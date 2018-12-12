AP Top Political News at 11:45 p.m. EST

AP: Ivanka, Kushner could profit from tax break they pushed Trump, Democrats dig in for fight over border-wall funding Pelosi, foes clinch deal all but paving her way to speaker China suspected in huge Marriott…
AP: Ivanka, Kushner could profit from tax break they pushed
Trump, Democrats dig in for fight over border-wall funding
Pelosi, foes clinch deal all but paving her way to speaker
China suspected in huge Marriott data breach, official says
Former HUD chief Julian Castro moves toward presidential run
Congress approves $400 billion for farmers, forests, poor
Analysis: A rancorous first glimpse of new Trump-Dem dynamic
Weather agency chief: I’ve never briefed Trump on warming
Melania Trump makes first lady history with ride in Osprey
‘Dirty deeds’: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison
