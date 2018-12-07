BC-150-actives-e,

202.5
By The Associated Press December 7, 2018 10:10 am 12/07/2018 10:10am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 9626 3.03 2.96 2.100+.05
AT&TInc 2 36251 30.88 30.22 30.83+.30
Alibaba 23051 157.90 154.86 157.65+1.82
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 39133 9.71 9.57 9.64+.16
Altria 3.20 16776 56.14 54.90 55.46+1.06
Ambev .05e 19512 4.19 4.12 4.19+.02
AmIntlGrp 1.28 8206 40.02 39.20 39.49+.08
Apache 1 8657 35.32 34.44 34.73+.83
Aphrian 74699 6.45 5.95 6.17+.63
ArcelorMrs .10p 8315 22.59 22.22 22.43+.37
AstraZens 1.37e 8731 38.71 38.41 38.46—.41
AuroraCn 71385 5.88 5.54 5.62+.34
BPPLC 2.38 17043 40.59 40.16 40.30+.71
BcoBrads .06a 15914 9.97 9.80 9.94+.14
BkofAm .60 126642 26.54 26.13 26.22—.06
BiPVxSTrs 53774 37.82 36.90 37.44—.14
BarrickG .12 26515 13.68 13.51 13.67+.30
BigLots 1.20 49354 34.04 31.64 32.83—7.47
Blackstone 2.70e
10750 32.73 32.10 32.52+.42
CVSHealth 2 9225 76.38 75.31 75.70—.87
CabotO&G .28f 8779 25.70 25.05 25.48+.27
CdnNRsgs 1.34
x10814 28.05 27.05 27.60+1.48
CanopyGrn 20580 32.55 31.19 31.57+1.23
Cemex .29t 8549 5.16 5.00 5.15+.17
CntryLink 2.16 14510 17.83 17.31 17.81+.33
ChesEng 77926 2.86 2.76 2.82+.10
Chevron 4.48 9489 119.70 117.13 118.93+3.02
CgpVelLCrd 50370 16.02 15.45 15.60+1.55
CgpVelICrd 27096 11.48 10.94 11.33—1.45
Citigroup 1.80f 22144 60.72 59.59 59.97—.09
CocaCola 1.56 9778 49.68 49.21 49.59+.21
ConocoPhil 1.22f 8685 69.12 67.58 68.58+1.97
ContlRescs 8376 49.19 47.75 48.79+2.68
DenburyR 23345 2.47 2.32 2.44+.26
DevonE .32 11248 28.74 28.06 28.31+.56
DxGBullrs 23112 15.13 14.73 15.11+.53
DrGMBllrs .09e 28305 7.18 6.93 7.14+.27
DxSPOGBrrs 9391 11.13 10.37 10.65—1.23
DxSPOGBls 13606 15.81 14.88 15.44+1.37
DxSCBearrs 16793 12.02 11.71 11.82—.16
DrxSPBulls 12653 42.45 41.53 42.05+.19
DowDuPnt 1.52 8815 57.27 55.98 57.02+1.10
EnCanag .06 69478 6.76 6.63 6.71+.24
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 24959 14.78 14.32 14.59+.37
ENSCO .04 25528 5.55 5.31 5.31+.16
ExxonMbl 3.28 16264 80.36 78.97 79.73+1.34
FordM .60a 33279 9.13 9.02 9.08+.06
FrptMcM .20 12027 11.49 11.20 11.40+.25
GenElec .48 70592 7.38 7.25 7.28—.07
GenMills 1.96 11237 39.70 39.10 39.41—.33
Gerdau .02e 16088 4.18 4.12 4.17+.11
GlaxoSKln 2.89e 9330 37.53 37.24 37.50+.08
Goldcrpg .24 18558 9.58 9.33 9.35—.10
HPInc .64f 11092 23.91 23.32 23.35—.67
Hallibrtn .72 14902 31.07 30.35 30.77+.98
HPEntn .45e 24435 15.97 15.10 15.10—.92
iShGold 11859 11.94 11.91 11.92+.06
iShBrazil .67e 33022 40.01 39.47 39.95+.51
iShEMU .86e 9581 36.44 36.26 36.34+.05
iShSilver 13257 13.74 13.63 13.69+.09
iShChinaLC .87e 35568 41.49 41.19 41.38—.08
iShEMkts .59e 173657 40.85 40.51 40.75+.11
iShiBoxIG 3.87
12606 112.06 111.74 112.00+.12
iSh20yrT 3.05
12709 117.90 117.52 117.61—.58
iSEafe 1.66e 34258 61.70 61.44 61.57+.20
iShiBxHYB 5.09 16592 83.39 83.24 83.29+.30
iShR2K 1.77e 19148 148.26 147.00 147.86+.66
iShREst 2.76e 8397 82.85 82.18 82.67—.25
iShCorEafe 1.56e
10565 57.91 57.65 57.78+.17
Infosyss 20360 9.97 9.81 9.90+.07
iShJapanrs 8206 54.23 53.97 54.11+.17
iShCorEM .95e 20579 49.30 48.90 49.20+.11
ItauUnHs 9171 9.36 9.24 9.34+.14
JPMorgCh 2.24f
19277 106.98 104.92 105.94+.75
JohnJn 3.60 9434 147.18 145.06 147.18+1.27
KeurDrPep .60 8431 26.45 25.97 26.35+.37
Kimco 1.12 9035 17.09 16.87 17.05—.02
KindMorg .80 16129 16.88 16.60 16.80+.34
Kinrossg 14798 2.91 2.83 2.90+.08
Kroger s .56f 8593 29.52 29.04 29.50—.06
LloydBkg .47a 17807 2.80 2.77 2.78—.02
MarathnO .20 34059 17.14 16.49 16.99+.77
Merck 2.20f 9942 78.30 77.65 78.04—.33
MorgStan 1.20 13869 43.06 42.32 42.57—.04
Nabors .24 20185 3.30 3.17 3.19+.13
NobleCorp .08 12468 4.09 3.87 3.88+.02
NobleEngy .44 10896 24.75 24.12 24.52+.68
NokiaCp .19e 40176 5.66 5.61 5.64+.02
OasisPet 19409 7.37 7.13 7.28+.42
Och-Ziff .87e 8066 1.29 1.21 1.29+.09
Oracle .76 16113 47.03 46.27 46.97+.29
PetrbrsA 10530 13.14 12.93 13.12+.36
Petrobras 39441 14.67 14.37 14.64+.50
Pfizer 1.36 22676 44.94 44.60 44.87—.12
PUltSP500s 10399 44.78 43.79 44.39+.26
PrUCruders 19333 19.07 18.59 18.74+1.31
PrUShCrds 10881 23.20 22.51 23.04—1.86
ProShSPrs 8397 29.44 29.22 29.31—.05
PrUShSPrs 9060 38.06 37.50 37.73—.11
QEPRes .08 8626 7.98 7.72 7.87+.25
RangeRs .08 11866 14.29 13.87 14.14+.25
RegionsFn .56 9516 15.50 15.22 15.36+.06
RoyDShllA 3.76 8911 60.80 60.17 60.32+1.13
S&P500ETF 4.13e
131074 271.22 269.25 270.41+.57
SpdrLehHY 2.30 9995 34.66 34.57 34.61+.13
SpdrS&PRB .74e
13936 52.94 52.09 52.73+.52
SpdrOGEx .73e 77705 33.05 32.34 32.75+1.07
Schlmbrg 2 21877 44.65 43.07 44.15+1.83
SnapIncAn 16933 6.13 5.98 6.07+.10
SwstnEngy 22666 4.61 4.46 4.57+.15
Sprint 27343 6.29 6.12 6.21+.08
Squaren 32950 66.09 63.95 64.02—1.67
SPMatls .98e 11207 54.00 53.14 53.87+.68
SPHlthC 1.01e 8742 92.80 92.38 92.56—.37
SPCnSt 1.28e 25975 55.55 55.19 55.52+.10
SPEngy 2.04e 44421 66.63 65.33 66.15+1.72
SPDRFncl .46e 85324 25.90 25.52 25.74+.14
SPInds 1.12e 11753 70.50 69.70 70.02+.15
SPTech .78e 13730 66.95 66.46 66.68—.28
SPUtil 1.55e 19236 56.35 55.79 56.30+.05
Suncorg 1.44 8047 32.35 31.24 32.17+1.40
SupEnrgy .32 8252 4.93 4.66 4.86+.28
TJX .78 8210 46.41 45.75 45.80—.67
TaiwSemi .73e 9502 36.94 36.51 36.84—.02
Technip .13 8868 22.74 22.32 22.32+.63
TevaPhrm .73e 9533 20.33 20.07 20.10—.16
Transocn 28281 9.20 8.89 8.90+.16
Twitter 33442 33.75 32.72 33.58+.62
USBancrp 1.20 10989 52.87 52.16 52.55+.21
USNGasrs 10203 36.07 35.54 35.92+.57
USOilFd 116561 11.47 11.31 11.37+.43
USSteel .20 8883 22.47 21.99 22.38+.37
ValeSA .29e 37295 13.73 13.51 13.64+.11
VanEGold .06e 45653 19.97 19.79 19.95+.24
VnEkRus .01e 12377 21.10 20.95 21.03+.30
VEckOilSvc .47e
20491 17.81 17.46 17.60+.59
VanEJrGld 12872 27.63 27.35 27.58+.36
VangTotBd 2.06e 9386 78.44 78.38 78.41+.01
VangEmg 1.10e 16230 39.54 39.23 39.45+.04
VangFTSE 1.10e
21962 39.09 38.91 39.01+.12
VerizonCm 2.41f 19124 58.38 57.64 58.25+.17
Vipshop 8402 5.39 5.25 5.32+.07
Visa s 1f 10918 142.13 140.01 141.20+.15
WPXEngy 18033 14.21 13.77 13.88+.66
WeathfIntl 32981 .57 .53 .55+.02
WellsFargo 1.72f
21098 51.45 50.75 51.23+.14
WhitngPetrs 9239 31.10 29.99 30.79+1.87
WmsCos 1.36 9494 24.96 24.67 24.84+.31
Yamanag .02 13382 2.22 2.18 2.21+.02
Yelp 14935 36.38 35.17 35.41+1.00
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

