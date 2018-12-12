AP Top Political News at 11:45 p.m. EST

202.5
By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 12:00 am 12/12/2018 12:00am
AP: Ivanka, Kushner could profit from tax break they pushed

Trump, Democrats dig in for fight over border-wall funding

Pelosi, foes clinch deal all but paving her way to speaker

China suspected in huge Marriott data breach, official says

Former HUD chief Julian Castro moves toward presidential run

Congress approves $400 billion for farmers, forests, poor

Analysis: A rancorous first glimpse of new Trump-Dem dynamic

Weather agency chief: I’ve never briefed Trump on warming

Melania Trump makes first lady history with ride in Osprey

‘Dirty deeds’: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison

