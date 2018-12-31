Amazon HQ2, Wonder Woman and more of our most-read stories of 2018

Amazon.com Inc.’s search and subsequent decision to put part of its second headquarters in our region certainly captivated readers in 2018. But it wasn’t the only story in town. Government contracting M&A and big-ticket defense…

Amazon.com Inc.’s search and subsequent decision to put part of its second headquarters in our region certainly captivated readers in 2018. But it wasn’t the only story in town.

Government contracting M&A and big-ticket defense projects were also big draws, as was our regular coverage of luxury residential real estate.

Below is a month-by-month look at our most-read stories of 2018. You may have forgotten about Appian Inc.’s Matt Calkins becoming a billionaire (at least on paper) or Mars Inc. opening its doors to us for a look inside, but those were big reads in the early part of the year.

January

Exclusive: Celebrity chef restaurant closes at MGM National Harbor

Novavax’s share price just jumped again. Here’s why.

Greater Washington’s newest billionaire is a familiar face — and he won’t be distracted

What a top Discovery Communications exec wrote to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about HQ2

D.C. offers…