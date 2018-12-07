202.5
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:53 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 7, 2018 12:00 am 12/07/2018 12:00am
Share

Top Takeaways: Prosecutors detail key pieces in Russia probe

Prosecutors: Cohen’s claims of reform ‘self-serving’

Kelly expected to depart White House amid Trump shake-up

Prosecutors: Illegal hush-money paid at Trump’s ‘direction’

US: Trump lawyer met Russian who offered ‘political synergy’

Trump prods McConnell on sentencing bill: ‘Go for it Mitch!’

Comey faces off with GOP over Clinton emails, alleged bias

Trump Justice pick likely to be queried on Mueller comments

Trump chooses chief of the Army to be top military adviser

Landmark protections falling for air, land, and soon, water

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500