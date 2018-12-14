202.5
AP Top Political News at 11:30 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 14, 2018 12:00 am 12/14/2018 12:00am
Federal judge rules health care overhaul unconstitutional

Budget head Mulvaney picked as Trump’s next chief of staff

Mueller: FBI is not to blame for Flynn’s false statements

US, Canada look to ease strains amid 3-way spat with China

As sentencing looms, Flynn is upbeat, has adoring fans

The Latest: Migrant girl’s death raises questions

Wisconsin, Michigan Republicans enact lame-duck limits

Too old to run? Biden wrestles with age as he eyes 2020 run

Judge in health care case had blocked other Obama policies

Reports: Federal prosecutors probe Trump inaugural committee

