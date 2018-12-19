202.5
AP Top Political News at 11:53 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 12:00 am 12/19/2018 12:00am
Yemeni mom lands in US to see dying son

Senate approves bill to keep government running into 2019

GOP leaders weigh protecting Trump from primary challenge

Trump pulling all US troops from Syria, declaring IS defeat

Judge blocks restrictions on who can apply for asylum

Obama health law sign-ups beat forecast despite headwinds

US sanctions Russians for election meddling, nerve agent use

Bluegrass blitz: How McConnell was sold on sentencing reform

Ex-Blackwater contractor found guilty in 2007 Iraq shooting

Delayed sentencing for Flynn leaves key questions unanswered

