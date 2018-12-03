Acadiana closing its doors after 13 years

Contemporary Louisiana-inspired eatery Acadiana will be shutting down on New Year’s Eve after operating at its downtown D.C. location for 13 years. The restaurant at 901 New York Ave. NW said its lease has been…

Contemporary Louisiana-inspired eatery Acadiana will be shutting down on New Year’s Eve after operating at its downtown D.C. location for 13 years.

The restaurant at 901 New York Ave. NW said its lease has been terminated. Passion Food LLC, which owns District Commons, PassionFish, Burger Tap & Shake and Acadiana, has closed several of its downtown restaurants in recent years, including D.C. Coast in 2015.

Passion Food co-founder Gus DiMillo told the Washington Business Journal in February that competition has considerably stiffened as 11 new restaurants have opened within walking distance to Acadiana.

Acadiana opened in September 2005 as New Orleans had been dealing with the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Chef Jeff Tunks opened the restaurant in celebration of the spirit and food of New Orleans, hosting live jazz brunches and Mardi Gras and Kentucky Derby parties while serving Cajun-Creole cuisine.

The restaurant has dubbed the remainder of its tenure as “Pardi Gras.”