AP Top Political News at 8:22 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 13, 2018 12:00 am 12/13/2018 12:00am
As probe closes in, Trump distances himself from Cohen

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s theory about Mexico, trade, that wall

Pelosi’s triumph: House speaker-to-be, this time with memes

In plea deal, Russian woman admits to being a secret agent

Marine Corps says $3.6B for storm repairs at East Coast base

Kasich would prefer competing for presidency as a Republican

No. 2 House Republican: Gov’t shutdown ‘stupid’, may happen

President Trump welcomes governors-elect to White House

AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely claims Flynn didn’t lie to FBI

Senate rebukes Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi, Yemen war

