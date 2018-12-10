202.5
AP Top Political News at 11:26 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 12:00 am 12/10/2018 12:00am
Trump scrambling to find new White House chief of staff

Republicans beginning to worry about Trump re-election

China, US discuss plans for trade talks

In possible plea deal, accused Russian agent case ‘resolved’

What’s happening with the Trump-Russia investigation

People in Trump’s political orbit who have pleaded guilty

Why Democrats aren’t ready to impeach Trump just yet

US starts to withdraw troops from Trump border mission

Wisconsin GOP legislation eases corporate tax break rules

No tea party here: House Democrats can’t wait to govern

