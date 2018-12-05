202.5
Amazon execs haven’t responded to New York City Council invite to discuss HQ2

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has invited Amazon.com Inc. executives to attend a Dec. 12 meeting to discuss the planned second headquarters slated to be built in Queens.

“We haven’t heard back,” Johnson said during an interview on The Brian Lehrer Show. “Amazon, if you’re listening, it would be incredibly disrespectful for you to not come to our council.”

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) did not respond to a request for comment.

The tension between Amazon and local politicians has only intensified ever since the Seattle-based e-commerce company confirmed last month that it was going to split its planned headquarters between two cities — Long Island City in Queens and Virginia’s Arlington County.

The day after the announcement, protests began.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration announced he would push the project through the governor’s economic development agency, which bypasses input from the city council. And so community leaders were left out of the discussion.

