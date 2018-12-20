BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 55865 29.86 29.38 29.45—.37 Accenture 2.92 12593 146.49 139.49 146.26—4.70 Alibaba 39355 137.76 135.32 136.64—.51 AlpAlerMLP…

50563 10.00 9.66 9.92—.45 CgpVelICrd 12422 16.77 16.33 16.44+.62 Citigroup 1.80f 28258 52.78 52.14 52.50—.32 CocaCola 1.56 15574 47.85 47.13 47.46—.44 ConAgra .85 23258 28.48 26.16 26.65—2.45 Coty .50 11317 6.95 6.65 6.69—.27 DenburyR 13738 1.77 1.70 1.76 DeutschBk .83e 13078 8.15 8.08 8.09—.28 DevonE .32 11725 23.73 23.01 23.58—.27 DxGBullrs 29342 16.83 15.91 16.58+1.72 DrGMBllrs .09e 33276 8.44 8.02 8.33+.89 DirSPBears 18864 32.65 31.90 32.09+.26 DxBiotBllrs 14915 32.97 30.67 31.45—1.49 DxSCBearrs 41386 15.92 15.46 15.64+.09 DrxSCBulls .41e 11497 43.20 41.97 42.71—.17 DrxSPBulls 15006 33.30 32.53 33.11—.26 DowDuPnt 1.52 31397 52.76 51.51 52.62+.46 Enbridge 2.28 12574 32.03 31.31 32.02+.70 EnCanag .06 15105 5.78 5.61 5.76+.05 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 21995 13.04 12.76 12.94—.03 ENSCO .04 36521 3.62 3.49 3.53—.16 ExxonMbl 3.28 23362 70.28 69.60 70.14—.64 FordM .60a 52030 8.37 8.26 8.28—.05 FrptMcM .20 19534 10.42 10.27 10.37+.19 GenElec .04m 182229 7.82 7.58 7.65—.02 GenMills 1.96 11104 38.28 37.42 37.96—.59 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 18363 38.32 37.86 38.12+.72 Goldcrpg .24 18399 9.63 9.45 9.55+.32 HPInc .64f 11924 20.64 20.41 20.46—.09 Hallibrtn .72 14074 27.81 27.09 27.79+.15 IAMGldg 1.52f 23532 3.71 3.47 3.64+.26 ICICIBk .16e 12845 10.31 10.13 10.15—.07 iShGold 30012 12.09 12.06 12.07+.16 iShBrazil .67e 54743 37.91 37.56 37.67+.78 iShSilver 29593 13.91 13.86 13.88+.19 iShChinaLC .87e 55162 39.39 39.19 39.37+.06 iSCorSP500 4.38e 10968 251.19 249.26 250.74—1.00 iShEMkts .59e 176355 39.06 38.86 39.01+.52 iShiBoxIG 3.87 38152 113.15 112.75 112.79—.03 iSh20yrT 3.05 32905 122.03 121.75 121.87+.69 iSEafe 1.66e 67795 59.01 58.83 59.00+.18 iShiBxHYB 5.09 49771 81.19 80.78 80.91—.43 iShR2K 1.77e 57399 134.31 133.01 133.77—.23 iShChina .61e 13054 52.76 52.43 52.69+.20 iShREst 2.76e 11435 76.92 76.12 76.53—.22 iShCorEafe 1.56e 21932 55.09 54.92 55.07+.11 Infosyss 39433 9.54 9.39 9.44+.01 iShJapanrs 12502 51.41 51.18 51.35—.16 iShCorEM .95e 36744 47.10 46.86 47.03+.62 ItauUnHs 24735 9.06 8.94 8.96+.14 JPMorgCh 2.24f 24753 97.19 96.39 96.96—.33 JohnJn 3.60 15567 128.21 126.88 126.96—.65 Keycorp .56 13074 14.47 14.25 14.40 KindMorg .80 17284 15.71 15.46 15.69+.12 Kinrossg 43467 3.06 2.93 2.99+.12 LloydBkg .47a 13933 2.55 2.53 2.54—.01 MarathnO .20 14703 13.79 13.51 13.74—.12 MarathPts 1.84 20632 59.37 57.80 59.32+.69 Merck 2.20f 12558 74.04 73.08 73.85+.08 MorgStan 1.20 15598 39.38 38.86 39.18—.12 Nabors .24 14262 2.24 2.14 2.24+.05 NikeB s .88f 11112 68.92 67.36 68.90—.07 NokiaCp .19e 35316 5.85 5.81 5.84+.07 Novartis 2.75e 17497 85.18 84.64 84.92+.47 OasisPet 12692 5.22 5.05 5.17—.11 Oracle .76 23741 46.61 45.95 46.47+.02 Penney 18026 1.18 1.12 1.14—.05 PetrbrsA 17074 11.30 11.15 11.24—.10 Petrobras 54304 12.75 12.52 12.66—.02 Pfizer 1.44f 25692 42.12 41.53 42.04+.07 PhilipMor 4.56 18935 71.50 69.80 70.01—2.04 Pier1 .28 13594 .98 .65 .65—.46 PUltSP500s 16983 35.10 34.29 34.92—.40 ProctGam 2.87 13335 91.82 90.18 91.11—.65 ProShSPrs 19312 31.84 31.61 31.66+.12 PrUShSPrs 23090 44.43 43.77 43.92+.24 PrUShD3rs 27632 20.42 19.92 20.10+.33 ProUShL20 11159 35.02 34.86 34.97—.40 RegionsFn .56 19674 12.97 12.73 12.94+.10 RiteAid 55730 .92 .85 .87+.06 RoyDShllA 3.76 18154 57.60 57.20 57.59+.69 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 14106 233.10 231.15 232.38—1.04 SpdrGold 31752 119.22 118.93 119.08+1.65 S&P500ETF 4.13e 243148 250.83 248.89 250.42—.84 SpdrBiots .44e 15060 71.16 69.53 70.13—1.03 SpdrLehHY 2.30 41791 33.64 33.47 33.52—.22 SpdrS&PRB .74e 35092 46.32 45.74 46.08+.02 SpdrOGEx .73e 32262 26.93 26.48 26.87—.17 Salesforce 13607 132.01 128.87 131.08—.08 Schlmbrg 2 24112 37.79 37.30 37.70—.09 Schwab .52 16322 39.84 39.31 39.54—.18 SibanyeG .14r 18092 2.68 2.61 2.64+.19 SnapIncAn 18213 5.45 5.30 5.37—.04 SwstnEngy 25381 3.61 3.49 3.57—.02 Squaren 28273 59.90 58.01 59.39+.36 SPMatls .98e 23031 50.20 49.73 50.14+.11 SPHlthC 1.01e 21679 85.21 84.34 84.89—.41 SPCnSt 1.28e 51088 51.89 51.15 51.49—.61 SPConsum 1.12e 14270 98.24 97.21 97.93—.59 SPEngy 2.04e 39069 58.63 58.01 58.54—.28 SPDRFncl .46e 95766 23.57 23.34 23.49—.12 SPInds 1.12e 21125 65.17 64.42 64.84—.19 SPTech .78e 32152 62.77 61.98 62.42—.02 SpdrRESel 14159 32.31 31.91 32.10—.09 SPUtil 1.55e 38148 54.65 54.00 54.17—.36 TaiwSemi .73e 14982 36.75 36.27 36.45+.22 TevaPhrm .73e 27028 16.53 16.16 16.51+.22 Transocn 37281 6.88 6.64 6.83—.14 Twitter 71451 32.72 30.60 31.16—1.77 USOilFd 82410 9.90 9.79 9.87—.15 USSteel .20 15939 19.32 18.76 19.17+.35 ValeSA .29e 44122 13.14 12.97 13.07+.34 VanEGold .06e 100146 20.75 20.34 20.65+.70 VnEkRus .01e 15196 19.09 18.99 19.08—.81 VEckOilSvc .47e 23885 14.45 14.22 14.42—.35 VanEJrGld 25685 29.28 28.74 29.11+1.06 VangSP500 3.81e 12014 229.19 227.43 228.78—.65 VangEmg 1.10e 32300 38.45 38.25 38.39+.50 VangEur 1.71e 10858 48.94 48.82 48.93+.26 VangFTSE 1.10e 45032 37.64 37.49 37.63+.14 VerizonCm 2.41f 20155 56.01 55.25 55.60—.26 Vipshop 12256 5.19 5.10 5.13—.05 Visa s 1f 11927 131.71 129.85 131.21—.05 WalMart 2.08f 14366 90.11 87.89 88.52—2.03 WeathfIntl 39796 .36 .34 .35—.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 27088 45.87 45.33 45.71+.04 XPOLogis 12820 55.00 51.39 54.52+2.50 Yamanag .02 30318 2.29 2.22 2.26+.11 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 