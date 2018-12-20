BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 55865 29.86 29.38 29.45—.37 Accenture 2.92 12593 146.49 139.49 146.26—4.70 Alibaba 39355 137.76 135.32 136.64—.51 AlpAlerMLP…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|55865
|29.86
|29.38
|29.45—.37
|Accenture 2.92
|
|12593
|146.49
|139.49
|146.26—4.70
|Alibaba
|39355
|137.76
|135.32
|136.64—.51
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|18728
|9.09
|8.98
|9.05—.05
|Altria 3.44f
|38759
|50.65
|49.57
|49.97—1.43
|Ambev .05e
|43590
|4.00
|3.93
|3.94+.05
|AnglogldA
|15546
|12.63
|12.38
|12.58+.79
|Annaly 1.20e
|21892
|10.13
|10.04
|10.05—.06
|AuroraCn
|15769
|5.40
|5.20
|5.33+.04
|BPPLC 2.38
|12299
|37.92
|37.70
|37.90+.25
|BcoBrads .06a
|13076
|9.87
|9.77
|9.80+.22
|BkofAm .60
|140249
|24.07
|23.76
|23.99—.20
|Barclay .15e
|11672
|7.52
|7.46
|7.47+.01
|BiPVxSTrs
|78691
|44.17
|43.33
|43.55+.93
|BarrickG .28f
|50993
|13.45
|13.17
|13.45+.57
|BlackBerry
|30333
|8.04
|7.48
|7.78+.43
|Blackstone 2.19e
|
|20985
|27.55
|26.88
|27.30—.30
|Carnival 2
|20083
|52.68
|50.90
|51.84—3.17
|Celanese 2.16
|12626
|89.85
|88.02
|89.29+4.52
|Cemigpf .08e
|23300
|3.55
|3.47
|3.51+.23
|CntryLink 2.16
|13909
|16.10
|15.74
|15.81—.27
|ChesEng
|78904
|2.02
|1.93
|1.100—.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|50563
|10.00
|9.66
|9.92—.45
|CgpVelICrd
|12422
|16.77
|16.33
|16.44+.62
|Citigroup 1.80f
|28258
|52.78
|52.14
|52.50—.32
|CocaCola 1.56
|15574
|47.85
|47.13
|47.46—.44
|ConAgra .85
|23258
|28.48
|26.16
|26.65—2.45
|Coty .50
|11317
|6.95
|6.65
|6.69—.27
|DenburyR
|13738
|1.77
|1.70
|1.76
|DeutschBk .83e
|13078
|8.15
|8.08
|8.09—.28
|DevonE .32
|11725
|23.73
|23.01
|23.58—.27
|DxGBullrs
|29342
|16.83
|15.91
|16.58+1.72
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|33276
|8.44
|8.02
|8.33+.89
|DirSPBears
|18864
|32.65
|31.90
|32.09+.26
|DxBiotBllrs
|14915
|32.97
|30.67
|31.45—1.49
|DxSCBearrs
|41386
|15.92
|15.46
|15.64+.09
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|11497
|43.20
|41.97
|42.71—.17
|DrxSPBulls
|15006
|33.30
|32.53
|33.11—.26
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|31397
|52.76
|51.51
|52.62+.46
|Enbridge 2.28
|12574
|32.03
|31.31
|32.02+.70
|EnCanag .06
|15105
|5.78
|5.61
|5.76+.05
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|21995
|13.04
|12.76
|12.94—.03
|ENSCO .04
|36521
|3.62
|3.49
|3.53—.16
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|23362
|70.28
|69.60
|70.14—.64
|FordM .60a
|52030
|8.37
|8.26
|8.28—.05
|FrptMcM .20
|19534
|10.42
|10.27
|10.37+.19
|GenElec .04m
|182229
|7.82
|7.58
|7.65—.02
|GenMills 1.96
|11104
|38.28
|37.42
|37.96—.59
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|18363
|38.32
|37.86
|38.12+.72
|Goldcrpg .24
|18399
|9.63
|9.45
|9.55+.32
|HPInc .64f
|11924
|20.64
|20.41
|20.46—.09
|Hallibrtn .72
|14074
|27.81
|27.09
|27.79+.15
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|23532
|3.71
|3.47
|3.64+.26
|ICICIBk .16e
|12845
|10.31
|10.13
|10.15—.07
|iShGold
|30012
|12.09
|12.06
|12.07+.16
|iShBrazil .67e
|54743
|37.91
|37.56
|37.67+.78
|iShSilver
|29593
|13.91
|13.86
|13.88+.19
|iShChinaLC .87e
|55162
|39.39
|39.19
|39.37+.06
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|10968
|251.19
|249.26
|250.74—1.00
|iShEMkts .59e
|176355
|39.06
|38.86
|39.01+.52
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|38152
|113.15
|112.75
|112.79—.03
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|32905
|122.03
|121.75
|121.87+.69
|iSEafe 1.66e
|67795
|59.01
|58.83
|59.00+.18
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|49771
|81.19
|80.78
|80.91—.43
|iShR2K 1.77e
|57399
|134.31
|133.01
|133.77—.23
|iShChina .61e
|13054
|52.76
|52.43
|52.69+.20
|iShREst 2.76e
|11435
|76.92
|76.12
|76.53—.22
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|21932
|55.09
|54.92
|55.07+.11
|Infosyss
|39433
|9.54
|9.39
|9.44+.01
|iShJapanrs
|12502
|51.41
|51.18
|51.35—.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|36744
|47.10
|46.86
|47.03+.62
|ItauUnHs
|24735
|9.06
|8.94
|8.96+.14
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|24753
|97.19
|96.39
|96.96—.33
|JohnJn 3.60
|15567
|128.21
|126.88
|126.96—.65
|Keycorp .56
|13074
|14.47
|14.25
|14.40
|KindMorg .80
|17284
|15.71
|15.46
|15.69+.12
|Kinrossg
|43467
|3.06
|2.93
|2.99+.12
|LloydBkg .47a
|13933
|2.55
|2.53
|2.54—.01
|MarathnO .20
|14703
|13.79
|13.51
|13.74—.12
|MarathPts 1.84
|20632
|59.37
|57.80
|59.32+.69
|Merck 2.20f
|12558
|74.04
|73.08
|73.85+.08
|MorgStan 1.20
|15598
|39.38
|38.86
|39.18—.12
|Nabors .24
|14262
|2.24
|2.14
|2.24+.05
|NikeB s .88f
|11112
|68.92
|67.36
|68.90—.07
|NokiaCp .19e
|35316
|5.85
|5.81
|5.84+.07
|Novartis 2.75e
|17497
|85.18
|84.64
|84.92+.47
|OasisPet
|12692
|5.22
|5.05
|5.17—.11
|Oracle .76
|23741
|46.61
|45.95
|46.47+.02
|Penney
|18026
|1.18
|1.12
|1.14—.05
|PetrbrsA
|17074
|11.30
|11.15
|11.24—.10
|Petrobras
|54304
|12.75
|12.52
|12.66—.02
|Pfizer 1.44f
|25692
|42.12
|41.53
|42.04+.07
|PhilipMor 4.56
|18935
|71.50
|69.80
|70.01—2.04
|Pier1 .28
|13594
|.98
|.65
|.65—.46
|PUltSP500s
|16983
|35.10
|34.29
|34.92—.40
|ProctGam 2.87
|13335
|91.82
|90.18
|91.11—.65
|ProShSPrs
|19312
|31.84
|31.61
|31.66+.12
|PrUShSPrs
|23090
|44.43
|43.77
|43.92+.24
|PrUShD3rs
|27632
|20.42
|19.92
|20.10+.33
|ProUShL20
|11159
|35.02
|34.86
|34.97—.40
|RegionsFn .56
|19674
|12.97
|12.73
|12.94+.10
|RiteAid
|55730
|.92
|.85
|.87+.06
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|18154
|57.60
|57.20
|57.59+.69
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|14106
|233.10
|231.15
|232.38—1.04
|SpdrGold
|31752
|119.22
|118.93
|119.08+1.65
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|243148
|250.83
|248.89
|250.42—.84
|SpdrBiots .44e
|15060
|71.16
|69.53
|70.13—1.03
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|41791
|33.64
|33.47
|33.52—.22
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|35092
|46.32
|45.74
|46.08+.02
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|32262
|26.93
|26.48
|26.87—.17
|Salesforce
|13607
|132.01
|128.87
|131.08—.08
|Schlmbrg 2
|24112
|37.79
|37.30
|37.70—.09
|Schwab .52
|16322
|39.84
|39.31
|39.54—.18
|SibanyeG .14r
|18092
|2.68
|2.61
|2.64+.19
|SnapIncAn
|18213
|5.45
|5.30
|5.37—.04
|SwstnEngy
|25381
|3.61
|3.49
|3.57—.02
|Squaren
|28273
|59.90
|58.01
|59.39+.36
|SPMatls .98e
|23031
|50.20
|49.73
|50.14+.11
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|21679
|85.21
|84.34
|84.89—.41
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|51088
|51.89
|51.15
|51.49—.61
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|14270
|98.24
|97.21
|97.93—.59
|SPEngy 2.04e
|39069
|58.63
|58.01
|58.54—.28
|SPDRFncl .46e
|95766
|23.57
|23.34
|23.49—.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|21125
|65.17
|64.42
|64.84—.19
|SPTech .78e
|32152
|62.77
|61.98
|62.42—.02
|SpdrRESel
|14159
|32.31
|31.91
|32.10—.09
|SPUtil 1.55e
|38148
|54.65
|54.00
|54.17—.36
|TaiwSemi .73e
|14982
|36.75
|36.27
|36.45+.22
|TevaPhrm .73e
|27028
|16.53
|16.16
|16.51+.22
|Transocn
|37281
|6.88
|6.64
|6.83—.14
|Twitter
|71451
|32.72
|30.60
|31.16—1.77
|USOilFd
|82410
|9.90
|9.79
|9.87—.15
|USSteel .20
|15939
|19.32
|18.76
|19.17+.35
|ValeSA .29e
|44122
|13.14
|12.97
|13.07+.34
|VanEGold .06e
|100146
|20.75
|20.34
|20.65+.70
|VnEkRus .01e
|15196
|19.09
|18.99
|19.08—.81
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|23885
|14.45
|14.22
|14.42—.35
|VanEJrGld
|25685
|29.28
|28.74
|29.11+1.06
|VangSP500 3.81e
|
|12014
|229.19
|227.43
|228.78—.65
|VangEmg 1.10e
|32300
|38.45
|38.25
|38.39+.50
|VangEur 1.71e
|10858
|48.94
|48.82
|48.93+.26
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|45032
|37.64
|37.49
|37.63+.14
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|20155
|56.01
|55.25
|55.60—.26
|Vipshop
|12256
|5.19
|5.10
|5.13—.05
|Visa s 1f
|11927
|131.71
|129.85
|131.21—.05
|WalMart 2.08f
|14366
|90.11
|87.89
|88.52—2.03
|WeathfIntl
|39796
|.36
|.34
|.35—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|27088
|45.87
|45.33
|45.71+.04
|XPOLogis
|12820
|55.00
|51.39
|54.52+2.50
|Yamanag .02
|30318
|2.29
|2.22
|2.26+.11
|—————————
