AP Top Political News at 10:38 p.m. EST

Almost every part of Trump’s life is under investigation Ruling to strike down health law puts GOP in a quandary Interior Secretary Zinke resigning, cites ‘vicious’ attacks AP FACT CHECK: Trump floats fictions about the…
Almost every part of Trump’s life is under investigation
Ruling to strike down health law puts GOP in a quandary
Interior Secretary Zinke resigning, cites ‘vicious’ attacks
AP FACT CHECK: Trump floats fictions about the border
Family of migrant girl disputes official story on her death
Trump visits Arlington cemetery for holiday commemoration
Worries about ballot security overshadow disputed House race
Democrat Sherrod Brown, mulling 2020, sets online town hall
For 76-year-old Joe Biden, age a factor as he mulls 2020 run
Trump weighs next move on border wall as shutdown looms
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.