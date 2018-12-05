Amazon may acquire Landmark Theatres chain, owner of four D.C.-area movie houses

The Los Angeles-based movie theater chain Landmark Theatres, which at one point caught the eye of Netflix Inc., has now captured the interest of Amazon.com Inc. Amazon is interested in acquiring the art-house circuit, reported…

Amazon is interested in acquiring the art-house circuit, reported Bloomberg. Landmark operates more than 50 theaters in 27 markets, including four in Greater Washington: Atlantic Plumbing Cinema, E Street Cinema, Bethesda Row Cinema and West End Cinema.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn’t the only interested party in the exhibitor, which is owned by Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner, and no deal may come of it. Wagner/Cuban Cos. is reportedly working with Stephens Inc. on finding a buyer.

But the move would continue Amazon’s trend toward brick-and-mortar businesses like its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods last year.

Meanwhile, Amazon Studios is taking control of more aspects of the theatrical distribution of its movies, moving last year to distribute its own films rather than through co-distribution arrangements with companies…