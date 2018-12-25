202.5
AP Top Political News at 10:14 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 25, 2018 12:00 am 12/25/2018 12:00am
Trump: ‘I can’t tell you when’ government will reopen

7-year-old who spoke to Trump about Santa still believes

Trump: ‘I do’ have confidence Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

AP FACT CHECK: Trump confuses with claims of new border wall

Japan stocks plunge, other Asia markets fall after US losses

An icon of Christmas cheer went dark, some parks close

GOP allies still trying to figure out how to read Trump

AP FACT CHECK: Trump revisits old fictions about Iran money

North Korea ordered to pay parents, estate of student $500M

Analysis: One by one, Trump’s ‘Axis of adults’ leaving

