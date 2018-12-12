Amazon Air taps Texas airport for regional hub

Amazon.com Inc. will open a regional air hub at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport, creating hundreds of new jobs with the first airport project of its kind in the Amazon Air network, the company announced Tuesday.…

Amazon.com Inc. will open a regional air hub at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport, creating hundreds of new jobs with the first airport project of its kind in the Amazon Air network, the company announced Tuesday.

The new facility will be tailored specifically to Amazon Air’s larger-scale regional needs. Unlike other gateways and facilities within Amazon Air’s network, the regional air hub will include sortation capabilities and infrastructure to handle multiple flights daily, the Seattle-based company said.

Construction has already begun on the new facility. The hub is projected to be operational in 2019 and will include daily flights.

“We are excited to build a brand new facility from the ground up at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport,” Sarah Rhoads, director of Amazon Air, said in a statement. “The new facility is the first of its kind for us, and we’re thrilled to ensure we have the capacity to continue to delight our customers.”

