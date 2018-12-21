202.5
AP Top Political News at 11:04 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 21, 2018 12:00 am 12/21/2018 12:00am
‘Twas 4 days before Christmas as Trump chaos hit the Capitol

Shutdown due at midnight after lawmakers fail to reach deal

Mattis resignation letter lays out challenges for successor

Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to enforce asylum ban

Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths

After Year of the Woman, 2020 buzz so far focuses on the men

Trump call with Turkish leader led to US pullout from Syria

A border wall by any other name … is steel slats?

AP Explains: What happens if the Senate goes ‘nuclear?’

US report finds no direct foreign interference in 2018 vote

