202.5
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:29 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 3, 2018 12:00 am 12/03/2018 12:00am
Share

At Capitol, Bush saluted as ‘gentle soul,’ ‘great man’

GOP laments Bush’s death as end of ‘a culture of civility’

George H.W. Bush guided by concern for humanity

Trump praises witness who refuses to testify against him

Trump complains about cost of ‘uncontrollable’ arms race

DC, Md. officials ready with subpoenas in Trump hotel case

Freshmen House Dems prefer bills over investigations

CIA director to brief Senate leaders on Khashoggi’s slaying

The Latest: Meeting over US funding bill set for next week

Sanders eyes ‘bigger’ 2020 bid despite some warning signs

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500