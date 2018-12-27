BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11746 2.28 2.20 2.26+.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 50812 27.85 27.33 27.40—.68 Alibaba 21489 137.11 134.65 135.44—2.56 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11746 2.28 2.20 2.26+.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 50812 27.85 27.33 27.40—.68 Alibaba 21489 137.11 134.65 135.44—2.56 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 38636 8.73 8.59 8.66—.12 Altria 3.44f 10374 48.16 47.60 47.66—.77 Ambev .05e 11654 3.88 3.83 3.86—.05 AmiraNatF 17030 .62 .52 .58+.17 Annaly 1.20e 23760 10.01 9.77 9.81—.24 Aphrian 13246 5.75 5.31 5.45—.37 AstraZens 1.37e 11108 37.07 36.81 36.90—.71 AuroraCn 10860 5.08 4.94 5.03—.05 BPPLC 2.38 11452 37.50 37.19 37.31—.75 BcoBrads .06a 9783 9.35 9.28 9.32—.14 BkofAm .60 99055 24.14 23.66 24.08—.03 BiPVxSTrs 104377 50.08 48.70 49.67+2.77 BarrickG .28f 45009 13.58 13.34 13.49—.17 BlackBerry 13719 7.06 6.82 7.05+.05 BlueAprnn 12097 .89 .78 .88+.09 CntryLink 2.16 13154 15.10 14.75 14.91—.39 ChesEng 97213 2.21 2.10 2.16—.03 Chevron 4.48 9048 106.26 104.88 105.88—1.51 CgpVelLCrd 24614 8.83 8.60 8.74—.87 CgpVelICrd 9787 16.67 16.26 16.43+1.53 Citigroup 1.80f 27619 51.43 50.44 51.09—.35 ClevCliffs .20 12049 7.85 7.61 7.69—.33 CocaCola 1.56 14050 46.74 46.03 46.18—.76 ConAgra .85 11540 21.20 20.47 20.61—.83 DenburyR 16498 1.78 1.66 1.75—.03 DeutschBk .83e 20785 7.81 7.74 7.78—.38 DevonE .32 9200 22.40 21.86 22.21—.50 DxGBullrs 18189 17.25 16.86 17.09+.61 DrGMBllrs .09e 18496 8.86 8.64 8.70+.28 DirSPBears 17637 34.34 33.30 34.06+1.67 DxBiotBllrs 14742 30.49 28.01 28.68—2.11 DxSPOGBls 16347 7.71 7.25 7.65—.26 DxSCBearrs 28080 16.78 16.17 16.56+.61 DxFnBrrs 8476 15.09 14.65 14.87+.53 DrxSCBulls .41e 12887 39.67 38.13 38.70—1.76 DrxSPBulls 23178 30.52 29.50 29.78—1.75 DowDuPnt 1.52 9801 51.81 51.07 51.61—.62 Enbridge 2.28 10662 30.36 29.60 29.69—.57 EnCanag .06 23627 5.68 5.45 5.67—.12 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 10483 12.91 12.66 12.89—.05 ENSCO .04 21494 3.59 3.40 3.45—.30 ExxonMbl 3.28 17606 68.00 66.91 67.18—1.46 FordM .60a 61317 7.82 7.58 7.61—.24 FrptMcM .20 17720 10.30 10.02 10.28—.12 GenElec .04m 135031 7.23 7.08 7.18—.22 GoldFLtd .02e 10234 3.43 3.38 3.41—.08 Goldcrpg .24 10300 9.76 9.61 9.74+.18 HalconRsn 10806 1.84 1.66 1.80+.07 Hallibrtn .72 9053 26.24 25.66 25.89—.54 HeclaM .01e 12033 2.45 2.36 2.37—.05 Hess 1 9142 40.40 39.06 40.02—.43 iShGold 15213 12.24 12.21 12.22+.08 iShBrazil .67e 19639 36.93 36.65 36.82—.48 iShEMU .86e 13292 34.36 34.18 34.25—.53 iShSilver 14764 14.32 14.25 14.29+.18 iShChinaLC .87e 67613 38.83 38.58 38.65—.82 iSCorSP500 4.38e 12723 245.57 242.91 243.61—4.06 iShEMkts .59e 82898 38.60 38.36 38.46—.47 iSh20yrT 3.05 13887 121.36 121.14 121.29+1.27 iSEafe 1.66e 72692 57.74 57.42 57.54—.68 iShiBxHYB 5.09 29881 80.77 80.46 80.54—.43 iShR2K 1.77e 40358 131.23 129.53 130.10—1.83 iShChina .61e 9598 52.22 51.84 51.98—.97 iShREst 2.76e 10283 73.98 72.67 72.92—1.44 iShCrSPSs 8592 67.83 67.02 67.28—.89 iShCorEafe 1.56e 19272 53.90 53.61 53.70—.66 Infosyss 8981 9.41 9.28 9.40+.02 iShJapanrs 18569 50.15 49.77 49.91—.14 iShCorEM .95e 20102 46.54 46.26 46.36—.59 ItauUnHs 16694 8.61 8.54 8.58—.07 JPMorgCh 2.24f 21915 95.31 94.17 94.75—1.21 JohnJn 3.60 8984 126.08 123.84 123.90—2.81 Keycorp .56 9824 14.52 14.30 14.45—.26 KindMorg .80 16020 15.50 15.30 15.42—.22 Kinrossg 28991 3.30 3.17 3.29+.15 LloydBkg .47a 21238 2.51 2.48 2.49—.03 MarathnO .20 12693 13.95 13.64 13.81—.36 Merck 2.20f 11128 74.00 72.89 72.97—1.03 MorgStan 1.20 12352 39.06 38.35 38.99—.31 Nabors .24 8461 2.00 1.91 1.93—.13 NewResid 2 9418 14.87 14.40 14.54—.37 NokiaCp .19e 40014 5.57 5.51 5.54—.02 OasisPet 21923 5.52 5.19 5.46+.08 Oracle .76 15349 44.22 43.76 43.89—.70 Penney 9962 1.03 1.01 1.01—.04 PetrbrsA 15539 11.46 11.33 11.40—.17 Petrobras 20265 12.62 12.46 12.54—.18 Pfizer 1.44f 20824 42.09 41.40 41.45—.74 PivotSftn 28410 15.73 15.33 15.43—.17 PUltSP500s 21361 32.26 31.19 31.51—1.64 ProShtQQQ 9225 35.53 35.10 35.42+.59 ProShSPrs 28976 32.48 32.13 32.38+.52 PrUShSPrs 16178 46.09 45.13 45.80+1.47 PrUShD3rs 12943 21.56 21.00 21.36+.100 RegionsFn .56 17545 13.28 13.10 13.26—.13 RiteAid 41667 .68 .63 .64—.02 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 9462 226.37 224.24 224.94—3.77 SpdrGold 17795 120.70 120.46 120.61+.95 S&P500ETF 4.13e 217748 243.81 241.16 241.93—4.25 SpdrBiots .44e 13880 70.08 68.18 68.60—1.66 SpdrLehHY 2.30 22494 33.43 33.31 33.35—.16 SpdrS&PRB .74e 9924 46.15 45.53 45.86—.57 SpdrRetls .49e 10357 40.25 39.66 39.87—.78 SpdrOGEx .73e 32880 26.44 25.92 26.34—.31 Salesforce 8790 130.58 127.84 130.11—.73 Schlmbrg 2 14547 36.27 35.73 35.88—.73 SchwIntEq .71e 10689 27.83 27.70 27.75—.35 SibanyeG .14r 9528 2.63 2.56 2.56+.12 SnapIncAn 13352 5.41 5.25 5.35—.08 SwstnEngy 17846 3.68 3.57 3.63—.03 Squaren 30849 55.12 53.50 54.55—.78 SPMatls .98e 15317 49.19 48.64 48.94—.52 SPHlthC 1.01e 13557 83.57 82.64 82.74—1.48 SPCnSt 1.28e 28603 49.79 49.10 49.16—.93 SPConsum 1.12e 10132 96.60 95.31 95.75—1.68 SPEngy 2.04e 23395 56.46 55.75 56.08—1.11 SPDRFncl .46e 109813 23.15 22.90 23.03—.29 SPInds 1.12e 21746 62.52 61.87 62.12—1.03 SPTech .78e 25820 60.62 59.88 60.07—1.03 SpdrRESel 16701 30.62 30.07 30.15—.61 SPUtil 1.55e 35846 52.47 51.40 51.66—.60 TevaPhrm .73e 11540 15.53 15.22 15.32—.50 Transocn 21465 6.78 6.57 6.63—.36 Twitter 31365 28.92 28.01 28.15—.51 USBancrp 1.48 8420 44.84 44.56 44.73—.66 USOilFd 39730 9.63 9.54 9.59—.31 USSteel .20 10540 18.36 17.83 18.21—.19 ValeSA .29e 17481 12.81 12.65 12.73—.34 VanEGold .06e 84610 20.98 20.82 20.92+.30 VnEkRus .01e 10325 18.49 18.39 18.41—.43 VnEkSemi .58e 19304 85.29 83.82 84.76—.75 VEckOilSvc .47e 18469 13.95 13.66 13.74—.43 VanEJrGld 19146 29.82 29.55 29.63+.37 VangTSM 2.17e 23266 124.50 123.10 123.56—1.90 VangSP500 3.81e 10533 224.05 221.62 222.32—3.63 VangREIT 3.08e 10102 73.70 72.39 72.64—1.50 VangAllW 1.34e 10862 44.80 44.59 44.67—.58 VangEmg 1.10e 32330 37.68 37.44 37.53—.45 VangEur 1.71e 11890 47.53 47.31 47.37—.79 VangFTSE 1.10e 32617 36.43 36.24 36.31—.44 VerizonCm 2.41f 16407 54.69 53.41 53.52—.92 Visa s 1f 11192 129.05 127.22 128.24—1.100 WeathfIntl 67887 .29 .26 .28+.03 WellsFargo 1.72f 21120 45.16 44.51 44.90—.69 Weyerhsr 1.36 10499 21.41 21.06 21.35 WhitngPetrs 9079 22.05 20.92 21.93+.10 Yamanag .02 15303 2.42 2.34 2.41+.07 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.