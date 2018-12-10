Arlington life sciences advisory firm raises $21M, buys competitor

Bioinformatics Inc. has raised $21 million in Series B funding and has already made an acquisition with the funds. The Arlington-based consulting firm, which provides research and advisory services to life science and diagnostic companies,…

Bioinformatics Inc. has raised $21 million in Series B funding and has already made an acquisition with the funds.

The Arlington-based consulting firm, which provides research and advisory services to life science and diagnostic companies, acquired Kalorama Information, a D.C.-based division of MarketResearch.com. Part of the new funding went toward the acquisition of Kalorama, but the companies did not disclose terms of the deal.

CEO Craig Overpeck told me Kalorama’s depth in clinical diagnostics research made it an attractive target, saying “we were kind of weak” in the space.

The deal gives the company depth in four different areas: life sciences, imaging, dentistry and clinical diagnostics. Bioinformatics clients include Fortune 500 companies in life sciences and health care that are marketing and commercializing instruments or tools to be used by scientists or clinicians.

Bethesda-based BroadOak Capital Partners, San Francisco-based Pablo Capital and Tucson, Arizona-based Research…