AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 12:00 am 12/20/2018 12:00am
Whitaker rejected advice to recuse himself from Russia probe

Trump’s demand for wall moves government closer to shutdown

Mattis resigning as Pentagon chief after clashes with Trump

Officials: Pentagon planning troop pullout from Afghanistan

Pentagon scrambles on Syria exit amid withdrawal outrage

US says migrants will wait in Mexico after claiming asylum

US charges 2 hackers with alleged Chinese intelligence ties

Panel: No ethics violation by Rep. Esty in harassment case

Democrats to start presidential primary debates in June 2019

Trump bows to conservative backlash over border wall funding

Latest News
