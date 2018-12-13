202.5
Amazon hires NYC lobbyists, while HQ2 opponents organize

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 13, 2018 8:06 am 12/13/2018 08:06am
A heated gathering between New Yorkers and Amazon.com Inc.’s lobbyists underscores just how high tensions have become between the two sides.

While most New Yorkers and local representatives are believed to be in favor of an Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) headquarters in Long Island City (LIC), grassroots organizers have been growing in numbers, scrutinizing the Jeff Bezos-led behemoth and its pending campus.

Chief among the concerns are the generous tax benefits that Gov. Andrew Cuomo bestowed upon Amazon, in addition to the inevitable spike in housing prices, resident displacement and traffic congestion.

According to the New York Times, hundreds of activists convened in City Hall to air their grievances. In attendance on behalf of the Seattle-based company were a coterie of Amazon-hired lobbyists, including Amazon VP Brian Huseman and Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s director of global economic development. Sullivan was a key member of the team that ultimately selected New York and Crystal City-Pentagon…

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
