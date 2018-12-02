AP Top Political News at 11:31 p.m. EST

George H.W. Bush guided by concern for humanity Analysis: On this Trump trip, low drama, signs of acceptance 4 days of events honoring former President George H.W. Bush Bush was political patriarch to enduring American…
George H.W. Bush guided by concern for humanity
Analysis: On this Trump trip, low drama, signs of acceptance
4 days of events honoring former President George H.W. Bush
Bush was political patriarch to enduring American dynasty
Like father, like son? Not so much in Bush dynasty
Younger Bush rarely called on elder Bush during presidency
The family of former President George H.W. Bush
The Latest: Bush’s service dog lies by flag-draped casket
Bush told son, George W. , ‘I love you, too’ before he died
Kennedy Center Honors program opens with applause for Bush
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.