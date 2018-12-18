Alexandria just approved this huge development near Landmark Mall

One piece of major redevelopment slated for Alexandria’s west end got the go-ahead from the City Council on Saturday, though the project isn’t likely to start anytime soon. The council unanimously approved the first phase…

One piece of major redevelopment slated for Alexandria’s west end got the go-ahead from the City Council on Saturday, though the project isn’t likely to start anytime soon.

The council unanimously approved the first phase of Pickett Place, which Greenhill Capital Corp. plans to develop at South Van Dorn Street, Edsall Road and South Pickett Street. The project sits just 1.5 miles from the shuttered Landmark Mall, soon to be the site of another major redevelopment.

Picket Place’s first phase covers 15 acres and could include up to 2.1 million square feet of hotel, residential, retail and office development, though the uses have not been finalized. The project also includes a central park, a site for school or civic use, 164,000 square feet of affordable housing and 230,000 square feet of retail.

The second phase, which comprises 9 acres and an additional 1 million square feet of development, is expected to go before the Planning Commission and City Council in June, according to…