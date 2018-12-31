Trump-Pelosi showdown over shutdown first battle of new era Senator: Trump slowing down troop pullout from Syria Scrutiny, criticism of ICE come with immigration enforcement Prices rise as the minimum wage increases in several states…
Trump-Pelosi showdown over shutdown first battle of new era
Senator: Trump slowing down troop pullout from Syria
Scrutiny, criticism of ICE come with immigration enforcement
Prices rise as the minimum wage increases in several states
Guatemala village mourns 2nd child to die in US custody
Aides: Trump’s wall pledge may not get expected results
Former Afghanistan commander warns of plans to cut troops
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s false claims on migrant child deaths
Low-key days at Supreme Court may be ending soon
AP FACT CHECK: Trump twists facts of child migrant deaths
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.