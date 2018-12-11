202.5
BC-150-actives-e

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 10:11 am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .55f 9855 15.93 15.81 15.87+.10
AKSteel 22232 2.90 2.82 2.89+.12
AT&TInc 2 57357 30.67 30.39 30.60+.69
Alibaba 31057 156.24 154.18 154.58+3.15
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 23897 9.45 9.36 9.39+.08
Altria 3.20 9620 54.39 53.71 54.18+.82
Ambev .05e 24044 4.09 4.05 4.07+.05
ABInBev 3.19e 12889 72.87 70.89 71.76+1.21
Annaly 1.20e 19718 10.24 10.14 10.14
Aphrian 14032 5.87 5.65 5.70+.09
Aramark .42e 17869 35.49 30.90 30.97—4.59
AstraZens 1.37e 9266 39.21 38.97 39.09+.68
AuroraCn 19245 5.84 5.75 5.82+.09
BHPBillLt 1.66e
14416 46.17 45.78 45.79+.89
BPPLC 2.38 9925 39.91 39.57 39.58+.21
BcoBrads .06a 14071 9.58 9.51 9.53+.10
BcoSantSA .21e 15107 4.47 4.42 4.44—.01
BkofAm .60 138412 25.40 25.09 25.18+.42
BkNYMel 1.12f 8449 48.97 48.36 48.77+1.21
Barclay .15e 9305 7.77 7.71 7.73+.09
BiPVxSTrs 59355 39.46 38.59 39.41—.70
BarrickG .12 35406 14.01 13.80 13.81—.03
BrMySq 1.64f 8660 53.10 52.15 52.91+.33
CVSHealth 2 9384 75.41 74.64 75.00+1.66
Cemex .29t 8982 4.87 4.80 4.84+.09
CenovusE .20 8876 8.19 7.67 7.73+.24
CntryLink 2.16 10704 17.50 17.22 17.47+.42
ChesEng 148119 2.73 2.60 2.60—.05
CgpVelLCrd 19356 14.52 14.19 14.25+.100
Citigroup 1.80f 25915 58.33 57.62 57.77+.70
CocaCola 1.56 12403 49.94 49.56 49.80+.56
DSWInc 1 32467 26.94 24.37 24.67+1.54
DenburyR 18729 2.22 2.13 2.20+.12
DeutschBk .83e 8743 8.58 8.51 8.54+.16
DevonE .32 9392 27.17 26.52 27.02+.75
DxSOXBrrs 8489 12.50 12.05 12.29—.83
DxGBullrs 19990 16.08 15.52 15.63+.06
DrGMBllrs .09e 17154 7.62 7.29 7.45+.17
DirSPBears 10986 26.55 26.25 26.47—.97
DxSPOGBls 8367 13.39 13.08 13.08+.54
DxSCBearrs 25240 12.51 12.28 12.35—.50
DrxSPBulls 14747 40.76 40.31 40.44+1.36
Disney 1.76f 8815 113.72 112.85 113.47+1.61
DowDuPnt 1.52 11469 55.49 54.90 55.03+1.23
EQTCorp .12 9045 20.31 19.83 20.13+.50
EnCanag .06 20300 6.43 6.29 6.30+.07
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 8537 14.10 13.88 13.96+.11
ENSCO .04 18662 4.90 4.71 4.76+.01
ExxonMbl 3.28 11862 77.80 76.88 76.89+.35
FTDJInet 8832 124.94 123.86 124.67+2.27
FordM .60a 62838 8.80 8.64 8.67+.15
FrptMcM .20 26441 11.12 10.93 11.01+.32
GenElec .04m 190406 7.13 7.04 7.08+.15
GenMotors 1.52 16389 35.69 35.25 35.46+1.04
Gerdau .02e 12259 3.99 3.95 3.96+.08
GoldFLtd .02e 11013 3.05 3.00 3.04—.06
HCPInc 1.48 16654 29.85 29.54 29.70—.11
HPInc .64f 9784 23.40 22.87 22.90—.03
Hallibrtn .72 11332 29.84 29.20 29.23—.05
HPEntn .45e x14994 14.64 14.47 14.60+.14
ICICIBk .16e 9468 9.52 9.39 9.43+.17
iShGold 9353 11.95 11.92 11.93+.01
iShBrazil .67e 29778 38.40 38.07 38.17+.54
iShEMU .86e 22359 35.98 35.88 35.89+.28
iShSilver 11707 13.82 13.76 13.80+.15
iShChinaLC .87e 23248 40.86 40.71 40.76+.34
iShEMkts .59e 93129 40.03 39.86 39.92+.46
iSh20yrT 3.05
14427 119.14 118.92 119.11+.21
iSEafe 1.66e 48290 60.91 60.74 60.78+.50
iShiBxHYB 5.09 13425 83.24 83.12 83.20+.31
iShR2K 1.77e
28114 145.81 144.96 145.60+2.00
iShChina .61e 8349 55.95 55.71 55.75+.75
iShCorEafe 1.56e
23206 57.13 56.97 57.01+.53
Infosyss 18904 9.77 9.62 9.73+.16
iSTaiwnrs 17147 32.75 32.62 32.65+.28
iShCorEM .95e 27300 48.33 48.14 48.20+.53
ItauUnHs 19375 8.92 8.81 8.85+.04
JPMorgCh 2.24f
22297 103.66 102.64 102.64+1.28
Keycorp .56 12586 16.34 16.14 16.22+.22
KindMorg .80 9075 16.35 16.22 16.29+.25
Kinrossg 13279 2.91 2.85 2.86—.01
Lannett 8746 5.90 5.34 5.41+.02
LloydBkg .47a 12022 2.64 2.62 2.62—.02
MGM Rsts .48 14841 26.91 26.45 26.68+.86
MarathnO .20 25141 15.63 15.37 15.56+.26
Merck 2.20f 10521 78.31 77.80 77.83+.41
MobileTele .53e 11498 7.02 6.85 6.86—.05
MorgStan 1.20 14865 41.88 41.46 41.48+.77
Nabors .24 18390 2.87 2.76 2.77—.01
NikeB s .88f 10595 74.57 73.70 74.36+1.85
NokiaCp .19e 88844 5.86 5.81 5.84+.16
OasisPet 11853 6.62 6.50 6.56+.11
Oracle .76 23725 47.13 46.87 46.93+.26
PPLCorp 1.64 9399 30.85 30.39 30.66—.13
Pandora 12382 8.90 8.69 8.84+.20
PetrbrsA 9545 12.23 12.08 12.11+.19
Petrobras 21078 13.82 13.66 13.70+.17
Pfizer 1.36 26354 44.40 43.91 44.04—.36
PUltSP500s 12087 42.99 42.52 42.64+1.41
ProctGam 2.87 8499 94.14 93.40 93.74+.71
ProShSPrs 9396 29.69 29.58 29.65—.35
PrUShSPrs 13774 38.67 38.39 38.60—.89
PrUShD3rs 8612 16.80 16.48 16.77—.53
RangeRs .08 10149 13.79 13.35 13.65+.44
RegionsFn .56 18412 14.70 14.56 14.60+.21
RiteAid 12939 1.01 .97 .99+.01
SpdrGold 9340 117.89 117.65 117.75+.07
S&P500ETF 4.13e
156460 267.87 266.89 267.12+3.05
SpdrLehHY 2.30 11708 34.60 34.54 34.56+.14
SpdAgBdn 13164 27.67 27.65 27.67+.02
SpdrS&PRB .74e
13023 51.49 51.07 51.16+.44
SpdrOGEx .73e 31802 31.24 30.96 31.01+.49
Schlmbrg 2 15594 42.50 41.71 41.79—.19
SchwIntEq .71e 8642 29.95 29.87 29.89+.22
ScorpioTk .04 14197 2.19 2.09 2.10+.05
SnapIncAn 23355 5.86 5.75 5.85+.18
SouthnCo 2.40 9312 47.72 47.28 47.70+.48
SwstnEngy 31789 4.41 4.27 4.34+.12
SpiritRltC .50 15765 7.72 7.62 7.70+.11
Squaren 30010 65.75 63.12 63.36—.03
SPMatls .98e 11923 53.27 52.90 52.90+.85
SPHlthC 1.01e 12547 92.08 91.60 91.89+.98
SPCnSt 1.28e 29350 55.39 55.06 55.26+.54
SPEngy 2.04e 15628 64.16 63.58 63.62+.55
SPDRFncl .46e 91548 25.22 25.02 25.05+.29
SPInds 1.12e 18947 69.43 68.97 69.06+.86
SPTech .78e 20399 66.64 66.25 66.34+.85
SPUtil 1.55e 23278 56.71 56.34 56.65+.08
TALEducs 9275 28.10 27.49 27.53+.63
TJX .78 10115 46.86 46.29 46.31+.10
TaiwSemi .73e 10511 37.35 37.05 37.12+.69
TevaPhrm .73e 18630 18.69 18.38 18.58+.14
Transocn 22709 8.34 8.13 8.22+.15
Twitter 37503 34.92 33.88 34.86+1.43
USBancrp 1.20 8940 51.47 50.97 51.09+.51
USOilFd 19912 11.09 11.01 11.02+.27
USSteel .20 8453 21.29 21.07 21.15+.33
ValeSA .29e 29510 13.22 13.03 13.10+.24
VanEGold .06e 55231 20.38 20.13 20.19+.06
VnEkSemi .58e 9476 93.12 91.89 92.59+2.02
VEckOilSvc .47e
17001 16.81 16.53 16.56+.10
VanEJrGld 11250 28.22 27.80 28.01+.25
VangEmg 1.10e 14813 38.83 38.63 38.68+.51
VangEur 1.71e 10132 49.82 49.66 49.68+.45
VangFTSE 1.10e
35458 38.51 38.40 38.43+.28
VerizonCm 2.41f 17053 59.07 58.66 58.96+.69
Visa s 1f 9203 140.05 138.02 138.22+.34
WeathfIntl 50042 .51 .46 .49+.03
WellsFargo 1.72f
28192 49.59 48.90 48.94+.14
Yamanag .02 16332 2.20 2.14 2.17—.01
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

500