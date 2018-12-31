BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 13596 2.36 2.26 2.27 AT&TInc 2.04f 51455 28.64 28.21 28.31—.15 Alibaba 20351 142.02 139.41 140.33+1.24 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|13596
|2.36
|2.26
|2.27
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|51455
|28.64
|28.21
|28.31—.15
|Alibaba
|20351
|142.02
|139.41
|140.33+1.24
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|54964
|8.74
|8.63
|8.71+.07
|Altria 3.44f
|7586
|49.07
|48.61
|48.79—.10
|Ambev .05e
|15469
|3.90
|3.83
|3.90—.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|11081
|9.89
|9.81
|9.82—.05
|Aphrian
|29827
|6.10
|5.78
|5.87—.39
|AuroraCn
|24690
|5.28
|5.02
|5.08—.15
|BPPLC 2.38
|7402
|38.46
|38.16
|38.24+.11
|BcoSantSA .21e
|12006
|4.50
|4.45
|4.46+.02
|BkofAm .60
|78368
|24.97
|24.53
|24.55+.16
|BiPVxSTrs
|50598
|47.78
|47.26
|47.42—1.40
|BarrickG .28f
|52025
|13.06
|12.69
|12.93—.19
|BaytexEg
|6460
|1.74
|1.66
|1.70+.03
|BlueAprnn
|13673
|1.17
|1.13
|1.15+.03
|BritATobs 2.24e
|6531
|32.03
|31.23
|31.55—.93
|CVSHealth 2
|8691
|66.08
|65.41
|65.70+.51
|CabotO&G .28f
|10426
|23.13
|22.33
|22.41—.54
|CdaGoosen
|13804
|45.77
|43.75
|44.17+2.39
|CanopyGrn
|7298
|27.75
|26.96
|27.16—.21
|CntryLink 2.16
|11785
|15.43
|14.95
|15.07—.20
|ChesEng
|52643
|2.22
|2.13
|2.16+.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|22060
|8.89
|8.68
|8.75+.23
|Citigroup 1.80f
|24517
|52.67
|51.83
|51.91+.08
|ClevCliffs .20
|10993
|7.96
|7.66
|7.68—.18
|CocaCola 1.56
|7527
|47.54
|47.04
|47.28+.08
|ColonCap
|8852
|4.74
|4.60
|4.62—.11
|ConAgra .85
|9056
|21.55
|21.13
|21.54+.36
|Coty .50
|7559
|6.58
|6.44
|6.58+.09
|DenburyR
|21277
|1.78
|1.67
|1.70—.02
|DevonE .32
|8862
|22.95
|22.55
|22.72+.26
|DxGBullrs
|12572
|16.70
|16.21
|16.48+.20
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|8708
|8.77
|8.53
|8.63+.08
|DirSPBears
|7965
|31.23
|30.83
|31.07—.66
|DxBiotBllrs
|10867
|32.84
|31.34
|32.79+2.29
|DxSPOGBls
|11037
|8.06
|7.66
|7.85+.19
|DxSCBearrs
|20442
|15.61
|15.19
|15.45—.13
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|7876
|42.25
|41.07
|41.54+.34
|DrxSPBulls
|10958
|32.92
|32.52
|32.71+.70
|Disney 1.76f
|7971
|109.33
|108.72
|108.87+1.57
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|12198
|54.00
|53.07
|53.48+.46
|Enbridge 2.28
|6515
|31.24
|30.77
|30.89—.02
|EnCanag .06
|20228
|5.97
|5.78
|5.83+.01
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|16150
|13.14
|12.75
|13.09+.32
|ENSCO .04
|17678
|3.79
|3.67
|3.73+.01
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|14418
|69.15
|68.32
|68.84+.67
|FstDatan
|8147
|17.18
|16.87
|16.94
|FordM .60a
|68953
|7.86
|7.66
|7.66—.15
|FrptMcM .20
|18797
|10.51
|10.21
|10.32—.15
|GenElec .04m
|164589
|7.62
|7.42
|7.57+.06
|GenMills 1.96
|6269
|38.79
|38.41
|38.57—.19
|GenMotors 1.52
|6462
|34.22
|33.48
|33.52—.40
|Goldcrpg .24
|11456
|9.74
|9.58
|9.63—.04
|Hallibrtn .72
|8643
|26.69
|26.38
|26.47+.01
|Hanesbdss .60
|6171
|12.47
|12.30
|12.42+.23
|iShGold
|11102
|12.28
|12.26
|12.28+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|8382
|38.51
|38.12
|38.26+.18
|iShEMU .86e
|22088
|35.34
|34.98
|35.04+.14
|iShSilver
|12928
|14.47
|14.42
|14.45+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|10330
|39.57
|39.36
|39.42+.35
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|6322
|251.63
|250.60
|251.03+1.70
|iShEMkts .59e
|45678
|39.54
|39.35
|39.42+.18
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|9332
|112.58
|112.43
|112.57+.06
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|12068
|120.89
|120.46
|120.89—.16
|iSEafe 1.66e
|49548
|59.06
|58.88
|58.97+.28
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|15669
|81.33
|81.10
|81.23+.19
|iShR2K 1.77e
|29498
|134.05
|132.81
|133.24+.38
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|6144
|52.24
|52.07
|52.21+.27
|iShREst 2.76e
|6649
|75.07
|74.45
|74.72+.01
|iShCrSPSs
|7576
|69.39
|68.80
|69.00+.10
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|22524
|55.25
|55.01
|55.08+.27
|Infosyss
|6470
|9.53
|9.41
|9.42—.02
|iShCorEM .95e
|15527
|47.62
|47.42
|47.51+.26
|iShCHEmu .64e
|15464
|26.06
|25.91
|26.00+.12
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|16856
|98.81
|97.23
|97.30+.47
|JPMAlerian 2.29
|7192
|22.25
|21.99
|22.16+.21
|Keycorp .56
|6943
|14.85
|14.62
|14.62+.01
|KindMorg .80
|9780
|15.46
|15.28
|15.41+.12
|Kinrossg
|9630
|3.20
|3.14
|3.17—.01
|LloydBkg .47a
|10771
|2.60
|2.57
|2.58+.03
|MGM Rsts .48
|7158
|24.25
|23.84
|24.03+.30
|MarathnO .20
|7952
|14.36
|14.16
|14.29+.21
|Merck 2.20f
|6012
|76.37
|75.66
|76.25+.88
|MorgStan 1.20
|7378
|40.08
|39.55
|39.60+.23
|Nabors .24
|16753
|2.05
|1.98
|2.01
|NYCmtyB .68
|7070
|9.33
|9.12
|9.13—.09
|NokiaCp .19e
|18019
|5.85
|5.81
|5.83+.02
|OasisPet
|8577
|5.61
|5.45
|5.56+.10
|Oracle .76
|9782
|45.47
|45.11
|45.30+.48
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|6187
|24.21
|23.15
|24.20+.31
|Penney
|17906
|1.05
|1.00
|1.00—.03
|Petrobras
|19671
|13.31
|13.03
|13.15+.12
|Pfizer 1.44f
|14754
|43.59
|43.10
|43.50+.54
|Pier1 .28
|9731
|.34
|.31
|.31+.00
|PUltSP500s
|11205
|34.81
|34.40
|34.58+.71
|PrUCruders
|6410
|13.25
|13.06
|13.12+.23
|ProShSPrs
|8036
|31.47
|31.34
|31.40—.24
|PrUShD3rs
|8416
|19.46
|19.20
|19.33—.53
|RangeRs .08
|6662
|9.84
|9.63
|9.71+.07
|RegionsFn .56
|9348
|13.57
|13.35
|13.35
|RiteAid
|30573
|.74
|.70
|.70+.01
|SpdrGold
|8533
|121.05
|120.92
|121.04—.02
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|6277
|33.42
|33.19
|33.27+.14
|SpdrWldxUS .79e
|6159
|26.63
|26.46
|26.49+.11
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|116484
|250.16
|249.12
|249.58+1.83
|SpdrBiots .44e
|9343
|71.90
|70.77
|71.88+1.79
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|25978
|33.66
|33.60
|33.63+.09
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|9191
|47.11
|46.27
|46.31—.22
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|14436
|26.83
|26.39
|26.60+.23
|Salesforce
|11072
|137.00
|134.49
|135.24+.56
|Schlmbrg 2
|20323
|36.81
|36.16
|36.27—.33
|SchwIntEq .71e
|35666
|28.42
|28.31
|28.38+.10
|SnapIncAn
|15880
|5.86
|5.65
|5.69—.02
|SwstnEngy
|21779
|3.59
|3.49
|3.50—.03
|Sprint
|6116
|5.92
|5.84
|5.88+.04
|Squaren
|27604
|57.35
|56.06
|56.68+.81
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|6957
|86.44
|85.67
|86.43+1.18
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|15069
|50.82
|50.46
|50.67+.10
|SPEngy 2.04e
|16087
|57.77
|57.31
|57.51+.46
|SPDRFncl .46e
|49579
|23.92
|23.70
|23.71+.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|13339
|64.45
|64.10
|64.39+.62
|SPTech .78e
|13073
|62.21
|61.70
|61.89+.49
|SpdrRESel
|8513
|31.05
|30.77
|30.96+.02
|SPUtil 1.55e
|21364
|53.05
|52.37
|52.71—.12
|TevaPhrm .73e
|8583
|15.83
|15.68
|15.74+.05
|Transocn
|22638
|7.27
|7.06
|7.21+.20
|Twitter
|25427
|28.90
|28.34
|28.58+.15
|USOilFd
|25982
|9.66
|9.59
|9.61+.08
|USSteel .20
|7787
|18.65
|18.15
|18.20—.05
|ValeSA .29e
|7365
|13.23
|13.10
|13.20+.18
|VanEGold .06e
|33312
|20.78
|20.56
|20.68+.08
|VnEkRus .01e
|7653
|18.89
|18.79
|18.86+.11
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|10750
|14.25
|13.99
|14.05—.08
|VanEJrGld
|6103
|29.74
|29.45
|29.58+.14
|VangTSM 2.17e
|
|8964
|127.73
|127.02
|127.35+.92
|VangSP500 3.81e
|
|7445
|229.97
|228.95
|229.36+1.60
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|10728
|74.72
|74.07
|74.38+.01
|VangAllW 1.34e
|8106
|45.80
|45.70
|45.75+.20
|VangEmg 1.10e
|18312
|38.50
|38.34
|38.40+.23
|VangEur 1.71e
|10784
|48.76
|48.55
|48.66+.26
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|31318
|37.27
|37.15
|37.22+.20
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|8929
|55.72
|55.07
|55.22—.06
|Visa s 1f
|9940
|132.44
|130.71
|130.88—.06
|WeathfIntl
|75744
|.44
|.40
|.42+.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|16110
|46.48
|45.83
|45.84+.06
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|6984
|22.11
|21.78
|22.07+.24
|WmsCos 1.36
|10078
|21.67
|21.19
|21.64+.16
|WTEurHdg 3.51e
|
|6560
|56.45
|55.95
|56.44+.31
|Yamanag .02
|10233
|2.33
|2.28
|2.30—.02
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.