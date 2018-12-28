AP Top Political News at 10:41 p.m. EST

202.5
By The Associated Press December 28, 2018 12:00 am 12/28/2018 12:00am
Supreme Court keeps a lower profile, but for how long?

EPA targets Obama crackdown on mercury from coal plants

In Iowa, Democrats see 2020 as head vs. heart moment

Shutdown could block federal aid to farmers hit by trade war

GOP and Democrats trade blame for shutdown, no deal in sight

House GOP quietly ends probe into FBI’s 2016 decisions

Shutdown to close DC museums and galleries by midweek

California’s Jerry Brown caps 5 decades on political scene

The Latest: GOP, Democrats trade blame as shutdown drags on

Latino support for GOP steady despite Trump immigration talk

