AP Top Political News at 11:46 p.m. EST

Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is ‘marginal’ Japan stocks plunge, other Asia markets fall after US losses Trump: ‘Nothing new on the shutdown’ on Day 3 of closure An icon of…
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is ‘marginal’
Japan stocks plunge, other Asia markets fall after US losses
Trump: ‘Nothing new on the shutdown’ on Day 3 of closure
An icon of Christmas cheer went dark, some parks close
Trump goes it alone, confounding fellow Republicans
Court says Justice Ginsburg up and working after surgery
AP FACT CHECK: Trump recycles fictions about Iran deal
Mattis’ permanent replacement likely to face close scrutiny
US judge orders North Korea to pay $500M in student’s death
Analysis: One by one, Trump’s ‘Axis of adults’ leaving
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.