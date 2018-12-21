BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 210100 14.77 14.26 14.45—.24 AKSteel 210237 2.50 2.28 2.32—.13 AT&TInc 2.04f 792307 29.24 28.14 28.31—.34 AbbottLab…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55f
|210100
|14.77
|14.26
|14.45—.24
|AKSteel
|210237
|2.50
|2.28
|2.32—.13
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|792307
|29.24
|28.14
|28.31—.34
|AbbottLab 1.28f
|
|133557
|69.13
|67.02
|67.27—1.11
|AbbVie 4.28f
|155500
|88.71
|83.22
|84.92—.45
|AlamosGld .02
|169411
|3.60
|3.40
|3.53+.03
|Alibaba
|287536
|137.19
|130.23
|132.00—3.11
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|440493
|8.95
|8.64
|8.72—.13
|Altria 3.44f
|344513
|49.56
|48.63
|49.09—1.35
|Ambev .05e
|219121
|3.89
|3.81
|3.84—.08
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|
|139811
|39.14
|37.24
|37.40—.75
|Annaly 1.20e
|187136
|10.02
|9.85
|9.89—.01
|Avon
|180446
|1.62
|1.43
|1.50—.10
|BcoBrads .06a
|157005
|9.83
|9.52
|9.58—.27
|BkofAm .60
|1590705
|24.51
|23.26
|23.37—.74
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|172320
|45.89
|44.12
|44.64—.37
|BiPVxSTrs
|746090
|47.68
|44.16
|47.16+2.41
|BarrickG .28f
|334934
|13.43
|13.07
|13.12—.26
|BerkHB
|147580
|197.80
|191.57
|192.10—1.48
|BlackBerry
|169807
|7.66
|6.85
|6.91—.64
|BostonSci
|142939
|33.67
|32.57
|32.83—.43
|BrMySq 1.64f
|144533
|51.38
|49.63
|49.82—.24
|Buenavent
|218006
|16.33
|15.68
|16.09—.25
|CVSHealth 2
|190871
|67.50
|63.68
|63.70—2.78
|Celanese 2.16
|252661
|89.78
|86.23
|86.89—1.82
|CntryLink 2.16
|223275
|15.74
|14.80
|14.90—.57
|ChesEng
|615644
|2.03
|1.84
|1.90+.06
|Chevron 4.48
|
|197374
|106.94
|102.91
|104.21—.77
|Citigroup 1.80f
|523054
|52.56
|49.88
|50.24—2.03
|CocaCola 1.56
|324680
|48.75
|47.23
|47.57+.03
|ConAgra .85
|234380
|24.40
|22.03
|22.15—2.13
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|
|147303
|60.97
|58.81
|59.80—.20
|Corning .72
|133644
|29.73
|28.64
|28.78—.77
|Coty .50
|258014
|6.65
|6.12
|6.16—.32
|DenburyR
|370114
|1.68
|1.52
|1.55—.11
|DevonE .32
|158798
|22.80
|21.88
|21.91—.60
|DirSPBears
|144761
|35.67
|31.73
|35.37+2.01
|DxSCBearrs
|322927
|17.77
|15.93
|17.67+1.32
|Disney 1.76f
|
|155234
|108.75
|103.86
|104.22—2.78
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|243444
|52.32
|50.53
|50.59—.45
|EnCanag .06
|219142
|5.66
|5.31
|5.38—.17
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|291989
|13.12
|12.23
|12.24—.60
|ENSCO .04
|263609
|3.59
|3.28
|3.37+.06
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|472120
|70.37
|67.67
|68.12—.51
|FordM .60a
|575016
|8.40
|8.04
|8.05—.21
|FrptMcM .20
|305205
|10.48
|9.99
|10.05—.19
|GenElec .04m
|1855001
|7.45
|7.10
|7.15—.29
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|213796
|34.85
|32.96
|32.98—1.29
|Genworth
|172644
|4.57
|4.12
|4.51+.29
|GoldFLtd .02e
|155855
|3.38
|3.27
|3.38—.04
|Goldcrpg .24
|173644
|9.56
|9.15
|9.24—.22
|HPInc .64f
|209335
|20.38
|19.63
|19.65—.42
|Hallibrtn .72
|210808
|27.36
|25.56
|25.85—1.29
|HeclaM .01e
|137620
|2.47
|2.34
|2.41—.03
|HPEntn .45e
|254274
|13.00
|12.49
|12.61—.04
|HostHotls 1a
|137735
|16.92
|16.42
|16.54+.02
|iShGold
|188580
|12.09
|12.01
|12.03—.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|265326
|37.94
|36.97
|37.14—.42
|iShEMU .86e
|159416
|35.02
|34.37
|34.45—.49
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|358051
|39.53
|38.82
|38.98—.29
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|138621
|251.41
|241.72
|242.35—5.08
|iShEMkts .59e
|1416414
|39.11
|38.32
|38.52—.27
|iSEafe 1.66e
|887882
|58.51
|57.48
|57.56—1.02
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|549972
|80.93
|80.10
|80.23—.40
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|573722
|132.95
|127.98
|128.37—3.42
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|382702
|54.58
|53.60
|53.68—.100
|Infosyss
|152862
|9.31
|9.10
|9.10—.18
|iShJapanrs
|232759
|50.55
|49.57
|49.66—1.58
|iShCorEM .95e
|427339
|47.13
|46.18
|46.39—.45
|ItauUnHs
|160732
|9.02
|8.73
|8.76—.25
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|411460
|98.43
|93.69
|94.17—2.28
|JohnJn 3.60
|196169
|130.60
|127.12
|128.09—.18
|Keycorp .56
|239106
|14.57
|14.23
|14.30—.04
|KindMorg .80
|287944
|15.94
|15.42
|15.57+.02
|Kinrossg
|1345113
|3.21
|2.99
|3.12—.02
|LloydBkg .47a
|168629
|2.58
|2.48
|2.48—.04
|MGM Rsts .48
|153699
|23.64
|22.14
|22.38—1.14
|MarathnO .20
|246017
|13.90
|13.39
|13.45—.16
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|137445
|58.73
|56.49
|56.74—.68
|Merck 2.20f
|361830
|74.45
|72.22
|72.90—.59
|MorgStan 1.20
|214931
|39.72
|37.49
|37.68—1.23
|Nabors .24
|257275
|2.15
|1.96
|1.99—.10
|NewmtM .56
|163205
|34.67
|33.45
|33.53—.56
|NikeB s .88f
|284717
|74.29
|71.25
|72.37+4.84
|NokiaCp .19e
|298539
|5.75
|5.48
|5.49—.27
|OasisPet
|172710
|5.25
|4.99
|5.03—.09
|Oracle .76
|577819
|46.21
|43.86
|44.00—2.24
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|136976
|24.27
|22.32
|22.75—1.10
|PPLCorp 1.64
|140107
|29.33
|28.24
|28.40—.30
|Pandora
|169900
|8.29
|7.68
|7.71—.54
|Penney
|137706
|1.18
|1.04
|1.09—.03
|Perrigo .76
|136078
|44.45
|36.77
|37.03—15.33
|Petrobras
|212191
|12.82
|12.28
|12.38—.21
|Pfizer 1.44f
|586386
|42.87
|41.45
|41.93—.02
|PhilipMor 4.56
|212796
|71.35
|66.11
|66.21—2.87
|PUltSP500s
|143616
|35.16
|31.20
|31.48—2.11
|ProctGam 2.87
|227584
|93.17
|90.36
|90.97—.01
|ProShSPrs
|193183
|32.83
|31.56
|32.72+.64
|PrUShSPrs
|162488
|47.16
|43.61
|46.89+1.88
|PrUShD3rs
|190630
|22.22
|19.87
|22.13+1.16
|QEPRes .08
|203519
|5.72
|5.24
|5.31—.40
|RegionsFn .56
|314975
|13.15
|12.81
|12.86—.05
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|2519912
|249.71
|239.98
|240.70—6.47
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|236289
|33.48
|33.15
|33.20—.20
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|133679
|46.54
|44.99
|45.07—1.00
|SpdrRetls .49e
|
|151500
|40.56
|38.48
|38.60—1.37
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|298479
|26.27
|25.18
|25.35—.67
|Schlmbrg 2
|305862
|36.68
|35.23
|35.70—.50
|SchwIntEq .71e
|
|172372
|28.21
|27.71
|27.76—.47
|Schwab .52
|176563
|40.13
|38.92
|39.14—.48
|ScorpioTk .04
|242523
|1.73
|1.58
|1.67+.09
|SibanyeG .14r
|473116
|2.62
|2.32
|2.35—.22
|SnapIncAn
|316095
|5.14
|4.82
|4.99—.08
|SwstnEngy
|300894
|3.56
|3.42
|3.43—.03
|Sprint
|185637
|6.11
|5.75
|5.79—.19
|Squaren
|249145
|55.98
|52.15
|52.51—3.39
|SPMatls .98e
|205560
|50.12
|48.55
|48.60—.76
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|289076
|85.27
|82.51
|82.68—1.42
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|384817
|51.83
|50.18
|50.18—.99
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|133680
|97.78
|93.54
|93.76—2.55
|SPEngy 2.04e
|373935
|57.61
|55.64
|56.11—1.08
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|1179754
|23.67
|22.74
|22.79—.61
|SPInds 1.12e
|287441
|64.22
|62.11
|62.25—1.59
|SPTech .78e
|408129
|61.82
|58.94
|59.20—2.12
|SpdrRESel
|151200
|32.10
|30.92
|30.95—.85
|SPUtil 1.55e
|355884
|55.42
|53.65
|53.81—.69
|TJX .78
|137459
|43.70
|41.65
|41.93—.50
|TahoeRes .24
|150658
|3.59
|3.46
|3.50—.07
|TaiwSemi .73e
|169798
|36.93
|35.65
|35.71—.17
|TevaPhrm .73e
|246818
|15.86
|14.78
|15.10—.79
|Transocn
|324464
|6.89
|6.44
|6.49—.15
|Twitter
|386343
|29.76
|27.04
|27.31—1.98
|USBancrp 1.48
|
|226284
|46.25
|44.31
|44.61—1.16
|USOilFd
|381068
|9.78
|9.54
|9.57—.15
|ValeSA .29e
|217551
|13.23
|12.83
|12.90—.04
|VanEGold .06e
|630076
|20.77
|20.27
|20.44—.23
|VnEkRus .01e
|141175
|18.93
|18.52
|18.62—.37
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|151220
|14.14
|13.51
|13.65—.26
|VangTSM 2.17e
|
|136040
|127.97
|123.12
|123.49—2.68
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|166092
|77.02
|74.32
|74.39—1.05
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|369692
|38.47
|37.71
|37.87—.31
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|571680
|37.30
|36.59
|36.62—.73
|Vereit .55
|136497
|7.52
|7.26
|7.31—.07
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|544469
|56.53
|54.24
|54.92—.15
|Visa s 1f
|254420
|130.33
|122.95
|124.26—4.50
|WalMart 2.08f
|149191
|89.47
|86.80
|87.13—.15
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|555743
|46.53
|44.93
|45.12—.92
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|192478
|22.77
|21.27
|21.28—.94
|WmsCos 1.36
|193518
|22.39
|21.61
|21.78—.06
|Yamanag .02
|277162
|2.36
|2.24
|2.34+.05
