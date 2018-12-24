BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 9779 2.35 2.21 2.24—.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 90363 28.29 27.51 27.59—.73 Alibaba 30457 131.71 129.77 131.66—.35 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

48.74—1.50 CocaCola 1.56 13279 47.87 46.89 46.93—.64 ConAgra .85 12890 22.15 21.30 21.30—.85 DenburyR 20065 1.53 1.43 1.47—.09 DeutschBk .83e 11117 7.94 7.78 7.78—.09 DxSOXBrrs 10463 16.55 15.58 16.38+.72 DxGBullrs 25945 17.37 16.58 17.32+1.19 DrGMBllrs .09e 23630 8.85 8.47 8.80+.62 DirSPBears 21442 37.21 35.70 36.91+1.54 DxBiotBllrs 15673 25.55 24.00 24.55—1.00 DxSPOGBls 12213 6.85 6.36 6.44—.62 DxSCBearrs 54339 18.45 17.78 18.37+.70 DxFnBrrs 13042 16.27 15.71 16.17+.69 DrxSCBulls .41e 10257 37.28 35.87 36.04—1.48 DrxSPBulls 17007 29.60 28.32 28.58—1.33 DirxEnBull 10918 14.22 13.56 13.72—.78 Disney 1.76f 11311 103.90 101.55 101.90—2.32 DowDuPnt 1.52 11936 50.57 49.39 49.72—.87 Enbridge 2.28 10160 30.70 30.02 30.08—.68 EnCanag .06 13774 5.32 5.19 5.24—.15 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 37850 12.13 11.68 11.99—.25 ENSCO .04 17846 3.38 3.28 3.33—.04 EntProdPt 1.73 14981 24.07 23.62 23.76—.59 ExxonMbl 3.28 19961 67.53 66.77 66.94—1.18 FordM .60a 88292 8.01 7.72 7.77—.29 FrptMcM .20 17838 10.08 9.72 9.84—.21 GenElec .04m 110369 7.11 7.03 7.08—.08 GenMotors 1.52 16135 32.84 32.25 32.45—.53 Genworth 12446 4.61 4.51 4.56+.05 Goldcrpg .24 12058 9.60 9.30 9.59+.35 GoldmanS 3.20f 10036 160.00 154.31 155.11—4.95 Hallibrtn .72 12098 25.87 25.24 25.32—.53 Hess 1 9663 40.86 38.54 38.76—2.73 ICICIBk .16e 12450 10.02 9.91 10.01+.08 iShGold 40513 12.14 12.11 12.14+.11 iShBrazil .67e 15163 37.32 36.89 37.01—.13 iShEMU .86e 10795 34.52 34.22 34.34—.11 iShSilver 12909 13.85 13.79 13.84+.10 iShChinaLC .87e 26974 39.14 38.80 38.89—.09 iSCorSP500 4.38e 12044 241.70 238.28 238.93—3.42 iShEMkts .59e 87858 38.62 38.33 38.43—.09 iSEafe 1.66e 71436 57.72 57.26 57.36—.21 iShiBxHYB 5.09 33812 80.35 79.80 79.86—.37 iSR1KVal 2.41e 9555 107.54 106.09 106.22—1.61 iShR2K 1.77e 49941 127.99 126.41 126.61—1.76 iShChina .61e 11354 52.16 51.64 51.86—.20 iSUSAMinV .87e 10798 51.10 50.50 50.53—.66 iShREst 2.76e 9676 74.67 73.77 73.78—.92 iShCrSPSs 14124 66.27 65.53 65.60—.77 iShCorEafe 1.56e 25531 53.87 53.40 53.49—.19 Infosyss 15179 9.24 9.12 9.15+.05 iShJapanrs 16593 49.43 48.99 49.15—.51 iShCorEM .95e 32354 46.52 46.21 46.32—.07 ItauUnHs 10234 8.79 8.68 8.70—.06 JPMorgCh 2.24f 28374 93.87 92.52 92.75—1.42 Keycorp .56 12098 14.31 13.97 14.01—.29 KindMorg .80 25733 15.49 15.17 15.19—.38 Kinrossg 21119 3.24 3.14 3.21+.09 LloydBkg .47a 18836 2.51 2.46 2.49+.01 MarathnO .20 12002 13.36 12.93 12.98—.48 Merck 2.20f 9952 72.90 72.36 72.41—.49 MorgStan 1.20 18469 37.72 36.74 36.97—.71 Nabors .24 12611 2.01 1.92 1.99 NikeB s .88f 15177 71.93 69.45 69.97—2.40 NokiaCp .19e 48606 5.51 5.46 5.48—.01 OasisPet 12491 5.03 4.79 4.83—.20 Oracle .76 26635 43.77 43.19 43.32—.69 PG&ECp 2.12f 11700 23.09 22.30 22.99+.24 Pandora 11294 7.89 7.58 7.77+.06 Penney 18099 1.08 1.00 1.01—.08 Petrobras 12167 12.49 12.28 12.36—.02 Pfizer 1.44f 22860 41.96 41.58 41.63—.30 PhilipMor 4.56 13381 66.94 65.71 66.55+.34 Pier1 .28 11796 .39 .29 .31—.07 PUltSP500s 15716 31.18 29.86 30.10—1.38 ProctGam 2.87 10779 90.66 88.90 89.08—1.89 ProShtQQQ 16186 37.05 36.32 36.88+.58 ProShSPrs 21821 33.29 32.83 33.20+.48 PrUShSPrs 23702 48.52 47.19 48.27+1.38 PrUShD3rs 20644 23.26 22.41 23.09+.96 RegionsFn .56 12539 12.86 12.59 12.61—.26 RiteAid 28048 .71 .68 .68—.03 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 14291 223.31 220.43 221.00—3.09 SpdrGold 27840 119.82 119.57 119.79+1.07 S&P500ETF 4.13e 254802 240.00 236.57 237.23—3.47 SpdrBiots .44e 12459 65.73 64.38 64.80—.94 SpdrLehHY 2.30 15195 33.28 33.04 33.07—.13 SpdrS&PRB .74e 18043 45.19 44.52 44.55—.52 SpdrOGEx .73e 19100 25.09 24.52 24.63—.72 Salesforce 9711 124.63 120.16 121.47—1.44 Schlmbrg 2 29241 35.69 35.00 35.28—.43 Schwab .52 13638 39.23 38.45 38.63—.51 SnapIncAn 37597 5.25 4.96 5.24+.25 SwstnEngy 23573 3.37 3.30 3.32—.11 Squaren 36856 51.89 49.82 50.50—2.02 SPMatls .98e 16481 48.66 47.70 47.91—.69 SPHlthC 1.01e 26755 82.44 81.54 81.71—.97 SPCnSt 1.28e 43713 50.22 49.47 49.49—.69 SPConsum 1.12e 19443 93.41 91.73 92.06—1.70 SPEngy 2.04e 25894 55.72 54.85 55.08—1.03 SPDRFncl .46e 120696 22.72 22.38 22.44—.35 SPInds 1.12e 33550 61.95 60.88 61.06—1.19 SPTech .78e 48337 59.18 57.93 58.27—.93 SpdrRESel 21386 31.10 30.61 30.61—.34 SPUtil 1.55e 33919 54.11 53.23 53.24—.58 TaiwSemi .73e 10942 35.89 35.52 35.67—.04 TevaPhrm .73e 33424 14.96 14.73 14.80—.30 Transocn 17981 6.57 6.34 6.40—.10 Twitter 40178 27.15 26.26 26.66—.65 USOilFd 37539 9.52 9.39 9.43—.14 ValeSA .29e 17268 13.03 12.70 12.79—.12 VanEGold .06e 62509 20.99 20.65 20.97+.53 VEckOilSvc .47e 10017 13.65 13.33 13.43—.22 VanEJrGld 15409 29.77 29.31 29.71+.77 VangTSM 2.17e 16250 122.37 120.67 120.95—2.54 VangSP500 3.81e 13953 220.56 217.44 218.03—3.13 VangREIT 3.08e 9906 74.33 73.59 73.59—.80 VangAllW 1.34e 11711 44.75 44.43 44.52—.59 VangEmg 1.10e 36262 37.73 37.45 37.54—.33 VangEur 1.71e 11630 47.84 47.43 47.50—.37 VangFTSE 1.10e 26832 36.36 36.08 36.13—.49 VerizonCm 2.41f 17517 55.04 53.82 53.83—1.09 Vipshop 12932 5.38 5.15 5.37+.17 Visa s 1f 17130 123.75 121.60 123.25—1.01 WeathfIntl 29379 .29 .26 .26—.01 WellsFargo 1.72f 23812 45.10 44.29 44.45—.67 WmsCos 1.36 10010 21.66 21.13 21.25—.53 Yamanag .02 21357 2.43 2.36 2.41+.07 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 