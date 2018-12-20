202.5
American Airlines to offer nonstop service between D.C. and Melbourne, Florida

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 20, 2018 6:52 am 12/20/2018 06:52am
American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) will begin nonstop flights from Orlando Melbourne International Airport to Reagan National Airport next year.

The twice weekly flights will start on May 4, and continue through at least Labor Day.

Saturday flights to Reagan will depart Melbourne at 11:45 a.m. and will arrive at approximately 2 p.m., with flights leaving Reagan at 8:45 a.m. and arriving at Melbourne at 11:06 a.m.

Sunday flights leaving Reagan at 9 a.m. will arrive in Melbourne at 11:18 a.m, and flights leaving Melbourne at 11:48 a.m. will arrive just before 2 p.m.

“With many of our tenants’ headquarters located in metro D.C., there’s a hearty appetite for nonstop service,” Jack Ryals, chairman of the Melbourne Airport Authority, said in a statement.

Harris Corp., which keeps a large presence in Greater Washington, is headquartered in Palm Bay — which is located about six miles from the Florida airport. Northrop Grumman Corp., headquartered in Falls Church, also has a presence…

