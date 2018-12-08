202.5
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:13 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 8, 2018 12:00 am 12/08/2018 12:00am
Share

Analysis: Legal clouds over Trump grow with new disclosures

White House chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year’s end

Can a sitting president be indicted while in office?

Early Russian outreach to Trump campaign detailed by Mueller

For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s trade claims, Paris protesters’ chant

Closer legal peril for Trump in probes; he sees no collusion

Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen portrayed as greedy opportunist

Trump is 10th sitting president to attend Army-Navy game

Trump picks Army chief of staff as next top military adviser

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500