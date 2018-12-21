AP Top Political News at 11:04 p.m. EST

‘Twas 4 days before Christmas as Trump chaos hit the Capitol Shutdown due at midnight after lawmakers fail to reach deal Mattis resignation letter lays out challenges for successor Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to…
‘Twas 4 days before Christmas as Trump chaos hit the Capitol
Shutdown due at midnight after lawmakers fail to reach deal
Mattis resignation letter lays out challenges for successor
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to enforce asylum ban
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths
After Year of the Woman, 2020 buzz so far focuses on the men
Trump call with Turkish leader led to US pullout from Syria
A border wall by any other name … is steel slats?
AP Explains: What happens if the Senate goes ‘nuclear?’
US report finds no direct foreign interference in 2018 vote
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.