 Target 2.56 97449 72.48 68.50 69.31—3.03 TevaPhrm .73e 121583 21.57 20.53 20.55—1.04 TollBros .44 164477 34.33 30.17 32.99—.54 Transocn 147482 10.03 9.32 9.32—.60 TribMdaA 1 95718 45.11 44.63 44.81—.17 Twitter 224007 34.16 32.50 32.56—1.10 USBancrp 1.20 98068 54.33 52.41 52.60—1.80 USOilFd 271215 11.35 11.15 11.18—.09 USSteel .20 115492 23.90 22.53 22.57—1.19 ValeSA .29e 265421 14.18 13.55 13.60—.48 VanEGold .06e 454298 19.77 19.53 19.60+.16 VnEkRus .01e 125842 21.03 20.56 20.58—.50 VnEkSemi .58e 87092 97.80 93.49 93.61—4.84 VEckOilSvc .47e 130183 18.71 17.80 17.85—.87 VangREIT 3.08e 91064 82.63 80.99 81.20—1.22 VangEmg 1.10e 235694 40.62 39.62 39.73—.75 VangFTSE 1.10e 204933 40.12 39.21 39.26—1.02 Vereit .55 104751 7.80 7.63 7.66—.09 VerizonCm 2.41f 216210 59.40 57.96 58.09—.07 Visa s 1f 139814 144.35 138.50 138.64—6.36 WalMart 2.08f 103613 98.96 95.61 95.81—2.94 WellsFargo 1.72f 331839 53.99 51.51 51.78—2.46 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.