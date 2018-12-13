Arkansas veteran surprised with Christmas lights

Click here for updates on this story BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — After a local veteran was medically discharged from the Army earlier this year, he wasn’t going to be able to decorate his house…

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — After a local veteran was medically discharged from the Army earlier this year, he wasn’t going to be able to decorate his house with Christmas lights, and now people in the area have stepped in to help.

Micheal Mosher was honorably discharged in July of 2017 for medical reasons. He did tours as a helicopter mechanic in Germany, Afghanistan, and Korea with his final duty stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

“The fact that people took time out of their evening to come out just say thank you to a veteran means a lot to us,” Samantha Mosher told 5NEWS.

In 2016, during Air Assault training there was a malfunction while Micheal was repelling from a helicopter and he fell, leading to life-long injuries that required his discharge.

A friend of the Michel nominated him for the holiday surprise, and the company Christmas Décor knew this was the family they wanted to help this year.

“At Christmas decor, we understand that over a 175 thousand active service duty men and women are overseas during the holidays, so we take it upon ourselves to come out and decorate at least one home a year, says the owner of Christmas Decor,” Trent Ragar said.

