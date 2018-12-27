202.5
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:30 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 27, 2018 12:00 am 12/27/2018 12:00am
Share

Defying pundits, GOP share of Latino vote steady under Trump

AP FACT CHECK: Trump makes false claim to troops about pay

Trump finally hews to ritual of meeting troops in harm’s way

Trump is third American president to visit Iraq

Trump’s presidency has changed Washington, defied convention

The Latest: Shutdown affects court cases that involve Trump

Federal workers face grim prospect of lengthy shutdown

Legal marijuana industry toasts banner year

California maneuvers to make bigger impact in 2020 election

Alabama AG to review if Senate race tactics violated law

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500