Amtrak kicking off work to resurrect Track 22, expand service

Amtrak will launch another major construction project next year at Union Station to expand passenger capacity for both Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express. The project, anticipated to start mid-year, will involve installing a new track,…

Amtrak will launch another major construction project next year at Union Station to expand passenger capacity for both Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express.

The project, anticipated to start mid-year, will involve installing a new track, rebuilding the platform and rehabbing and restoring the historic columns to Track 22, which is used for storage and holding and currently does not serve passengers, according to an Amtrak press release. A walkway, new elevator, escalator and set of stairs will be built to give passengers access to the new platform.

Service on the new track is expected to begin in 2022.

The D.C.-based passenger railroad service received a $19 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration to fund the project. A company spokeswoman declined to release the full estimated cost, “as it could impact the bidding process.”

This comes about a year and a half after Amtrak announced a series of improvements, including the Track 22 work, a new Club Acela and concourse expansion…