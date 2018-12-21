BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 210100 14.77 14.26 14.45—.24 AKSteel 210237 2.50 2.28 2.32—.13 AT&TInc 2.04f 792307 29.24 28.14 28.31—.34 AbbottLab…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 210100 14.77 14.26 14.45—.24 AKSteel 210237 2.50 2.28 2.32—.13 AT&TInc 2.04f 792307 29.24 28.14 28.31—.34 AbbottLab 1.28f 133557 69.13 67.02 67.27—1.11 AbbVie 4.28f 155500 88.71 83.22 84.92—.45 AlamosGld .02 169411 3.60 3.40 3.53+.03 Alibaba 287536 137.19 130.23 132.00—3.11 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 440493 8.95 8.64 8.72—.13 Altria 3.44f 344513 49.56 48.63 49.09—1.35 Ambev .05e 219121 3.89 3.81 3.84—.08 AmIntlGrp 1.28 139811 39.14 37.24 37.40—.75 Annaly 1.20e 187136 10.02 9.85 9.89—.01 Avon 180446 1.62 1.43 1.50—.10 BcoBrads .06a 157005 9.83 9.52 9.58—.27 BkofAm .60 1590705 24.51 23.26 23.37—.74 BkNYMel 1.12f 172320 45.89 44.12 44.64—.37 BiPVxSTrs 746090 47.68 44.16 47.16+2.41 BarrickG .28f 334934 13.43 13.07 13.12—.26 BerkHB 147580 197.80 191.57 192.10—1.48 BlackBerry 169807 7.66 6.85 6.91—.64 BostonSci 142939 33.67 32.57 32.83—.43 BrMySq 1.64f 144533 51.38 49.63 49.82—.24 Buenavent 218006 16.33 15.68 16.09—.25 CVSHealth 2 190871 67.50 63.68 63.70—2.78 Celanese 2.16 252661 89.78 86.23 86.89—1.82 CntryLink 2.16 223275 15.74 14.80 14.90—.57 ChesEng 615644 2.03 1.84 1.90+.06 Chevron 4.48 197374 106.94 102.91 104.21—.77 Citigroup 1.80f 523054 52.56 49.88 50.24—2.03 CocaCola 1.56 324680 48.75 47.23 47.57+.03 ConAgra .85 234380 24.40 22.03 22.15—2.13 ConocoPhil 1.22f 147303 60.97 58.81 59.80—.20 Corning .72 133644 29.73 28.64 28.78—.77 Coty .50 258014 6.65 6.12 6.16—.32 DenburyR 370114 1.68 1.52 1.55—.11 DevonE .32 158798 22.80 21.88 21.91—.60 DirSPBears 144761 35.67 31.73 35.37+2.01 DxSCBearrs 322927 17.77 15.93 17.67+1.32 Disney 1.76f 155234 108.75 103.86 104.22—2.78 DowDuPnt 1.52 243444 52.32 50.53 50.59—.45 EnCanag .06 219142 5.66 5.31 5.38—.17 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 291989 13.12 12.23 12.24—.60 ENSCO .04 263609 3.59 3.28 3.37+.06 ExxonMbl 3.28 472120 70.37 67.67 68.12—.51 FordM .60a 575016 8.40 8.04 8.05—.21 FrptMcM .20 305205 10.48 9.99 10.05—.19 GenElec .04m 1855001 7.45 7.10 7.15—.29 GenMotors 1.52 213796 34.85 32.96 32.98—1.29 Genworth 172644 4.57 4.12 4.51+.29 GoldFLtd .02e 155855 3.38 3.27 3.38—.04 Goldcrpg .24 173644 9.56 9.15 9.24—.22 HPInc .64f 209335 20.38 19.63 19.65—.42 Hallibrtn .72 210808 27.36 25.56 25.85—1.29 HeclaM .01e 137620 2.47 2.34 2.41—.03 HPEntn .45e 254274 13.00 12.49 12.61—.04 HostHotls 1a 137735 16.92 16.42 16.54+.02 iShGold 188580 12.09 12.01 12.03—.06 iShBrazil .67e 265326 37.94 36.97 37.14—.42 iShEMU .86e 159416 35.02 34.37 34.45—.49 iShChinaLC .87e 358051 39.53 38.82 38.98—.29 iSCorSP500 4.38e 138621 251.41 241.72 242.35—5.08 iShEMkts .59e 1416414 39.11 38.32 38.52—.27 iSEafe 1.66e 887882 58.51 57.48 57.56—1.02 iShiBxHYB 5.09 549972 80.93 80.10 80.23—.40 iShR2K 1.77e 573722 132.95 127.98 128.37—3.42 iShCorEafe 1.56e 382702 54.58 53.60 53.68—.100 Infosyss 152862 9.31 9.10 9.10—.18 iShJapanrs 232759 50.55 49.57 49.66—1.58 iShCorEM .95e 427339 47.13 46.18 46.39—.45 ItauUnHs 160732 9.02 8.73 8.76—.25 JPMorgCh 2.24f 411460 98.43 93.69 94.17—2.28 JohnJn 3.60 196169 130.60 127.12 128.09—.18 Keycorp .56 239106 14.57 14.23 14.30—.04 KindMorg .80 287944 15.94 15.42 15.57+.02 Kinrossg 1345113 3.21 2.99 3.12—.02 LloydBkg .47a 168629 2.58 2.48 2.48—.04 MGM Rsts .48 153699 23.64 22.14 22.38—1.14 MarathnO .20 246017 13.90 13.39 13.45—.16 MarathPts 1.84 137445 58.73 56.49 56.74—.68 Merck 2.20f 361830 74.45 72.22 72.90—.59 MorgStan 1.20 214931 39.72 37.49 37.68—1.23 Nabors .24 257275 2.15 1.96 1.99—.10 NewmtM .56 163205 34.67 33.45 33.53—.56 NikeB s .88f 284717 74.29 71.25 72.37+4.84 NokiaCp .19e 298539 5.75 5.48 5.49—.27 OasisPet 172710 5.25 4.99 5.03—.09 Oracle .76 577819 46.21 43.86 44.00—2.24 PG&ECp 2.12f 136976 24.27 22.32 22.75—1.10 PPLCorp 1.64 140107 29.33 28.24 28.40—.30 Pandora 169900 8.29 7.68 7.71—.54 Penney 137706 1.18 1.04 1.09—.03 Perrigo .76 136078 44.45 36.77 37.03—15.33 Petrobras 212191 12.82 12.28 12.38—.21 Pfizer 1.44f 586386 42.87 41.45 41.93—.02 PhilipMor 4.56 212796 71.35 66.11 66.21—2.87 PUltSP500s 143616 35.16 31.20 31.48—2.11 ProctGam 2.87 227584 93.17 90.36 90.97—.01 ProShSPrs 193183 32.83 31.56 32.72+.64 PrUShSPrs 162488 47.16 43.61 46.89+1.88 PrUShD3rs 190630 22.22 19.87 22.13+1.16 QEPRes .08 203519 5.72 5.24 5.31—.40 RegionsFn .56 314975 13.15 12.81 12.86—.05 S&P500ETF 4.13e 2519912 249.71 239.98 240.70—6.47 SpdrLehHY 2.30 236289 33.48 33.15 33.20—.20 SpdrS&PRB .74e 133679 46.54 44.99 45.07—1.00 SpdrRetls .49e 151500 40.56 38.48 38.60—1.37 SpdrOGEx .73e 298479 26.27 25.18 25.35—.67 Schlmbrg 2 305862 36.68 35.23 35.70—.50 SchwIntEq .71e 172372 28.21 27.71 27.76—.47 Schwab .52 176563 40.13 38.92 39.14—.48 ScorpioTk .04 242523 1.73 1.58 1.67+.09 SibanyeG .14r 473116 2.62 2.32 2.35—.22 SnapIncAn 316095 5.14 4.82 4.99—.08 SwstnEngy 300894 3.56 3.42 3.43—.03 Sprint 185637 6.11 5.75 5.79—.19 Squaren 249145 55.98 52.15 52.51—3.39 SPMatls .98e 205560 50.12 48.55 48.60—.76 SPHlthC 1.01e 289076 85.27 82.51 82.68—1.42 SPCnSt 1.28e 384817 51.83 50.18 50.18—.99 SPConsum 1.12e 133680 97.78 93.54 93.76—2.55 SPEngy 2.04e 373935 57.61 55.64 56.11—1.08 SPDRFncl .46e 1179754 23.67 22.74 22.79—.61 SPInds 1.12e 287441 64.22 62.11 62.25—1.59 SPTech .78e 408129 61.82 58.94 59.20—2.12 SpdrRESel 151200 32.10 30.92 30.95—.85 SPUtil 1.55e 355884 55.42 53.65 53.81—.69 TJX .78 137459 43.70 41.65 41.93—.50 TahoeRes .24 150658 3.59 3.46 3.50—.07 TaiwSemi .73e 169798 36.93 35.65 35.71—.17 TevaPhrm .73e 246818 15.86 14.78 15.10—.79 Transocn 324464 6.89 6.44 6.49—.15 Twitter 386343 29.76 27.04 27.31—1.98 USBancrp 1.48 226284 46.25 44.31 44.61—1.16 USOilFd 381068 9.78 9.54 9.57—.15 ValeSA .29e 217551 13.23 12.83 12.90—.04 VanEGold .06e 630076 20.77 20.27 20.44—.23 VnEkRus .01e 141175 18.93 18.52 18.62—.37 VEckOilSvc .47e 151220 14.14 13.51 13.65—.26 VangTSM 2.17e 136040 127.97 123.12 123.49—2.68 VangREIT 3.08e 166092 77.02 74.32 74.39—1.05 VangEmg 1.10e 369692 38.47 37.71 37.87—.31 VangFTSE 1.10e 571680 37.30 36.59 36.62—.73 Vereit .55 136497 7.52 7.26 7.31—.07 VerizonCm 2.41f 544469 56.53 54.24 54.92—.15 Visa s 1f 254420 130.33 122.95 124.26—4.50 WalMart 2.08f 149191 89.47 86.80 87.13—.15 WellsFargo 1.72f 555743 46.53 44.93 45.12—.92 Weyerhsr 1.36 192478 22.77 21.27 21.28—.94 WmsCos 1.36 193518 22.39 21.61 21.78—.06 Yamanag .02 277162 2.36 2.24 2.34+.05 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.