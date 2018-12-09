202.5
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:40 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 9, 2018 12:00 am 12/09/2018 12:00am
Share

Pence aide out of running to be Trump’s next chief of staff

Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for Trump

Analysis: Russia probe threatens Trump, those in his orbit

Whether a president can be prosecuted remains in dispute

GM fights to retain key tax credit amid plant closing plans

Top GOP senator needs to know more about Trump’s UN pick

Evers not optimistic Wisconsin Gov. Walker will veto bills

Comey: FBI probe of Russia initially looked at 4 Americans

Early Russian outreach to Trump campaign detailed by Mueller

Former Agriculture Secretary Bob Bergland dies at 90

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500