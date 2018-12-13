Apple chooses Austin for $1B campus

Apple Inc. is not coming to Northern Virginia. Cupertino, California-based Apple (NASDAQ: APPL) announced Thursday plans to build a $1 billion campus in North Austin, Texas, in addition to smaller sites in Seattle, San Diego…

Cupertino, California-based Apple (NASDAQ: APPL) announced Thursday plans to build a $1 billion campus in North Austin, Texas, in addition to smaller sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California. It will also expand its existing operations in Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado, in the next three years.

The company had at least looked at Northern Virginia, specifically the Center for Innovation Technology campus that straddles the Fairfax-Loudoun line and possibly in Tysons, but opted to go elsewhere. Whether Amazon.com Inc.’s decision to locate its second headquarters in Arlington, growing to 25,000 or more jobs acriss about a dozen years, affected Apple’s search is unclear. If they had chosen to locate in the same region, Apple and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) would have surely been diving into the same talent pool.

