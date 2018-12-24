BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 9779 2.35 2.21 2.24—.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 90363 28.29 27.51 27.59—.73 Alibaba 30457 131.71 129.77 131.66—.35 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|9779
|2.35
|2.21
|2.24—.08
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|90363
|28.29
|27.51
|27.59—.73
|Alibaba
|30457
|131.71
|129.77
|131.66—.35
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|34127
|8.65
|8.47
|8.51—.22
|Altria 3.44f
|x17773
|48.14
|47.50
|48.03—.26
|Ambev .05e
|12942
|3.89
|3.84
|3.86+.02
|Annaly 1.20e
|23958
|9.92
|9.71
|9.71—.18
|Aphrian
|18846
|4.95
|4.55
|4.88+.03
|AuroraCn
|26531
|4.75
|4.58
|4.66—.22
|BPPLC 2.38
|11789
|37.76
|37.10
|37.27—.40
|BcoBrads .06a
|10762
|9.65
|9.49
|9.55—.03
|BkofAm .60
|145223
|23.16
|22.68
|22.76—.62
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|11947
|45.24
|44.26
|44.59—.05
|BiPVxSTrs
|71639
|48.67
|47.42
|48.36+1.20
|BarrickG .28f
|22140
|13.52
|13.21
|13.50+.38
|BlackBerry
|17484
|6.81
|6.57
|6.75—.16
|BritATobs 2.24e
|9873
|31.98
|31.35
|31.87+.54
|CVSHealth 2
|11647
|64.15
|63.00
|63.27—.43
|CanopyGrn
|10702
|26.06
|25.26
|25.46—.76
|CntryLink 2.16
|16674
|14.85
|14.45
|14.46—.44
|ChesEng
|81248
|1.92
|1.80
|1.82—.08
|CgpVelLCrd
|21240
|8.84
|8.50
|8.59—.45
|Citigroup 1.80f
|46557
|49.99
|48.50
|48.74—1.50
|CocaCola 1.56
|13279
|47.87
|46.89
|46.93—.64
|ConAgra .85
|12890
|22.15
|21.30
|21.30—.85
|DenburyR
|20065
|1.53
|1.43
|1.47—.09
|DeutschBk .83e
|11117
|7.94
|7.78
|7.78—.09
|DxSOXBrrs
|10463
|16.55
|15.58
|16.38+.72
|DxGBullrs
|25945
|17.37
|16.58
|17.32+1.19
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|23630
|8.85
|8.47
|8.80+.62
|DirSPBears
|21442
|37.21
|35.70
|36.91+1.54
|DxBiotBllrs
|15673
|25.55
|24.00
|24.55—1.00
|DxSPOGBls
|12213
|6.85
|6.36
|6.44—.62
|DxSCBearrs
|54339
|18.45
|17.78
|18.37+.70
|DxFnBrrs
|13042
|16.27
|15.71
|16.17+.69
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|10257
|37.28
|35.87
|36.04—1.48
|DrxSPBulls
|17007
|29.60
|28.32
|28.58—1.33
|DirxEnBull
|10918
|14.22
|13.56
|13.72—.78
|Disney 1.76f
|11311
|103.90
|101.55
|101.90—2.32
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|11936
|50.57
|49.39
|49.72—.87
|Enbridge 2.28
|10160
|30.70
|30.02
|30.08—.68
|EnCanag .06
|13774
|5.32
|5.19
|5.24—.15
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|37850
|12.13
|11.68
|11.99—.25
|ENSCO .04
|17846
|3.38
|3.28
|3.33—.04
|EntProdPt 1.73
|14981
|24.07
|23.62
|23.76—.59
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|19961
|67.53
|66.77
|66.94—1.18
|FordM .60a
|88292
|8.01
|7.72
|7.77—.29
|FrptMcM .20
|17838
|10.08
|9.72
|9.84—.21
|GenElec .04m
|110369
|7.11
|7.03
|7.08—.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|16135
|32.84
|32.25
|32.45—.53
|Genworth
|12446
|4.61
|4.51
|4.56+.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|12058
|9.60
|9.30
|9.59+.35
|GoldmanS 3.20f
|
|10036
|160.00
|154.31
|155.11—4.95
|Hallibrtn .72
|12098
|25.87
|25.24
|25.32—.53
|Hess 1
|9663
|40.86
|38.54
|38.76—2.73
|ICICIBk .16e
|12450
|10.02
|9.91
|10.01+.08
|iShGold
|40513
|12.14
|12.11
|12.14+.11
|iShBrazil .67e
|15163
|37.32
|36.89
|37.01—.13
|iShEMU .86e
|10795
|34.52
|34.22
|34.34—.11
|iShSilver
|12909
|13.85
|13.79
|13.84+.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|26974
|39.14
|38.80
|38.89—.09
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|12044
|241.70
|238.28
|238.93—3.42
|iShEMkts .59e
|87858
|38.62
|38.33
|38.43—.09
|iSEafe 1.66e
|71436
|57.72
|57.26
|57.36—.21
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|33812
|80.35
|79.80
|79.86—.37
|iSR1KVal 2.41e
|
|9555
|107.54
|106.09
|106.22—1.61
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|49941
|127.99
|126.41
|126.61—1.76
|iShChina .61e
|11354
|52.16
|51.64
|51.86—.20
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|10798
|51.10
|50.50
|50.53—.66
|iShREst 2.76e
|9676
|74.67
|73.77
|73.78—.92
|iShCrSPSs
|14124
|66.27
|65.53
|65.60—.77
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|25531
|53.87
|53.40
|53.49—.19
|Infosyss
|15179
|9.24
|9.12
|9.15+.05
|iShJapanrs
|16593
|49.43
|48.99
|49.15—.51
|iShCorEM .95e
|32354
|46.52
|46.21
|46.32—.07
|ItauUnHs
|10234
|8.79
|8.68
|8.70—.06
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|28374
|93.87
|92.52
|92.75—1.42
|Keycorp .56
|12098
|14.31
|13.97
|14.01—.29
|KindMorg .80
|25733
|15.49
|15.17
|15.19—.38
|Kinrossg
|21119
|3.24
|3.14
|3.21+.09
|LloydBkg .47a
|18836
|2.51
|2.46
|2.49+.01
|MarathnO .20
|12002
|13.36
|12.93
|12.98—.48
|Merck 2.20f
|9952
|72.90
|72.36
|72.41—.49
|MorgStan 1.20
|18469
|37.72
|36.74
|36.97—.71
|Nabors .24
|12611
|2.01
|1.92
|1.99
|NikeB s .88f
|15177
|71.93
|69.45
|69.97—2.40
|NokiaCp .19e
|48606
|5.51
|5.46
|5.48—.01
|OasisPet
|12491
|5.03
|4.79
|4.83—.20
|Oracle .76
|26635
|43.77
|43.19
|43.32—.69
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|11700
|23.09
|22.30
|22.99+.24
|Pandora
|11294
|7.89
|7.58
|7.77+.06
|Penney
|18099
|1.08
|1.00
|1.01—.08
|Petrobras
|12167
|12.49
|12.28
|12.36—.02
|Pfizer 1.44f
|22860
|41.96
|41.58
|41.63—.30
|PhilipMor 4.56
|13381
|66.94
|65.71
|66.55+.34
|Pier1 .28
|11796
|.39
|.29
|.31—.07
|PUltSP500s
|15716
|31.18
|29.86
|30.10—1.38
|ProctGam 2.87
|10779
|90.66
|88.90
|89.08—1.89
|ProShtQQQ
|16186
|37.05
|36.32
|36.88+.58
|ProShSPrs
|21821
|33.29
|32.83
|33.20+.48
|PrUShSPrs
|23702
|48.52
|47.19
|48.27+1.38
|PrUShD3rs
|20644
|23.26
|22.41
|23.09+.96
|RegionsFn .56
|12539
|12.86
|12.59
|12.61—.26
|RiteAid
|28048
|.71
|.68
|.68—.03
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|14291
|223.31
|220.43
|221.00—3.09
|SpdrGold
|27840
|119.82
|119.57
|119.79+1.07
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|254802
|240.00
|236.57
|237.23—3.47
|SpdrBiots .44e
|12459
|65.73
|64.38
|64.80—.94
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|15195
|33.28
|33.04
|33.07—.13
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|18043
|45.19
|44.52
|44.55—.52
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|19100
|25.09
|24.52
|24.63—.72
|Salesforce
|9711
|124.63
|120.16
|121.47—1.44
|Schlmbrg 2
|29241
|35.69
|35.00
|35.28—.43
|Schwab .52
|13638
|39.23
|38.45
|38.63—.51
|SnapIncAn
|37597
|5.25
|4.96
|5.24+.25
|SwstnEngy
|23573
|3.37
|3.30
|3.32—.11
|Squaren
|36856
|51.89
|49.82
|50.50—2.02
|SPMatls .98e
|16481
|48.66
|47.70
|47.91—.69
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|26755
|82.44
|81.54
|81.71—.97
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|43713
|50.22
|49.47
|49.49—.69
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|19443
|93.41
|91.73
|92.06—1.70
|SPEngy 2.04e
|25894
|55.72
|54.85
|55.08—1.03
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|120696
|22.72
|22.38
|22.44—.35
|SPInds 1.12e
|33550
|61.95
|60.88
|61.06—1.19
|SPTech .78e
|48337
|59.18
|57.93
|58.27—.93
|SpdrRESel
|21386
|31.10
|30.61
|30.61—.34
|SPUtil 1.55e
|33919
|54.11
|53.23
|53.24—.58
|TaiwSemi .73e
|10942
|35.89
|35.52
|35.67—.04
|TevaPhrm .73e
|33424
|14.96
|14.73
|14.80—.30
|Transocn
|17981
|6.57
|6.34
|6.40—.10
|Twitter
|40178
|27.15
|26.26
|26.66—.65
|USOilFd
|37539
|9.52
|9.39
|9.43—.14
|ValeSA .29e
|17268
|13.03
|12.70
|12.79—.12
|VanEGold .06e
|62509
|20.99
|20.65
|20.97+.53
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|10017
|13.65
|13.33
|13.43—.22
|VanEJrGld
|15409
|29.77
|29.31
|29.71+.77
|VangTSM 2.17e
|
|16250
|122.37
|120.67
|120.95—2.54
|VangSP500 3.81e
|
|13953
|220.56
|217.44
|218.03—3.13
|VangREIT 3.08e
|9906
|74.33
|73.59
|73.59—.80
|VangAllW 1.34e
|11711
|44.75
|44.43
|44.52—.59
|VangEmg 1.10e
|36262
|37.73
|37.45
|37.54—.33
|VangEur 1.71e
|11630
|47.84
|47.43
|47.50—.37
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|26832
|36.36
|36.08
|36.13—.49
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|17517
|55.04
|53.82
|53.83—1.09
|Vipshop
|12932
|5.38
|5.15
|5.37+.17
|Visa s 1f
|17130
|123.75
|121.60
|123.25—1.01
|WeathfIntl
|29379
|.29
|.26
|.26—.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|23812
|45.10
|44.29
|44.45—.67
|WmsCos 1.36
|10010
|21.66
|21.13
|21.25—.53
|Yamanag .02
|21357
|2.43
|2.36
|2.41+.07
|—————————
