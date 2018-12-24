As shutdown rolls on, Navy Federal announces plan to make federal employees whole

Navy Federal Credit Union will cover pay for its eligible members during the partial-federal government shutdown via interest-free loans, it announced Saturday. The partial shutdown of roughly a quarter of the federal government started Friday…

The partial shutdown of roughly a quarter of the federal government started Friday at midnight and may last into the New Year, Trump administration officials warned over the weekend. Congress is out of session until Thursday, when the battle over border funding may resume.

For Navy Federal customers, federal government employees and active duty members of the Coast Guard whose pay is disrupted, and have direct deposit, are eligible for the loan program. Credit union customers have until three days after the scheduled day of pay to register.

The one-time loans are available up to a maximum of $6,000, and are interest free. Once direct deposit of pay resumes, the loan amount will be automatically deducted by Navy Federal as repayment.

