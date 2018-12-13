BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AFLACs 1.04 76663 45.80 44.25 45.75+2.85 AKSteel 100589 2.79 2.63 2.64—.13 AT&TInc 2 459490 30.19 29.55 29.91—.25 AlamosGld…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AFLACs 1.04 76663 45.80 44.25 45.75+2.85 AKSteel 100589 2.79 2.63 2.64—.13 AT&TInc 2 459490 30.19 29.55 29.91—.25 AlamosGld .02 73620 3.40 3.09 3.18—.23 Alibaba 121967 153.46 150.52 151.48—.02 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 332200 9.66 9.38 9.64+.20 Altria 3.44f 72442 54.10 53.23 53.92+.59 Ambev .05e 206995 4.19 4.10 4.15+.06 AEagleOut .55 x93052 19.42 18.11 18.55—.90 AmIntlGrp 1.28 98535 38.01 37.01 37.29—.39 Annaly 1.20e 185829 10.10 10.00 10.09+.08 AuroraCn 142836 6.20 5.55 5.71—.41 BPPLC 2.38 78098 39.44 38.79 39.29+.24 BcoBrads .06a 80462 9.95 9.70 9.93+.23 BcoSantSA .21e 85185 4.66 4.56 4.58+.04 BkofAm .60 626795 24.82 24.28 24.40—.12 BkNYMel 1.12f 71567 48.69 47.72 48.09+.03 BiPVxSTrs 355712 39.92 38.55 39.01—.66 BarrickG .12 125242 14.17 13.94 14.11+.09 Blackstone 2.70e 80334 30.71 30.11 30.40—.10 BrMySq 1.64f 71276 53.94 53.31 53.64+.20 CVSHealth 2 104964 74.57 72.32 73.37—1.13 CabotO&G .28f 80276 24.64 23.97 24.12—.33 Cemex .29t 127160 4.78 4.60 4.62—.09 CenterPnt 1.11 80950 29.50 28.88 29.34+.45 CntryLink 2.16 108235 17.40 16.75 16.88—.44 ChesEng 438536 2.60 2.51 2.58+.01 CienaCorp 138716 36.55 34.25 34.91+2.77 CgpVelLCrd 116190 15.15 13.11 14.94+1.44 Citigroup 1.80f 264414 56.44 55.41 55.77—.21 ClevCliffs .20 91390 8.50 8.07 8.23—.14 CocaCola 1.56 127031 49.61 48.57 49.47+.25 Coty .50 72976 7.89 7.58 7.60—.15 DeltaAir 1.40f 99954 56.45 53.35 53.55—2.72 DenburyR 85748 2.24 2.08 2.20+.03 DevonE .32 x79759 27.23 26.41 26.87—.33 DirSPBears 82400 27.43 26.40 27.07+.08 DxSCBearrs 156177 13.14 12.32 13.08+.54 DowDuPnt 1.52 103671 54.85 53.44 53.78—.57 EQTCorp .12 71918 20.80 19.80 20.19+.20 EnbrdgEPt 1.40 81563 10.89 10.58 10.79+.20 Enbridge 2.28 80387 32.58 31.77 32.27+.51 EnCanag .06 x176135 6.34 6.13 6.22—.08 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 101023 14.69 14.17 14.57+.26 ENSCO .04 185478 4.68 4.32 4.43—.25 EntProdPt 1.73 73497 26.51 26.11 26.29+.07 ExxonMbl 3.28 111368 77.22 75.95 76.98+.96 FstDatan 97234 17.96 17.01 17.26—.39 FirstEngy 1.52f 95580 39.83 39.02 39.44+.21 FordM .60a 316062 8.70 8.46 8.50—.14 FrptMcM .20 170245 11.30 10.79 10.92—.15 GenElec .04m 2069911 7.50 7.12 7.20+.49 GenMotors 1.52 82876 36.18 35.07 35.11—.57 Gerdau .02e 85790 3.99 3.87 3.93—.04 HPInc .64f 104349 22.91 22.26 22.29—.26 HalconRsn 101777 2.38 2.09 2.11—.25 Hallibrtn .72 148729 30.19 29.26 29.91+.30 Hanesbdss .60 87782 14.85 13.74 13.80—.98 HPEntn .45e 120602 14.93 14.44 14.49—.15 ICICIBk .16e 89199 9.86 9.65 9.78+.13 iShGold 116057 11.92 11.88 11.92—.02 iShBrazil .67e 263219 38.94 38.41 38.83+.14 iShEMU .86e 160947 36.54 36.28 36.34—.06 iShHK .61e 77309 23.41 23.24 23.31+.12 iShChinaLC .87e 319641 41.80 41.50 41.59+.33 iShEMkts .59e 724342 40.68 40.35 40.40—.01 iSEafe 1.66e 444982 61.63 61.19 61.25—.11 iShiBxHYB 5.09 158592 83.60 83.43 83.51+.20 iShR2K 1.77e 230163 145.69 142.54 142.77—2.05 iShCorEafe 1.56e 186832 57.76 57.35 57.40—.13 Infosyss 79717 9.98 9.85 9.87+.21 iShJapanrs 119678 53.87 53.47 53.57—.16 iSTaiwnrs 96025 33.16 32.90 32.92—.09 iShCorEM .95e 334519 49.11 48.73 48.82+.05 ItauUnHs 87677 9.18 8.99 9.17+.18 JPMorgCh 2.24f 171301 101.97 100.67 101.12+.10 Keycorp .56 125542 16.11 15.42 15.49—.52 KindMorg .80 140545 16.67 16.21 16.41+.18 Kinrossg 78303 2.91 2.85 2.90+.01 LloydBkg .47a 278268 2.66 2.57 2.60 Lowes 1.92 79743 94.50 92.14 94.29+2.18 Macys 1.51 x82267 32.06 30.38 30.80—1.04 MarathnO .20 130727 15.77 15.27 15.62+.10 Merck 2.20f 107397 79.08 78.00 79.01+1.00 MetLife 1.68 74242 39.82 39.13 39.52—.05 MorgStan 1.20 157031 41.12 40.33 40.60—.21 Nabors .24 155269 2.83 2.62 2.67—.18 NewResid 2 116394 16.16 15.53 15.57—.54 NYCmtyB .68 73964 9.90 9.49 9.50—.38 NikeB s .88f 74545 74.59 72.59 72.93—1.39 NokiaCp .19e 317907 6.05 5.97 6.03—.01 OasisPet 120028 6.34 6.12 6.30—.03 Oracle .76 232421 47.55 46.75 47.23—.09 Pandora 102400 8.95 8.59 8.73—.14 ParsleyEn 94666 17.80 16.85 17.66+.21 Penney 92961 1.39 1.26 1.27—.11 PetrbrsA 139776 12.04 11.84 11.98 Petrobras 130146 13.69 13.47 13.63+.02 Pfizer 1.36 197389 44.90 44.21 44.57+.41 ProctGam 2.87 180655 96.79 94.80 96.49+2.46 PrUShSPrs 91760 39.52 38.53 39.13+.04 Qudiann 241853 7.05 5.86 6.32+1.06 RegionsFn .56 135541 14.28 13.68 13.78—.48 S&P500ETF 4.13e 961508 267.49 264.12 265.37—.09 SpdrLehHY 2.30 139370 34.73 34.65 34.70+.09 SpdrS&PRB .74e 121100 51.02 49.33 49.45—1.37 SpdrRetls .49e 74269 43.84 42.34 42.52—1.17 SpdrOGEx .73e 280469 30.77 30.20 30.44—.19 Schlmbrg 2 150557 41.36 40.38 41.02—.42 SchwIntEq .71e 83292 29.42 29.20 29.25—.05 Schwab .52 89970 42.37 41.13 41.43—.45 ScorpioTk .04 81810 2.20 1.96 1.99—.13 SnapIncAn 137252 5.99 5.71 5.86—.05 SwstnEngy 217743 4.19 4.05 4.15+.07 Sprint 107772 6.12 5.99 6.07+.03 Squaren 106974 64.40 62.13 62.90—.75 SPMatls .98e 146285 52.66 51.53 51.72—.61 SPHlthC 1.01e 115670 92.73 91.44 92.06+.09 SPCnSt 1.28e 169878 55.62 55.10 55.44+.34 SPEngy 2.04e 152972 63.94 62.91 63.54+.20 SPDRFncl .46e 671862 24.78 24.39 24.48—.18 SPInds 1.12e 159178 68.81 67.72 67.99—.19 SPTech .78e 128193 66.89 65.81 66.19+.11 SPUtil 1.55e 180712 57.18 56.47 56.93+.49 Synchrony .84 83500 24.73 24.07 24.18—.37 TJX .78 82751 46.50 45.35 45.81—.29 TailorBr .72 173939 15.20 13.77 14.13—6.01 Technip .13 74427 21.40 20.46 21.35+.11 TevaPhrm .73e 89427 19.29 18.94 19.02+.03 Transocn 154401 8.25 7.90 8.08—.07 Twitter 228008 36.49 35.30 35.89—.36 UndrArms 136408 20.09 18.75 18.77—1.04 UnArCwi 71515 19.05 17.63 17.81—1.20 USBancrp 1.20 119195 50.43 48.97 49.19—.94 USOilFd 530629 11.27 10.72 11.21+.39 ValeSA .29e 172119 13.16 12.91 13.04+.02 VanEGold .06e 428836 20.48 20.29 20.48+.04 VnEkRus .01e 96167 20.63 20.43 20.55+.14 VEckOilSvc .47e 103090 16.51 16.16 16.33—.24 VanEJrGld 115843 28.39 28.14 28.33—.04 VangEmg 1.10e 231096 39.41 39.11 39.20+.06 VangFTSE 1.10e 230931 38.95 38.67 38.72—.07 Vereit .55 119415 7.81 7.56 7.81+.26 VerizonCm 2.41f 144598 57.50 56.81 57.09—.16 Visa s 1f 87714 139.13 136.15 137.54—.26 WPXEngy 76316 12.81 12.40 12.75+.03 WalMart 2.08f 75678 93.68 92.43 92.96—.15 WellsFargo 1.72f 343563 48.12 46.93 47.03—.71 WmsCos 1.36 x101501 24.05 23.62 23.86+.01 XPOLogis 395737 59.94 41.05 44.50—15.77 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.