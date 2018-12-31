BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 13596 2.36 2.26 2.27 AT&TInc 2.04f 51455 28.64 28.21 28.31—.15 Alibaba 20351 142.02 139.41 140.33+1.24 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 13596 2.36 2.26 2.27 AT&TInc 2.04f 51455 28.64 28.21 28.31—.15 Alibaba 20351 142.02 139.41 140.33+1.24 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 54964 8.74 8.63 8.71+.07 Altria 3.44f 7586 49.07 48.61 48.79—.10 Ambev .05e 15469 3.90 3.83 3.90—.01 Annaly 1.20e 11081 9.89 9.81 9.82—.05 Aphrian 29827 6.10 5.78 5.87—.39 AuroraCn 24690 5.28 5.02 5.08—.15 BPPLC 2.38 7402 38.46 38.16 38.24+.11 BcoSantSA .21e 12006 4.50 4.45 4.46+.02 BkofAm .60 78368 24.97 24.53 24.55+.16 BiPVxSTrs 50598 47.78 47.26 47.42—1.40 BarrickG .28f 52025 13.06 12.69 12.93—.19 BaytexEg 6460 1.74 1.66 1.70+.03 BlueAprnn 13673 1.17 1.13 1.15+.03 BritATobs 2.24e 6531 32.03 31.23 31.55—.93 CVSHealth 2 8691 66.08 65.41 65.70+.51 CabotO&G .28f 10426 23.13 22.33 22.41—.54 CdaGoosen 13804 45.77 43.75 44.17+2.39 CanopyGrn 7298 27.75 26.96 27.16—.21 CntryLink 2.16 11785 15.43 14.95 15.07—.20 ChesEng 52643 2.22 2.13 2.16+.01 CgpVelLCrd 22060 8.89 8.68 8.75+.23 Citigroup 1.80f 24517 52.67 51.83 51.91+.08 ClevCliffs .20 10993 7.96 7.66 7.68—.18 CocaCola 1.56 7527 47.54 47.04 47.28+.08 ColonCap 8852 4.74 4.60 4.62—.11 ConAgra .85 9056 21.55 21.13 21.54+.36 Coty .50 7559 6.58 6.44 6.58+.09 DenburyR 21277 1.78 1.67 1.70—.02 DevonE .32 8862 22.95 22.55 22.72+.26 DxGBullrs 12572 16.70 16.21 16.48+.20 DrGMBllrs .09e 8708 8.77 8.53 8.63+.08 DirSPBears 7965 31.23 30.83 31.07—.66 DxBiotBllrs 10867 32.84 31.34 32.79+2.29 DxSPOGBls 11037 8.06 7.66 7.85+.19 DxSCBearrs 20442 15.61 15.19 15.45—.13 DrxSCBulls .41e 7876 42.25 41.07 41.54+.34 DrxSPBulls 10958 32.92 32.52 32.71+.70 Disney 1.76f 7971 109.33 108.72 108.87+1.57 DowDuPnt 1.52 12198 54.00 53.07 53.48+.46 Enbridge 2.28 6515 31.24 30.77 30.89—.02 EnCanag .06 20228 5.97 5.78 5.83+.01 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 16150 13.14 12.75 13.09+.32 ENSCO .04 17678 3.79 3.67 3.73+.01 ExxonMbl 3.28 14418 69.15 68.32 68.84+.67 FstDatan 8147 17.18 16.87 16.94 FordM .60a 68953 7.86 7.66 7.66—.15 FrptMcM .20 18797 10.51 10.21 10.32—.15 GenElec .04m 164589 7.62 7.42 7.57+.06 GenMills 1.96 6269 38.79 38.41 38.57—.19 GenMotors 1.52 6462 34.22 33.48 33.52—.40 Goldcrpg .24 11456 9.74 9.58 9.63—.04 Hallibrtn .72 8643 26.69 26.38 26.47+.01 Hanesbdss .60 6171 12.47 12.30 12.42+.23 iShGold 11102 12.28 12.26 12.28+.01 iShBrazil .67e 8382 38.51 38.12 38.26+.18 iShEMU .86e 22088 35.34 34.98 35.04+.14 iShSilver 12928 14.47 14.42 14.45+.03 iShChinaLC .87e 10330 39.57 39.36 39.42+.35 iSCorSP500 4.38e 6322 251.63 250.60 251.03+1.70 iShEMkts .59e 45678 39.54 39.35 39.42+.18 iShiBoxIG 3.87 9332 112.58 112.43 112.57+.06 iSh20yrT 3.05 12068 120.89 120.46 120.89—.16 iSEafe 1.66e 49548 59.06 58.88 58.97+.28 iShiBxHYB 5.09 15669 81.33 81.10 81.23+.19 iShR2K 1.77e 29498 134.05 132.81 133.24+.38 iSUSAMinV .87e 6144 52.24 52.07 52.21+.27 iShREst 2.76e 6649 75.07 74.45 74.72+.01 iShCrSPSs 7576 69.39 68.80 69.00+.10 iShCorEafe 1.56e 22524 55.25 55.01 55.08+.27 Infosyss 6470 9.53 9.41 9.42—.02 iShCorEM .95e 15527 47.62 47.42 47.51+.26 iShCHEmu .64e 15464 26.06 25.91 26.00+.12 JPMorgCh 2.24f 16856 98.81 97.23 97.30+.47 JPMAlerian 2.29 7192 22.25 21.99 22.16+.21 Keycorp .56 6943 14.85 14.62 14.62+.01 KindMorg .80 9780 15.46 15.28 15.41+.12 Kinrossg 9630 3.20 3.14 3.17—.01 LloydBkg .47a 10771 2.60 2.57 2.58+.03 MGM Rsts .48 7158 24.25 23.84 24.03+.30 MarathnO .20 7952 14.36 14.16 14.29+.21 Merck 2.20f 6012 76.37 75.66 76.25+.88 MorgStan 1.20 7378 40.08 39.55 39.60+.23 Nabors .24 16753 2.05 1.98 2.01 NYCmtyB .68 7070 9.33 9.12 9.13—.09 NokiaCp .19e 18019 5.85 5.81 5.83+.02 OasisPet 8577 5.61 5.45 5.56+.10 Oracle .76 9782 45.47 45.11 45.30+.48 PG&ECp 2.12f 6187 24.21 23.15 24.20+.31 Penney 17906 1.05 1.00 1.00—.03 Petrobras 19671 13.31 13.03 13.15+.12 Pfizer 1.44f 14754 43.59 43.10 43.50+.54 Pier1 .28 9731 .34 .31 .31+.00 PUltSP500s 11205 34.81 34.40 34.58+.71 PrUCruders 6410 13.25 13.06 13.12+.23 ProShSPrs 8036 31.47 31.34 31.40—.24 PrUShD3rs 8416 19.46 19.20 19.33—.53 RangeRs .08 6662 9.84 9.63 9.71+.07 RegionsFn .56 9348 13.57 13.35 13.35 RiteAid 30573 .74 .70 .70+.01 SpdrGold 8533 121.05 120.92 121.04—.02 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 6277 33.42 33.19 33.27+.14 SpdrWldxUS .79e 6159 26.63 26.46 26.49+.11 S&P500ETF 4.13e 116484 250.16 249.12 249.58+1.83 SpdrBiots .44e 9343 71.90 70.77 71.88+1.79 SpdrLehHY 2.30 25978 33.66 33.60 33.63+.09 SpdrS&PRB .74e 9191 47.11 46.27 46.31—.22 SpdrOGEx .73e 14436 26.83 26.39 26.60+.23 Salesforce 11072 137.00 134.49 135.24+.56 Schlmbrg 2 20323 36.81 36.16 36.27—.33 SchwIntEq .71e 35666 28.42 28.31 28.38+.10 SnapIncAn 15880 5.86 5.65 5.69—.02 SwstnEngy 21779 3.59 3.49 3.50—.03 Sprint 6116 5.92 5.84 5.88+.04 Squaren 27604 57.35 56.06 56.68+.81 SPHlthC 1.01e 6957 86.44 85.67 86.43+1.18 SPCnSt 1.28e 15069 50.82 50.46 50.67+.10 SPEngy 2.04e 16087 57.77 57.31 57.51+.46 SPDRFncl .46e 49579 23.92 23.70 23.71+.12 SPInds 1.12e 13339 64.45 64.10 64.39+.62 SPTech .78e 13073 62.21 61.70 61.89+.49 SpdrRESel 8513 31.05 30.77 30.96+.02 SPUtil 1.55e 21364 53.05 52.37 52.71—.12 TevaPhrm .73e 8583 15.83 15.68 15.74+.05 Transocn 22638 7.27 7.06 7.21+.20 Twitter 25427 28.90 28.34 28.58+.15 USOilFd 25982 9.66 9.59 9.61+.08 USSteel .20 7787 18.65 18.15 18.20—.05 ValeSA .29e 7365 13.23 13.10 13.20+.18 VanEGold .06e 33312 20.78 20.56 20.68+.08 VnEkRus .01e 7653 18.89 18.79 18.86+.11 VEckOilSvc .47e 10750 14.25 13.99 14.05—.08 VanEJrGld 6103 29.74 29.45 29.58+.14 VangTSM 2.17e 8964 127.73 127.02 127.35+.92 VangSP500 3.81e 7445 229.97 228.95 229.36+1.60 VangREIT 3.08e 10728 74.72 74.07 74.38+.01 VangAllW 1.34e 8106 45.80 45.70 45.75+.20 VangEmg 1.10e 18312 38.50 38.34 38.40+.23 VangEur 1.71e 10784 48.76 48.55 48.66+.26 VangFTSE 1.10e 31318 37.27 37.15 37.22+.20 VerizonCm 2.41f 8929 55.72 55.07 55.22—.06 Visa s 1f 9940 132.44 130.71 130.88—.06 WeathfIntl 75744 .44 .40 .42+.01 WellsFargo 1.72f 16110 46.48 45.83 45.84+.06 Weyerhsr 1.36 6984 22.11 21.78 22.07+.24 WmsCos 1.36 10078 21.67 21.19 21.64+.16 WTEurHdg 3.51e 6560 56.45 55.95 56.44+.31 Yamanag .02 10233 