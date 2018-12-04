BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 16102 3.25 3.14 3.16—.10 AT&TInc 2 41180 32.01 31.62 31.66—.05 Alibaba 34030 164.98 161.07 161.83—1.91 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|16102
|3.25
|3.14
|3.16—.10
|AT&TInc 2
|41180
|32.01
|31.62
|31.66—.05
|Alibaba
|34030
|164.98
|161.07
|161.83—1.91
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|9343
|9.84
|9.73
|9.77—.08
|Alticen
|9938
|18.30
|17.88
|18.21+.27
|Altria 3.20
|9091
|56.04
|55.38
|55.46—.28
|Ambev .05e
|11874
|4.36
|4.32
|4.36+.04
|Annaly 1.20e
|14023
|10.16
|10.07
|10.08—.06
|Aphrian
|110377
|5.18
|4.42
|4.77—1.28
|AuroraCn
|31499
|5.66
|5.44
|5.49—.20
|BPPLC 2.38
|13410
|41.44
|41.25
|41.32+.13
|BcoBrads .06a
|x12836
|9.82
|9.77
|9.81+.03
|BkofAm .60
|89885
|28.32
|27.78
|27.80—.75
|BiPVxSTrs
|47782
|32.94
|32.23
|32.81+.31
|BarrickG .12
|28120
|13.25
|13.06
|13.22+.23
|Blackstone 2.70e
|8452
|34.85
|33.69
|33.95—.90
|BrMySq 1.60
|7376
|53.83
|53.38
|53.67+.39
|CVSHealth 2
|9647
|79.61
|78.72
|79.48—.04
|CabotO&G .28f
|7433
|25.50
|25.03
|25.10+.19
|CanopyGrn
|10409
|33.07
|32.16
|32.54—.79
|CarvanaAn
|8777
|40.24
|38.60
|39.46—3.40
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|13316
|138.08
|133.37
|134.31—4.64
|CntryLink 2.16
|14492
|18.99
|18.76
|18.88+.09
|CheetahM
|11860
|6.17
|5.75
|5.93—.44
|ChesEng
|35632
|3.12
|3.01
|3.04—.05
|CgpVelLCrd
|24537
|15.38
|15.09
|15.30—.06
|CgpVelICrd
|10938
|12.04
|11.81
|11.87+.05
|Citigroup 1.80f
|21686
|64.64
|63.28
|63.44—1.72
|CocaCola 1.56
|17174
|50.27
|49.94
|50.06+.37
|Coty .50
|8690
|8.63
|8.27
|8.28—.20
|DRHorton .50
|9117
|37.76
|36.67
|36.77—1.22
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|21733
|59.19
|57.87
|58.79—1.33
|DenburyR
|16231
|2.55
|2.43
|2.47—.05
|DevonE .32
|8448
|29.04
|28.41
|28.58—.19
|DxGBullrs
|22512
|14.65
|14.28
|14.62+.61
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|23235
|7.07
|6.93
|7.04+.28
|DirDGlBrrs
|8312
|30.80
|29.96
|30.04—1.40
|DxSCBearrs
|12621
|10.82
|10.54
|10.79+.26
|DollarGen 1.16
|
|17306
|107.09
|104.00
|106.02—5.68
|EnCanag .06
|39771
|7.15
|6.85
|6.92—.20
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|8900
|15.20
|14.92
|14.98—.18
|ENSCO .04
|20432
|6.25
|6.06
|6.09—.06
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|9697
|81.57
|81.15
|81.21—.01
|FstDatan
|8094
|19.13
|18.78
|18.91—.38
|FMajSilvg
|8206
|5.14
|4.96
|5.11+.20
|FordM .60a
|40081
|9.60
|9.41
|9.44—.16
|FrptMcM .20
|15727
|12.31
|11.92
|12.02—.07
|Gap .97
|9056
|28.44
|27.55
|27.72—.46
|GenElec .48
|101569
|7.81
|7.61
|7.68—.14
|GenMotors 1.52
|9705
|38.30
|37.82
|38.02—.43
|Gerdau .02e
|16639
|4.22
|4.17
|4.19—.01
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|9591
|39.05
|38.90
|38.97+.36
|GoldFLtd .02e
|10153
|3.08
|3.00
|3.07+.09
|Goldcrpg .24
|10297
|9.60
|9.47
|9.60+.15
|HCPInc 1.48
|7983
|29.55
|29.08
|29.51+.35
|HPInc .64f
|8530
|24.17
|23.85
|23.96+.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|8370
|32.82
|32.21
|32.31—.35
|HeclaM .01e
|8385
|2.56
|2.48
|2.53+.07
|HPEntn .45e
|18831
|15.54
|15.38
|15.45—.05
|iShGold
|19046
|11.90
|11.88
|11.90+.11
|iShBrazil .67e
|28681
|40.37
|40.16
|40.33+.34
|iShSilver
|28231
|13.77
|13.71
|13.75+.26
|iShChinaLC .87e
|61724
|42.84
|42.63
|42.68+.03
|iShEMkts .59e
|124088
|42.02
|41.78
|41.83—.08
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|19591
|116.98
|116.63
|116.95+1.07
|iSEafe 1.66e
|28663
|63.34
|63.11
|63.14—.47
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|14952
|83.71
|83.58
|83.61—.20
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|17636
|154.13
|152.74
|152.88—1.20
|iShChina .61e
|8406
|58.89
|58.37
|58.46—.08
|iShHmCnst .09e
|9253
|32.53
|31.49
|31.62—1.19
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|8704
|59.46
|59.23
|59.24—.48
|Infosyss
|9724
|10.04
|9.94
|10.01+.11
|InfrREITn 1
|7924
|21.11
|20.91
|21.10—1.91
|Invesco 1.16
|12712
|20.48
|19.59
|19.60—1.05
|iShJapanrs
|13433
|55.34
|55.10
|55.14—.96
|iShCorEM .95e
|23631
|50.68
|50.42
|50.47—.09
|ItauUnHs
|8709
|9.31
|9.25
|9.28+.06
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|15111
|111.60
|110.60
|110.70—1.54
|JohnJn 3.60
|7763
|147.81
|146.11
|147.33+1.12
|KeurDrPep 2.32
|
|10325
|27.04
|26.48
|26.100+.65
|KindMorg .80
|17557
|17.38
|17.07
|17.08—.23
|Kinrossg
|21083
|2.96
|2.85
|2.96+.13
|Kroger s .56f
|7909
|29.97
|29.41
|29.45—.31
|LaredoPet
|9653
|5.13
|4.73
|4.74—.40
|LloydBkg .47a
|10747
|2.86
|2.83
|2.84—.02
|Macys 1.51
|7763
|34.33
|33.29
|33.38—.97
|MarathnO .20
|10565
|17.76
|17.37
|17.46—.09
|MarathPts 1.84
|10052
|66.51
|64.69
|65.37+.71
|Merck 2.20f
|14928
|80.19
|79.18
|79.86+.64
|MorgStan 1.20
|9457
|45.17
|44.24
|44.30—1.11
|Nabors .24
|18241
|3.25
|3.08
|3.08—.13
|NewellRub .92f
|11256
|24.21
|23.80
|23.97—.20
|NewfldExp
|8054
|17.90
|17.43
|17.57—.27
|NikeB s .88f
|8866
|78.34
|77.13
|77.32—.62
|NokiaCp .19e
|13799
|5.57
|5.53
|5.53—.07
|OasisPet
|9357
|7.80
|7.56
|7.63—.13
|Oracle .76
|15044
|50.02
|49.52
|49.98+.15
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|7713
|27.34
|26.90
|27.00—.11
|PetrbrsA
|7530
|13.57
|13.46
|13.56+.07
|Petrobras
|16272
|15.16
|15.00
|15.15+.11
|Pfizer 1.36
|21137
|46.46
|46.13
|46.32+.33
|PrUCruders
|13591
|18.50
|18.27
|18.43—.04
|ProctGam 2.87
|7782
|93.93
|93.32
|93.48+.16
|PulteGrp .36
|8064
|26.39
|25.46
|25.67—1.15
|RH
|21388
|148.54
|139.77
|143.98+20.33
|RegionsFn .56
|16172
|16.56
|16.24
|16.27—.36
|RiteAid
|11260
|1.13
|1.10
|1.11—.01
|SpdrGold
|11040
|117.39
|117.22
|117.34+.93
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|97752
|278.85
|277.34
|277.76—1.54
|SpdrHome .15e
|12090
|35.74
|34.91
|35.00—1.07
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|19044
|55.49
|54.62
|54.64—1.04
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|15952
|34.05
|33.52
|33.66—.21
|Schlmbrg 2
|10905
|45.89
|45.05
|45.19—1.12
|SnapIncAn
|13650
|6.34
|6.23
|6.30—.06
|SouthnCo 2.40
|9064
|47.87
|47.38
|47.62+.13
|SwstnEngy
|38828
|4.73
|4.54
|4.59—.06
|Squaren
|30617
|70.60
|69.15
|69.93—2.02
|SPMatls .98e
|7617
|55.61
|55.02
|55.17—.40
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|9396
|95.92
|95.38
|95.69+.28
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|33004
|56.61
|56.33
|56.36+.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|16886
|67.83
|67.33
|67.41—.17
|SPDRFncl .46e
|85848
|27.01
|26.72
|26.72—.42
|SPInds 1.12e
|27300
|73.14
|72.29
|72.51—.87
|SPTech .78e
|12834
|68.98
|68.62
|68.85—.59
|SPUtil 1.55e
|25624
|56.52
|56.20
|56.51+.36
|TaiwSemi .73e
|18295
|38.78
|38.46
|38.49—.24
|TeckResg .19e
|7456
|22.25
|21.57
|21.94+.59
|TevaPhrm .73e
|17533
|21.57
|21.23
|21.48—.11
|TollBros .44
|33261
|31.65
|30.17
|30.88—2.65
|Transocn
|15411
|10.03
|9.73
|9.82—.11
|TribMdaA 1
|8716
|45.00
|44.63
|44.85—.13
|Twitter
|28481
|33.85
|33.18
|33.59—.07
|UDR 1.29
|13862
|42.50
|42.20
|42.38—.46
|UPSB 3.64
|8315
|113.78
|110.06
|110.13—5.14
|USNGasrs
|10259
|36.88
|36.36
|36.44+1.30
|USOilFd
|59152
|11.27
|11.21
|11.25—.02
|USSteel .20
|14376
|23.90
|23.30
|23.39—.37
|ValeSA .29e
|34172
|14.14
|13.98
|14.08—.01
|VanEGold .06e
|40140
|19.75
|19.58
|19.74+.30
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|12428
|18.71
|18.37
|18.43—.29
|VanEJrGld
|11760
|27.49
|27.30
|27.46+.39
|VangEmg 1.10e
|17257
|40.62
|40.41
|40.45—.03
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|9598
|40.12
|39.96
|39.98—.30
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|19626
|59.03
|58.03
|58.90+.74
|Vipshop
|8156
|5.70
|5.48
|5.61
|Visa s 1f
|10786
|144.13
|143.02
|143.95—1.05
|WalMart 2.08f
|7842
|98.96
|98.22
|98.33—.42
|WeathfIntl
|31637
|.61
|.56
|.57—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|18541
|53.99
|53.38
|53.41—.83
|Yamanag .02
|14121
|2.21
|2.16
|2.21+.07
|—————————
