As IDA plans to move out, Alexandria plots a consolidation

The city of Alexandria hopes to consolidate a pair of agencies into a Mark Center office building the Institute for Defense Analyses plans to vacate for a new headquarters at Potomac Yard. The city council…

The city of Alexandria hopes to consolidate a pair of agencies into a Mark Center office building the Institute for Defense Analyses plans to vacate for a new headquarters at Potomac Yard.

The city council voted earlier this month to authorize the city manager to negotiate a 15.5-year, roughly 230,000-square-foot lease for the IDA’s current headquarters at 4850 Mark Center Drive, according to council documents. Alexandria would shift the Department of Community and Human Services and the Health Department into the building from about 210,000 square feet spread over eight different locations, including 2525 Mount Vernon Ave. in Del Ray and 720 N. St. Asaph St. in North Old Town, starting in late 2022, giving the IDA time to move to its proposed new headquarters.

The IDA building, assessed at nearly $53.1 million, emerged as part of a larger space search completed by tenant rep brokerage Savills Studley that turned up two other potential locations also in the Mark Center office park. Those…