American Airlines coming to Glacier Park International Airport

KALISPELL (KPAX TV) — A fifth airline will soon be setting down at Glacier Park International Airport. American Airlines will be adding summer flights to Northwest Montana as…

American Airlines will be adding summer flights to Northwest Montana as the airline adds 18 new routes across the country.

Kalispell will be getting flights with service from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The new daily flights begin on June 6 and tickets will go on sale on December 17.

“With 18 new routes, we are committed to providing the most choices for our customers across the U.S. and a chance to see the world,” said Vasu Raja, Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning for American.

“Service to Kalispell, for example, offers an exciting destination for our customers to experience. It also introduces new opportunities for local Kalispell customers to connect across American’s vast network through LAX, ORD and DFW,” Raja added in a news release.

“Glacier Park International Airport serves one of the fastest growing micropolitan areas in the country, and I’m thrilled that American Airlines will be entering the Kalispell market in 2019. Today’s announcement is great news for the Flathead and all of Northwest Montana,” Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said in a statement.

American Airlines joins Alaska Airlines Allegiant, Delta and United in offering service to and from Northwest Montana.

