BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 82295 2.70 2.56 2.58—.06 AT&TInc 2.04f 416156 30.40 29.70 30.22+.31 AlamosGld .02 77621 3.12 2.90 2.97—.21 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|82295
|2.70
|2.56
|2.58—.06
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|416156
|30.40
|29.70
|30.22+.31
|AlamosGld .02
|77621
|3.12
|2.90
|2.97—.21
|Alibaba
|155291
|150.70
|145.72
|149.00—2.48
|AlliantEgs 1.34
|71591
|45.85
|44.95
|45.32—.80
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|286056
|9.71
|9.50
|9.50—.14
|Altria 3.44f
|93178
|53.66
|52.45
|52.73—1.19
|Ambev .05e
|161235
|4.19
|4.04
|4.04—.11
|AEagleOut .55
|75302
|19.03
|18.11
|18.18—.37
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|81559
|37.73
|36.88
|37.49+.20
|Annaly 1.20e
|191525
|10.23
|10.11
|10.22+.13
|AuroraCn
|114529
|5.96
|5.33
|5.86+.15
|BakHuGEn .72
|92384
|22.08
|21.28
|21.45—.58
|BcoBrads .06a
|222867
|9.88
|9.67
|9.75—.18
|BkofAm .60
|922055
|24.87
|24.12
|24.48+.08
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|95629
|49.00
|47.58
|48.67+.58
|BiPVxSTrs
|349170
|40.86
|39.39
|40.55+1.54
|BarrickG .12
|172945
|14.03
|13.62
|13.66—.45
|BauschHl
|80233
|24.59
|22.46
|22.87—.78
|Belmond
|347736
|24.78
|24.65
|24.68+7.03
|Blackstone 2.19e
|
|91332
|30.48
|29.60
|29.76—.64
|BrMySq 1.64f
|99951
|53.26
|51.93
|52.12—1.52
|CVSHealth 2
|106238
|73.44
|71.61
|71.88—1.49
|CabotO&G .28f
|113081
|23.89
|22.99
|23.31—.81
|Cemex .29t
|148142
|4.70
|4.52
|4.65+.03
|CntryLink 2.16
|113192
|17.20
|16.87
|17.00+.12
|ChesEng
|479554
|2.55
|2.33
|2.33—.25
|CgpVelLCrd
|88054
|14.49
|13.28
|13.46—1.48
|Citigroup 1.80f
|223977
|56.36
|54.63
|55.02—.75
|ClevCliffs .20
|85153
|8.39
|7.94
|8.01—.22
|CocaCola 1.56
|137957
|49.52
|49.02
|49.34—.13
|Coty .50
|110989
|7.83
|7.29
|7.31—.29
|DenburyR
|100868
|2.15
|2.08
|2.08—.12
|DxGBullrs
|84964
|16.00
|15.31
|15.45—.83
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|75892
|7.48
|7.10
|7.26—.45
|DirSPBears
|78132
|28.76
|27.48
|28.55+1.48
|DxSPOGBrrs
|79150
|15.24
|13.62
|15.09+1.81
|DxSCBearrs
|144121
|13.82
|12.96
|13.68+.60
|Disney 1.76f
|75996
|113.92
|112.05
|112.20—1.19
|DomEngy 3.34
|90815
|77.19
|75.55
|76.92+.87
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|118421
|53.94
|52.57
|52.78—1.00
|Enbridge 2.28
|149164
|32.40
|31.90
|31.95—.32
|EnCanag .06
|185059
|6.14
|5.78
|5.81—.41
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|138606
|14.64
|14.01
|14.07—.50
|ENSCO .04
|157667
|4.38
|4.06
|4.07—.36
|EntProdPt 1.73
|81950
|26.24
|25.82
|25.85—.44
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|126520
|76.87
|75.09
|75.58—1.40
|FirstEngy 1.52f
|
|117586
|39.78
|38.90
|39.12—.32
|FordM .60a
|353389
|8.68
|8.46
|8.52+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|266494
|10.90
|10.39
|10.57—.35
|GenElec .04m
|1284916
|7.25
|6.100
|7.10—.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|84009
|35.70
|34.85
|35.10—.01
|Gerdau .02e
|120838
|3.94
|3.80
|3.83—.10
|Goldcrpg .24
|98508
|9.36
|9.09
|9.14—.32
|HPInc .64f
|119594
|22.44
|21.94
|22.01—.28
|Hallibrtn .72
|169808
|29.86
|28.85
|29.00—.91
|Hanesbdss .60
|87784
|14.04
|13.47
|13.57—.23
|HPEntn .45e
|111433
|14.46
|14.20
|14.22—.27
|iShGold
|129791
|11.89
|11.82
|11.87—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|253524
|38.90
|38.16
|38.33—.50
|iShEMU .86e
|92226
|36.04
|35.80
|35.80—.54
|iShSilver
|86733
|13.74
|13.60
|13.70—.16
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|391950
|41.38
|40.98
|41.13—.46
|iShEMkts .59e
|949145
|40.18
|39.80
|39.83—.57
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|81676
|118.77
|118.22
|118.48+.41
|iSEafe 1.66e
|504148
|60.85
|60.41
|60.46—.79
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|163891
|83.48
|83.10
|83.16—.35
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|240316
|143.23
|140.10
|140.61—2.16
|iShChina .61e
|78104
|55.98
|55.27
|55.57—.79
|iShREst 2.76e
|77391
|80.69
|79.93
|80.33—.16
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|206432
|57.02
|56.64
|56.65—.75
|Infosyss
|77988
|10.01
|9.87
|9.89+.02
|iShJapanrs
|157269
|53.21
|52.88
|52.96—.61
|iShCorEM .95e
|274925
|48.55
|48.10
|48.15—.67
|ItauUnHs
|83923
|9.13
|8.96
|9.04—.13
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|181590
|101.94
|99.86
|100.29—.83
|JohnJn 3.60
|
|581088
|145.38
|130.20
|133.00—14.84
|Keycorp .56
|194602
|15.72
|15.09
|15.13—.36
|KindMorg .80
|107075
|16.45
|16.13
|16.17—.24
|Kinrossg
|109038
|2.90
|2.77
|2.88—.02
|Kroger s .56f
|79142
|30.40
|29.43
|29.55—.21
|LloydBkg .47a
|256993
|2.62
|2.57
|2.58—.02
|MarathnO .20
|126931
|15.53
|14.95
|15.04—.58
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|85829
|62.69
|59.55
|59.87—2.25
|Merck 2.20f
|x132378
|78.03
|76.23
|76.48—1.98
|MorgStan 1.20
|172883
|40.94
|39.53
|39.64—.96
|Nabors .24
|167370
|2.61
|2.46
|2.54—.13
|NYCmtyB .68
|74831
|9.58
|9.38
|9.42—.08
|NikeB s .88f
|71966
|73.65
|71.41
|72.53—.40
|NobleCorp .08
|79518
|3.40
|3.19
|3.22—.21
|NokiaCp .19e
|177964
|6.01
|5.89
|5.94—.09
|OasisPet
|100959
|6.22
|5.85
|5.89—.41
|Oracle .76
|214342
|47.03
|46.41
|46.60—.63
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|120558
|27.38
|25.68
|26.01—.50
|Pandora
|142360
|8.92
|8.57
|8.65—.08
|ParsleyEn
|90056
|17.70
|16.32
|16.43—1.23
|Penney
|73071
|1.30
|1.17
|1.20—.07
|Petrobras
|125138
|13.66
|13.34
|13.40—.23
|Pfizer 1.36
|296660
|44.12
|43.43
|43.80—.77
|ProctGam 2.87
|125220
|96.90
|96.02
|96.64+.15
|ProShSPrs
|82066
|30.50
|30.03
|30.45+.57
|PrUShSPrs
|88173
|40.80
|39.56
|40.60+1.47
|RangeRs .08
|118840
|12.65
|11.67
|11.74—1.08
|RegionsFn .56
|153109
|13.87
|13.40
|13.47—.31
|SpdrGold
|75016
|117.30
|116.58
|117.06—.47
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1166365
|264.03
|259.85
|260.47—4.90
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|160029
|34.67
|34.52
|34.55—.15
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|126277
|49.91
|48.42
|48.50—.95
|SpdrRetls .49e
|102856
|42.93
|41.88
|42.02—.50
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|295890
|30.21
|28.97
|29.09—1.35
|Schlmbrg 2
|178224
|40.59
|38.82
|39.10—1.92
|SchwIntEq .71e
|93608
|29.03
|28.83
|28.85—.40
|Schwab .52
|75844
|41.91
|40.43
|41.19—.24
|ScorpioTk .04
|74276
|2.04
|1.86
|1.89—.10
|SnapIncAn
|138864
|6.01
|5.76
|5.92+.06
|SwstnEngy
|269087
|4.15
|3.79
|3.80—.35
|SpectraEP 3.06f
|
|199614
|36.01
|35.40
|35.40—.43
|Sprint
|115131
|6.15
|5.96
|5.97—.10
|Squaren
|105175
|63.94
|61.00
|62.14—.76
|SPMatls .98e
|79723
|51.84
|51.13
|51.32—.40
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|193679
|91.24
|88.69
|88.96—3.10
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|202626
|55.16
|54.37
|54.50—.94
|SPEngy 2.04e
|228935
|63.41
|61.79
|62.09—1.45
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|667389
|24.58
|24.19
|24.24—.24
|SPInds 1.12e
|148061
|67.94
|66.83
|67.05—.94
|SPTech .78e
|155162
|65.76
|64.51
|64.57—1.62
|SPUtil 1.55e
|250890
|57.11
|56.49
|56.82—.11
|Synchrony .84
|96501
|24.67
|23.81
|24.10—.08
|TevaPhrm .73e
|94763
|19.16
|18.28
|18.46—.56
|Transocn
|241870
|8.04
|7.51
|7.56—.52
|Twitter
|192247
|36.62
|35.05
|35.87—.02
|UndrArms
|83387
|19.44
|18.33
|18.99+.22
|USBancrp 1.20
|109070
|49.50
|48.46
|48.75—.44
|USOilFd
|357856
|11.10
|10.78
|10.82—.39
|USSteel .20
|82133
|20.79
|19.84
|20.02—.19
|ValeSA .29e
|235471
|13.12
|12.75
|12.96—.08
|VanEGold .06e
|487572
|20.37
|20.08
|20.12—.36
|VnEkRus .01e
|82166
|20.36
|20.17
|20.23—.32
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|127381
|16.21
|15.63
|15.66—.67
|VanEJrGld
|119826
|28.06
|27.59
|27.77—.56
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|103896
|80.01
|79.24
|79.65—.23
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|235166
|39.03
|38.65
|38.71—.49
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|293625
|38.43
|38.18
|38.19—.53
|Vereit .55
|90067
|7.87
|7.76
|7.84+.03
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|136537
|57.50
|56.75
|57.08—.01
|Visa s 1f
|93472
|136.72
|134.55
|135.09—2.45
|WalMart 2.08f
|114934
|92.56
|91.57
|91.85—1.11
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|259021
|47.49
|46.38
|46.54—.49
|WheatPrg .28e
|
|145696
|19.65
|18.32
|18.94+2.35
|XPOLogis
|232279
|52.41
|45.59
|51.55+7.05
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.