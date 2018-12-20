Arlington sales tech startup ExecVision secures $5.4M growth investment

Even in sales, computers sometimes know better than the people using it. Arlington-based ExecVision, a sales analytics platform designed to help companies improve their reps’ performance, today announced a $5.4 million growth investment led by…

Arlington-based ExecVision, a sales analytics platform designed to help companies improve their reps’ performance, today announced a $5.4 million growth investment led by Edison Partners.

The funding deal comes follows three years of doubling revenue growth, according to the company, and the announcement earlier this year of a major platform release: ExecVision Manager.

ExecVision uses AI to analyze sales reps’ call recordings, then provides insights, flags coachable moments, interprets emotions and compares outcomes.

“You’re able to listen to real calls with real prospects and provide in-moment training and reinforcement, built off AI,” CEO David Stillman told Inno. “What’s being said, how it’s said, where in the call it is… by listening to real calls, rep managers or trainers are able to expedite the learning curve.”

Since its founding in 2015, the company has worked with more than 140 companies,…