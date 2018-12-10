Amazon bringing its Treasure Truck to the D.C. area

Amazon.com Inc.’s Treasure Truck retail vehicle may be making stops in the D.C. area before long. The e-commerce giant posted a job ad for employees to staff the Treasure Truck, which is a roving retail…

Amazon.com Inc.’s Treasure Truck retail vehicle may be making stops in the D.C. area before long.

The e-commerce giant posted a job ad for employees to staff the Treasure Truck, which is a roving retail truck the company launched in Seattle and has expanded to several cities. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the truck will make stops around the D.C. and Baltimore areas in the future.

The job ad has a location of Springfield and notes Amazon is hiring “full-time field ambassadors in your city” whose job will be to drive the truck to pickup locations, greet customers and fill orders, among other tasks.

How does Treasure Truck work? Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) customers who sign up to receive notifications get text messages or app notices when the truck is in their neck of the woods. Amazon spreads the word about what specific item the truck is stocking that day — everything from the year’s hottest toys to USDA prime steaks.

