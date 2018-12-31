202.5
By The Associated Press December 31, 2018 12:00 am 12/31/2018 12:00am
Trump-Pelosi showdown over shutdown first battle of new era

Senator: Trump slowing down troop pullout from Syria

Scrutiny, criticism of ICE come with immigration enforcement

Prices rise as the minimum wage increases in several states

Guatemala village mourns 2nd child to die in US custody

Aides: Trump’s wall pledge may not get expected results

Former Afghanistan commander warns of plans to cut troops

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s false claims on migrant child deaths

Low-key days at Supreme Court may be ending soon

AP FACT CHECK: Trump twists facts of child migrant deaths

