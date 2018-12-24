Age-restricted Art Deco-style project planned in Bethesda

A five-story mixed-use building featuring Art Deco-style architecture and up to 60 age-restricted units has been proposed for a parking lot in Bethesda next to a Balducci’s-anchored shopping center. The building, totaling more than 100,000…

The building, totaling more than 100,000 square feet, would sit on 3.49 acres between the 30,000-square-foot Wildwood Medical Center at 10401 Old Georgetown Road and the Wildwood Shopping Center. Applicant Alvin Aubinoe’s property management company, Alvin L. Aubinoe Inc., manages the medical center.

The project is slated to go before the county planning board Jan.10.

Aubinoe was not immediately available for comment. According to plans filed with Montgomery County, the building will include 60 units for individuals 55 and older and 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.

The proposed mixed-use building will be “built using buff-colored brick in an Art Deco style, with decorative elements that mimic the brushed metal accents common to the period,” according to site plans.

The project…