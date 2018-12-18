Amazon has begun joining D.C.-area chambers. And there might be more.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has agreed to join the Greater Washington Hispanic and Arlington chambers of commerce and could join more in the region in 2019. GWHCC President and CEO Nicole Quiroga met with Victor…

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has agreed to join the Greater Washington Hispanic and Arlington chambers of commerce and could join more in the region in 2019.

GWHCC President and CEO Nicole Quiroga met with Victor Bonett, senior manager for state and local public policy for Amazon, last week in a meeting that culminated with Bonett accepting an offer for Amazon to join the 655-member organization.

The e-commerce giant formally joined the 760-member Arlington chamber on Dec. 3. and subsequently sent a senior public policy official to its annual meeting on Dec. 7, said Kate Bates, chamber president.

Quiroga said she reached out to the company, anticipating Amazon would be interested in connecting with the local Hispanic business community. Amazon will pay between $2,500 to $3,000 a year for its GWHCC membership.

“Businesses are not aware of how to do business with Amazon,” said Quiroga, noting that smaller companies in the chamber were worried when Amazon selected Crystal City as…