AP Top Political News at 10:58 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 12:00 am 12/17/2018 12:00am
GOP waits on Trump as clock ticks toward partial shutdown

Russia social media influence efforts ongoing, report says

Comey says House Republicans are ‘shameful’ after interview

Key takeaways from new reports on Russian disinformation

Pelosi flashes survival skills – and she’ll need them in ’19

Wisconsin’s early voting limit challenged in federal court

Report says Iowa congressman likely violated ethics rules

Agriculture Dept. launches 2nd round of payments to farmers

Run-up to Flynn sentencing tinged with unexpected drama

Criminal justice bill passes first test vote in Senate

